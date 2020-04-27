CPG Executives' Golden Opportunity: Credit Ratings Arbitrage

This credit ratings and cheap access to capital gives enterprising CPG executives the unprecedented opportunity to acquire good brands and businesses that are non-investment grade rated credits.

It is the best of times for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) executives. The market places a fat P/E ratio for their earnings and their dividend yield is highly desired.

As a value investor, I try to cover a lot of terrain, and spend a lot time reading and synthesizing industry and company news. Intellectual curiosity and the challenge of trying to connect the disparate dots, in search of mosaic patterns is my quest. Similarly, my favorite CIA analyst, Carrie Mathison, in Showtime's (VIAC) auspicious eight season series, Homeland, is masterful at connecting disparate pieces of information to keep the U.S. safe.

Whether you are an intelligence industry officer, or a stock market analyst, both professions requires an above average aptitude for synthesizing current information, past information, and trying to actively pursue a multitude of theories to anticipate plausible future outcomes. Solving the unknowable is hard work, filled with dead ends and misdirection. The investment industry, like the intelligence-gathering agencies, is filled with both highly motivated and intelligent people. Therefore, when it comes to investing, to create alpha you have to be well versed in how the market is pricing an individual security, sector, and be aware of the macro backdrop and outlook. Whereas in the CIA, you have to build cohesive teams of experts, as well as develop assets who have on-the-ground knowledge and access to key decision makers. I would also argue effective intelligence officers and investment analysts require an uncanny ability to cut through the noise, distraction, and misinformation. How you spend your time and what you focus on can strongly influence your long-term success.

In today's piece, I want to play the highly priced corporate consultant role. These coveted roles are often uniquely reserved for the freshly minted MBAs from the Harvard Business Schools of the world. Arguably, the top three most well regarded strategic consulting firms include, but are certainly not limited to, Bain Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, and McKinsey.

For this piece, my potential client is an executive in the C-Suite of the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, which is colloquially known as the CPG companies.

Some of these companies include (but aren't limited to):

General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Hershey Company (HSY)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Nestle S.A.(OTCPK:NSRGY)

Campbell Soup (CPB)

To paraphrase the late and highly regarded HBS professor, Clayton Christensen, perhaps most well known for this pioneering theory on 'Disruptive Innovation', any good consultant must understand the customer's need.

Well, the CPC executives' high wire act is figuring out how to grow their top lines and build and acquire new brands. Because we live in a time of extraordinarily low interest rates, these CEOs get the dual benefit and tailwinds of having their stable dividends look more enticing than U.S. treasuries as well as high quality investment grade bonds. This safe dividend yield attracts a lot of capital and leads to elevated stock prices. Secondly, because of the underlying end demand for their products and brands, these companies, at least at present, are more insulated due to the repeat purchasing patterns for their brands and products. Therefore, these businesses get rewarded with rich P/E multiple expansion despite rather tepid (to modest) top line growth patterns. It is very much the best of times for these CPG executives.

However, if you are a CEO or CFO within the CPG space, you know that you can't solely cut your way to prosperity. Generally speaking, these firms are very well-run and fine-tuned organizations. These companies attract and retain a lot of highly talented people because they have the robust cash flow generation to fairly compensate their talent.

That said, even in the defensive CPG sector, post COVID-19, this is still a low growth world and consumer purchasing behavior is uncertain as a record number of layoffs creates a pre-condition for a negative feedback loop where subdued consumer confidence is a base case outcome, at least in the short term. So, in order for these businesses to build as well as defend their moats, they have to continuously innovate, cultivate, or acquire quality brands. In terms of the acquire piece of the equation, this is an optimal time to do so.

Let me explain.

The Linchpin To My Thesis: (Interest Rate Arbitrage)

Let me explain the linchpin to my thesis. Because these CPG companies have large market capitalization, strong and stable cash flow, everyone wants to lend money to them. Moreover, there is such a strong bid for defensive and high quality paper, these CPG companies can opportunistically tap the bond market for the cheapest corporate debt in the history of modern finance.

For example, KO, PEP, GIS, HSY, CPB, and Nestle can all issue 5-year debt at 2% or less. Literally, next week, if they had a reason for doing it, these businesses could call up their investment banks and say, we want to issue $1 billion (or more) of 5-year debt and the deal would be oversubscribed by the fixed income syndicate of Wall Street investment banks.

And so although it is the best of times to be a CPG executive, it is the worst of times if you are a non-investment business. Notably, if you are at the helm of a business that has a low single B or even CCC credit rating (assigned by Moody's, S&P, or Fitch). The high yield credit markets, notably for the lowest ranking paper, are essentially frozen. The plunge protection team or the sheriffs at the Federal Reserve don't even have resources to send out patrols to police the outer edges of the dark forecast, where the danger lurks. Quite simply, the Fed's bazooka doesn't have enough range to encompass the high yield radius of protection. Therefore, the Fed's policy simply magnifies and enhances the already fortressed moats of the best in class companies and lets the weaker rated businesses fend for themselves. Perversely, it is still much harder to raise or refinance debt capital, circa March 2020 to April 2020, if you have the Scarlet letter('s') of single 'B' or triple 'CCC' as your rating, than it was when the 10-year U.S. treasury was trading 100 bps higher, all but six to nine months ago.

So because of this unique dynamic, if you are a CPG executive, you could task your large corporate development team (these are the people that do the M&A work for these businesses) or you could dispatch your best investment banking teams, that are kept on retainer, to take advantage of this unique situation.

For example, there are companies that have leveraged balance but also own strong brands. Yet, because of their balance sheet and their Scarlet letter credit rating, these companies can only issue debt capital or refinance debt capital at nose bleed ranges of 9% to 12%. Well, for the vast majority of businesses, these are usury terms, especially in a world where the 10-year U.S. treasury is yielding less than 75 bps. As an investor, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to work out that borrowing money at 10% is simply a form of giving away your equity value to your distressed credits, that really only want to lend money to you in hopes of taking you over, recapitalizing your business and then repacking a leaner version of you in a Wall Street IPO. 10% interest rates give people altitude sickness and most of a triple 'C' rated business has its free cash flow siphoned away to distressed creditors.

To give you a real world example, albeit outside of the CPG world, of how this access to cheap debt capital works for the best-in-class companies, look no further than LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF). For anyone that didn't know, LVMH is controlled by the richest man in France, Bernard Arnault. Before the stock market decline, back in January 2020, he was the world's 3rd richest person.

On November 25, 2019, LVMH reached an agreement to buy Tiffany & Co. (TIF) for $16.2 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now financial markets tend to leak information and rumors of a deal circulated in late October 2019. Prior the rumors, Tiffany's traded under $90 per share. And by the way, Tiffany's was highly shorted, so the hedge funds that were short woke up to a massive loss that Monday morning.

Source: Yahoo Finance

My long winded point is that because LVMH can borrow lots of money, $16.2 billion in this case, at very low interest rates, they were able to offer Tiffany's management enough of a premium, such that they were willing to sell the business to LVMH.

Back to the CPG executives, because these companies can borrow money at sub 2%, and even highly leveraged Kraft Heinz can borrow five-year paper around 3%, this is the optimal time for them to be buying lower credit rated businesses that can't access the debt markets but that control strong brands.

Let me give you a hypothetical example to spell out how attractive the math is given the credit rating arbitrage.

Let's take a business that generates $150 million of Adjusted EBITDA. However, let's say that business has net debt of say $800 million. Because that business is highly leveraged, at over 5 turns, its cost of debt capital is probably 10%, at least in the present credit market. So to keep the numbers simple, if this hypothetical triple 'C' business, which again generates solid EBITDA, has to pay $80 million in annualized interest, then the market places a low value on its equity, given the perceived risk of rolling its debt and the risk of interest coverage slippage in a post COVID-19 world.

However, if you are a CPG company, you could acquire that business, immediately pay off the $800 million in debt that was formerly 10% yield debt and issue your own debt at 2%.

That is an annual interest savings of $64 million, in this hypothetical example, and pays for the deal in spades! ($800 million x 10% = $80 million whereas $800 million x 2% = $16 million).

Moreover, the triple 'C' rated existing business generated $150 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Their CAPEX is say $30 million. So $150 million less $80 million for interest less $30 million for CAPEX leaves only $40 million of free cash flow.

However, the CPG, because they can take out the debt at par and then issue their own debt, at 2%, only has to pay $16 million in annualized interest expense.

So $150 million less $16 million (new interest expense) less $30 million CAPEX, and all of a sudden this same exact business generates $104 million of free cash flow!

This isn't rocket science. There is a massive difference between $104 million of free cash flow and $40 million of free cash flow.

And of course, the deals could be bigger, I was simply citing a hypothetical example for a company that has $150 million in Adjusted EBITDA, low Capex of say $30 million, but has to pay roughly 10% for its $800 million debt.

Moreover, there is a good chance that you save some corporate overhead and create efficiencies by integrating that bolt-on acquisition in your larger and more efficient CPG umbrella.

At this point, I'm going to wrap up the article.

Executives like Jeff Harmening at General Mills, Michele Buck at Hershey, Ramon Laguarta at Pepsi, James Quincey at Coca-Cola, Mark Clouse at Campbell Soup, Sean Connolly at Conagra, Ulf Mark Schneider at Nestle, and Miguel Patricio at Kraft Heinz are incandescently bright, and therefore smart enough to work out the merits of my idea.

In terms of acquisition targets, I will leave that up to the smart people in the CPG's corporate development departments, the investment bankers or strategic consulting firms.

That is way above my pay grade, as after all, I wasn't smart enough to gain admission at Harvard Business School.

Appendix

Coca-Cola's 5-year debt trades at a yield to worst of 1.25%.

Source: Fidelity

General Mills' 5-year debt trades at roughly 1.60%.

Source: Fidelity

Hershey's 5-year debt trades at roughly 1%.

Source: Fidelity

Pepsi's 5-year debt trades at roughly 1%.

Source: Fidelity

Conagra Brands, Inc.'s 5-year debt trades at roughly 2.5%.

Source: Fidelity

Even Kraft Heinz's 5-year debt trades at only 3%. KHC is the lowest rated investment grade credit. That tells you how strong the bid is for perceived safe paper!

Source: Fidelity

Campbell Soup's 5-year debt trades sub 2%.

Source: Fidelity

