Gold Is Still The New Fixed Income

In our recent article comparing gold (XAUUSD:CUR, GLD, SGOL) with fixed income (TLT, TLH, IEF, IEI, SHY), we discussed replacing fixed income exposure with larger allocations to gold as yields on fixed income dropped to zero or below, and gold is arguably a more effective hedge in many situations. We suggested that some investors may even want to ramp gold related exposure to 30% or more of portfolios. Since penning our previous article, yields in the US have also approached the zero bound, making the switch to gold even easier for US-based investors.

While we will update some of the arguments from our previous article, the main focus of this article will be to discuss the potentially more effective hedging quality of gold versus fixed income in an environment which threatens to tip from a 40-year structural growth backdrop to one more defined by structural decline. Many investors suffer from a recency bias, primarily investing through a period defined by a secular bull market for both bonds and equities. Traditional 60/40-Equity/Bond portfolios, risk parity strategies and even passively managed strategies are all constructed on top of this recency bias. The historic reality is that such a period is the exception rather than the norm, and an end to this decades-long period of unparalleled asset price appreciation will likely mean the classic style portfolio no longer works as it did in the past. Fixed income may very well fail to save investors from equity price declines as the asset classes move in the same direction, leaving gold as one of the few true portfolio saviors. And the 2-5% gold allocation that many investors swear by, simply won't be enough.

First a review - fixed income is no better than gold, not even in the US

An allocation to gold of 20% or more sounds extreme and controversial. It represents a break from the long-held view that 2-10% in gold is surely enough for most investors. The premise has long been that owning gold represents too large of an opportunity cost versus owning fixed income. But for many investors, it no longer provides the yield that would make it more attractive than gold, even after storage and related costs. As European-based investors, we've long been challenged to own negative yielding fixed income, with all its default and inflation risks, instead of gold. Now, US based investors essentially have the same issue as the US Federal Reserve cut rates to 0% and launched a massive quantitative easing program, pushing short-term government bond yields to near zero or below.

Yield is no longer a reason to own fixed income over gold in many cases. So why do many investors have allocations around 40% to fixed income and perhaps just 2% to gold? We argue that many shouldn't, but there are still numerous voices that speak about fixed income's hedging ability vis-à-vis equities as a reason to maintain allocations.

The generally accepted conclusion is that fixed income provides an offset to weak equity returns in times of strong stock price losses, such as in a crisis or recession. But much of the analysis to support that claim is based on the exceptional secular expansion period of the last 40 years or so. Since the mid 1980s, it has made sense for financial advisors to put their clients into products balancing equity holdings with a healthy dose of fixed income and perhaps only peripheral allocations to other asset classes such as gold. But despite investor confidence that their portfolios will be safe going forward, there is no assurance that such strategies will continue to work well. If history is any guide, the odds are that many traditional asset allocators may be blinded by a recency bias and are in for a big surprise.

What if our lives have been the exception, and not the norm?

Interest rates hit a 200-year peak in the early 1980s and have bounced their way down to zero over the last 30-odd years. At the same time, the largest generation in US history entered the work force, starting perhaps the most fascinating demographic wave in the country's history. Over the next 40 years, inflation dropped in tandem with interest rates, the economy globalized and debt expanded from next to nothing to the current stratospheric levels - essentially across the globe. Asset prices boomed and have valuation levels testing historic records while income inequality has skyrocketed. And the environment was ignored to the point that climate change is an existential risk. Baby boomers are not getting any younger - the first wave started retiring in recent years. Interest rates aren't going much lower (or will we crush through the negative bound?). Globalization is being tested. Debt is already being monetized to the tune of trillions of dollars. In short, the last 40 years is not going to happen again anytime soon. It's more likely that we are in the midst of a critical secular shift. So why are asset allocators pretending like nothing will ever change?

Let's be honest, essentially none of us financial professionals were advising clients before the early 1980s when all of this began. Were you working the last time the US had a double-digit inflation rate? Investment professionals simply have no experience working outside of perhaps the greatest secular boom in US history that saw an exceptional climb in asset prices compared to almost any period in the last century. In such a period, assets that thrive on stability and growth, ideally pumped up by debt expansion, will provide satisfying returns. A combination of these assets like equities and bonds will complement each other and even diversify portfolios as long as the underlying secular trend holds. So it's no wonder that many asset allocators have complete faith in what has worked so nicely since their careers began. But students of history will know how exceptional the past 40 years have been, and that it's just as likely for equities and fixed income to move, or rather fall, in tandem rather than provide a convenient hedge to each other. A secular change could expose both as risk assets, leaving many portfolios with nothing to play defense. The impressive climb in risk asset prices over the previous decades has lulled asset allocators into a sense of security and an over allocation to risk assets, oftentimes at the near complete expense of defensive options.

Perhaps it's time to ask yourself, do you own more than a token amount of assets that will save your portfolio if equities and fixed income are falling in tandem? Gold is an easy answer, but 2-5% simply won't be enough for many investors.

We are not the only ones concerned about current capital allocation norms. For further reading on the topic, we recommend The Allegory of the Hawk and the Serpent from Artemis Capital Management. A recent interview with Christopher Cole, founder and CIO of Artemis, can also be found on Macro Voices, which offers free weekly financial podcasts. We can also draw attention to Hmmminar 6, a gold panel discussion offered by respected gold investor Grant Williams, including Ned Naylor-Leyland, Simon Mikhailovich, David Fergusson, Egon von Greyerz and Ronni Stoeferle.

Why is now a time to be worried?

The US is struggling to hold up its capitalist flag with companies being bailed out left, right and center while helicopter money is distributed to the population and trillions of dollars of federal debt is being monetized. Central banks across the globe are printing money like never before. We don't need Bob Dylan to tell us that the times are changing. Yet many still sit on large allocations to fixed income with essentially zero gold exposure. It seems as though the concept of inflation has been forgotten just as we fuel its fire with trillions of new dollars of money supply.

Of course, central banks have been printing money for a while, and inflation hasn't raised its ugly head. But something has changed. Policymakers were printing money to buy assets. The asset owners got richer, spending little of the money in the real economy, and we all got more wealth inequality without bond allocations being decimated by unexpected inflation. But now, policymakers have been forced to print even more money, not for asset purchases, but for current expenditures. Money is being given directly to people to spend on consumer goods. Helicopter money is here. We can debate about the impact of the COVID-19 induced lockdown offsetting that spend, but it should at least raise an eyebrow for anyone depending on bonds to protect their wealth should equity prices decline again. Is it really possible that massive money printing specifically for current expenditures won't cause inflation? We aren't delusional enough to believe we can accurately predict inflation, but we also aren't delusional enough to leave portfolios unprotected from the possibility. Gold seems like a better option than fixed income considering the current backdrop.

The reality is that central bank money printing and sensational fiscal deficits are chipping away at the confidence in fiat currencies. And people should be worried. Fiat currencies have a flawless track record at losing their value relative to gold, sometimes in rapid fashion. It's highly uncertain what the outcome of current central bank actions and fiscal deficits will be, but we'd put the odds in favor of fiat debasement. Even our own Swiss National Bank has created one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds out of thin air in recent years. But there is one insurance policy against fiat debasement that has proven itself over thousands of years. Gold.

Outside of inflation or fiat debasement, there are more systemic risks to consider should the recent period of impressive asset price escalation not repeat itself. Pension funds are largely underfunded and are pushing into riskier and riskier assets to achieve the needed yields and returns. But what if we are entering a period where equity, bonds and other risk assets like private equity move down together? Or if we simply can't replicate the exceptional returns of the last decades and achieve just mediocre returns of 5% instead of the 7% or so that many pension funds still plan on? The likelihood that the federal government has to print trillions of dollars in pension bailouts to stave off social and financial distress rises substantially. Many pension funds have only minor gold allocations (or other truly defensive assets) to help offset the pain in such a situation.

Is gold the only option?

Gold is not the only option to replace asset categories like fixed income or even other currencies, but it is likely the easiest and the best. Let's not forget, gold can function as a replacement for cash or securities such as Treasury bonds without sacrificing liquidity. Gold is a highly liquid asset which we'd guess is more likely to stay liquid even in the worst of downturns. At least that is what we thought prior to the recent shortages in physical gold, but selling remained as easy as ever which is perhaps what really counts for gold owners. Fixed income and even cash in a fractional reserve banking world are not assets, but rather claims or promises to pay and ultimately somebody else's debt. In a crisis, we'd rather hold an asset than a promise to pay. Even the creditworthiness of the US government needs to be assessed considering they now need to monetize debt to cover trillion dollar deficits, which seems to indicate either default or inflation is inevitable. Storage might still be a challenge for some, but we do recommend sticking to physical gold for the majority of gold allocations. We complement our physical gold holdings with physical silver (XAGUSD:CUR, SLV) as well as select precious metal mining and streaming companies like Franco-Nevada (FNV). We recently wrote an article on the current opportunity to add physical silver to asset allocations, after it broke a 5,000-year-old record.

Much fixed income yields essentially nothing and may very well fail as a portfolio diversifier in market environments different than the previous 40 years. Investors can consider increasing cash holdings to protect wealth, but fiat currencies have a history of doing the opposite. For us, as Swiss-based investors, holding excess US dollars is just too big of a risk considering the stretched financial situation of governments and companies in the US combined with central bank experimentation. Even our home currency, the Swiss franc, is less than comforting considering the aggressive printing of the Swiss National Bank to dampen currency appreciation. We repeatedly return to gold as the easiest and best option to protect wealth and ultimately produce satisfactory returns, even through unfamiliar market conditions. But we also needed to come to the realization that a 2-5% allocation in our portfolios simply wouldn't be enough, and that we would need to challenge the norms of classic asset allocation strategies.

Conclusion - Gold is still the new fixed income

For many investors, fixed income no longer provides a superior yield versus gold. As the opportunity cost of owning gold has vanished, investors may want to consider gold as a viable alternative to bonds in a balanced portfolio. The argument for gold is strengthened by its competitiveness with fixed income as an equity hedge in times of significant stock price drops, as well as its protection against inflation and default.

Attractive bond yields and the hedging relationship of bond and equity returns in times of trouble have long been the bedrock of asset allocation strategies, with many financial advisors never having experienced anything else. Breaking with accepted norms, even when supported by clear logic, is tough, and the consequence is a reluctance to remove substantial fixed income weightings from portfolios in favor of gold. We fear that minimal allocations to truly defensive asset categories such as physical gold, which are typically 0-5%, simply won't be enough to protect portfolios in unfamiliar market environments. Legitimate allocations of 20% or more may be needed. And unfortunately, cash is not a safe place to hide for longer periods of time.

History may be a better teacher than our own professional experiences considering the long-term structural shifts that can happen in the investing world. We need to stress that each investor has their own risk profile, yield requirements, time frame, asset allocation and investing goals, so each will need to decide to what degree this article applies to their own situation. But for many, the logical solution may be to build in legitimate allocations to truly defensive asset classes, perhaps by replacing substantial amounts of fixed income with gold, even if that means allocations of 20% or more.

