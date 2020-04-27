Netflix Isn't A Buy Despite Coronavirus Pandemic Subscriber Boost

Netflix's P/E ratio of 85 makes it extremely overvalued compared to the industry standard of 27.

With the world in lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus, many are questioning when restrictions will lift. When will normality be restored? When will I see my friends and family again?

However, the real question that's truly on everyone's mind right now is: "What are you watching on Netflix (NFLX)?"

Now that outdoor activities, real-life socialising and entertainment are out the window (literally), TV seems to be our saving grace. And Netflix, being the leading online video streaming service, is filling that void.

Impressive earnings

In its 2020 Q1 Earnings Report, Netflix reaffirmed that it still has the largest subscriber count among its peers. Adding 15.77 million new accounts, the streaming service now boasts 182.8 million subscribers. The figure is significantly ahead of Amazon (AMZN) Prime's subscriber numbers, which are estimated at 150 million.

Revenue also saw a boost of 27.6% to over $20 billion, and earnings per share doubled from the previous year to $1.57.

Perhaps most impressively, the streaming giant posted positive free cash flow for the first time in years.

So, overall, a solid quarter by Netflix - one that should get the shareholders and potential shareholders excited.

Impressive content

The strength of Netflix ultimately lies in the strength of its content, and its series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness proved to be textbook binge-worthy viral viewing. Drawing in 64 million viewers, the docu-series took social media by storm and got the world talking.

Other Netflix series, including Ozark, Love Is Blind and Money Heist, are expected to draw in 29 million, 30 million and 65 million respectively.

The Mark Wahlberg action comedy film Spenser Confidential also managed to attract 85 million viewers.

In terms of content, Netflix is still the (tiger) king.

Worrying numbers

We aren't living in normal times, and Netflix's ability to capitalise on the world's bizarre and unprecedented situation isn't enough to attract savvy investors.

Whilst its financials were certainly impressive, a deeper dive into its numbers will expose murkier waters. Netflix's asset:liability ratio (current ratio) declined from 1.49 to 0.9, suggesting that it may need to borrow money in the current financial year. The company is set to issue a $1 billion debt, which was announced on Thursday.

In terms of its P/E ratio, Netflix is over 3x the entertainment industry aggregate of 26.7; at the time of writing, its ratio is 85.81. Effectively, this means that the price Netflix is trading at makes the company extremely overvalued. Even at its current rate of growth, which won't continue, the P/E level is unjustified.

Subscriber numbers can only decrease

Whilst Netflix's subscriber numbers were certainly impressive, the pessimistic investor would argue that there is nowhere for the number to go but down. If customers aren't signing up during confinement, they're not likely to subscribe after.

Netflix themselves addressed this issue too. In a letter to shareholders, executives said "we expect viewing and growth to decline" as governments lift home confinements.

Furthermore, those who subscribed during lockdown may cancel their subscriptions when lockdown is lifted. Of course, this is just speculation - I wouldn't put money on anyone I know cancelling their subscription just because lockdown is over. Having said that, I don't know anyone who didn't have an account prior to lockdown.

In any case, even if subscribers don't decrease, growth is incredibly unlikely.

Competition

Amazon, Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) are all giving Netflix a run for their money.

Launching in November 2019, Disney+ surpassed 10 million within its first week. It now has 50 million subscribers worldwide. Although Disney's growth does not directly detract from Netflix's subscriber base (one could have both accounts), it takes away solid content from its competitors.

Disney films, new and old, as well as two of the world's biggest franchises Marvel and Star Wars, will never be available on Netflix.

Apple TV+ too is creating a great deal of original content. 6 of the top 10 streamed content in Q4 2019 belonged to the smartphone giants: Truth Be Told, Servant, Seem For All Mankind, Dickinson and The Morning Show. Considering the platform has considerably less content than Netflix, having 6 of the top 10 is impressive.

Both Disney+ and Apple TV+ are charging significantly less than Netflix at $6.99 per month and $4.99 per month respectively, compared to Netflix's $8.99. It's also worth mentioning that Apple TV+ is free for a year for anyone who bought an iPhone or Mac product.

Netflix simply cannot afford to raise subscription prices as a form of raising revenue.

Amazon Prime Video also has a wealth of content, and its viewership sits at 96.5 million. Whilst its interface is inferior to Netflix and its available content is less impressive (in my opinion), the video platform feels like a bonus to those who subscribe to Amazon Prime for their shopping. Also, Amazon Prime Video is the only online platform that offers South Park in the UK - a major win.

Conclusion

Netflix is playing an important role in households around the world during Coronavirus confinements. Its significance and consequent success were strongly reflected in its Q1 earnings.

Sadly, the success the company is enjoying is simply not sustainable. Whether users will necessarily unsubscribe after lockdowns are lifted is debatable. But it seems realistically unlikely that any new users will sign up after lockdown, which is troubling considering the company's debt of $14.8 billion. It's perhaps as good as it's going to get for Netflix. Thus, continued exponential growth, which its P/E ratio would suggest, seems equally as unlikely.

Competition from major players also infringes on Netflix's growth. Whilst Netflix execs may be better at seeking binge-worthy content, original content from Apple and Disney should be a cause for concern for Netflix.

This isn't to say that investors should short the stock. 2020 will be a solid year for the company, and its future is far from bleak. Netflix will continue to be the leading video streaming platform for the foreseeable future, but it simply isn't worth it for new investors to jump aboard.

Those who are holding Netflix stock could consider cashing in profits, but I would personally hold out for a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.