Booking Holdings, Inc.: A Simple Framework To Study The Business Post COVID-19

This allows one to better assess the opportunity between potential intrinsic value and the stock price.

Introduction

It's too easy to say "once the world normalises", and present the pre-COVID-19 narrative for companies close to the epicentre of this crisis. We need to study and understand what the consequences are before that "normalisation" happens, and appreciate the likelihood it does for that business. Many businesses might not make it that far. Others will make it permanently damaged, and some will sail through and come out stronger. But we need to understand the possibilities of different scenarios by stress-testing our companies and comparing this output with the market's expectations embedded in the current stock price.

I myself recently wrote a piece on Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), a business that may likely suffer permanent damage due to this crisis. This doesn't mean the pre-COVID-19 narrative is incorrect at the time of writing. But the pain now going through its income statement will damage its balance sheet, perhaps leaving a deep scar that can lead to either substantially increased debt, forced selling, or reduction of assets (human and fixed), which could reduce future growth and profitability potential, and perhaps a rights offering depending on the length of time air flight volume remains significantly below normal levels. It would be foolish of me to analyse the business today simply assuming "once the world normalises". Stress-testing the current period would be an essential element of the analysis.

A Framework to Analyse the Business's Evolution Before "The World Normalises"

We suggest analysing businesses close to the epicentre of this crisis in three distinct phases:

Phase 1: Distress Period

Phase 2: Recovery Period

Phase 3: Normalised Period

Ignoring steps 1 and 2 and simply assuming step 3 will eventually happen ignores the study of the likelihood of (1) not making it through those phases, and (2) the potential burden the business will carry to pass those phases.

This analysis is achieved by studying the long-term financials of the business. Much like a patient that unfortunately catches the COVID-19 virus, you must review the medical charts to assess the likelihood of a serious problem, and you need to appreciate the "potential pain points" of the patient.

The output of this analysis can then lead to the company falling into one of the following categories:

State Return Potential (Over 5 Years) Bankruptcy -100% Intrinsic Value falls below current price (100%) < Return < 0 Same value in 5 years 0-5% Likely AAA to BB rated bond returns 5-30% Likely Equity Market Returns (Beta) 30-50% Potential Alpha generation >50%

In the case of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), we are talking about a large, well-recognised business and brand of whom most readers have likely used their services at one point. Its narrative is well-known, and financials are easily accessible. This is why the stock was trading above $2,000 earlier in the year, with a market cap greater than $85 billion. Hence the question becomes what is the current price of $1,362.77 discounting? What are the odds priced for the pre-COVID-19 narrative to continue as before, i.e. for the scenario "once the world normalises"? How much damage from phases 1 and 2 is the stock price discounting, and is it more, or less, than what we assume after analysing its business and financials.

For alpha generation to be achieved from this investment, we would need to believe the business is worth at least $2,044 within five years. This is virtually the exact price the stock peaked at earlier this year.

In recent weeks a few articles have been published about Booking, hence I refer to them as well as the annual reports of the company for those who want an introduction in the business. Instead here I will apply the tools I mention above conceptually to assess the business post COVID-19 to appreciate what the stock market's expectations for the business are. Pre COVID-19 we note the following data points:

Pre COVID-19 5Y Revenue Growth 12.3% 5Y OCF Growth 10.8% Peak Price/2019 FCF Multiple 20.5

Considering the growth profile, the operating margins and return on tangible assets the business generates, and the consistent free cash flow it produces, the multiple on cash flow in the current low interest rate and inflation environment does not seem egregious.

Now let's assess how the financials could evolve under a particular scenario. One in which the following occurs:

Revenues in 2020 decline 70%.

Costs decline only a fraction of that amount, on average around 25%.

H1 2021 is assumed to be a difficult start, with the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19. However, better preparation and improved behaviour reduce the likelihood of the virus spreading so rapidly and causing similar damage to 2020. We assume medical protocols are developed to improve the recovery rate further. This leads to H2 2021 being better than H2 2020

From 2022 demand picks up at a stronger rate. However, taking until 2024 to reach 2019 sales levels. This is the recovery period.

From 2025 we are at "the world is normalised" phase; what one could assume 2020 would have looked like for Booking without COVID-19 ever occurring.

Note we assume the tax rate is constant during the entire period. We think this is unlikely to be the case. However, rather than guessing that rate we simply didn't consider the tax losses that could be harvested in future years. We repeat this model is only for reference purposes to provide a sense of the scale of the situation and potential scenarios. We invite you to play around with your own scenarios - we are not silly enough to assume this scenario will mirror reality.

In Table 2, we can see a 5% change in the revenue assumption for 2020 can dramatically affect the accumulated net income proxy measure over the 2020-2030 period, if we assume the costs don't change. We think Booking's management has historically been a good operator and capital allocator, and therefore give the company the benefit of the doubt it will be reasonable in adjusting costs to the revenue situation whilst limiting permanent damage to growth potential in future years. For this reason, we assume costs will not be dropped at the same rate as revenue declines during the difficult early years of the analysis.

Please see the data from this spreadsheet in Table 1.

Table 1: We make explicit assumptions on revenues and costs to come to a proxy on profits over the period 2020-2030.

Table 2: The sum of NI (our profit proxy) during the forecast period of 2020-2030. You can see a 5% change in the initial revenue decline whilst costs are maintained constant leads to large changes to the accumulated profit over the forecast period. We reiterate this model is only for reference and to gain insight from playing with different scenarios. We only review one scenario in this article for brevity. We make the assumptions explicit so readers can play around with various scenarios to gain understanding of how the company can react to different scenarios.

Under this scenario:

We believe it useful to assume the business could generate accumulated losses of between $5 and 6 billion between 2020 and 2022.

Booking at the end of 2019 had a net debt position of approximately $1.5 billion. In 2022 it is likely to be between $5 and $10 billion. This will increase interest expenses for the business.

This amount is unlikely to cause permanent damage to the business over the short or long term considering the balance sheet the company has entering this situation. However, it remains to be seen how easily companies close to the epicentre of the crisis will have access to credit in future months and at what cost. Booking has been smart to access debt quickly in the last few weeks.

The company has booked in early April a $750 million new issue of debt, which are senior convertible notes that mature in May 2025. The conversion price is a per share price of just over $1,886, a healthy premium over current prices. It has also issued $3.23 billion of senior notes at rates below 5%. Admittedly I researched the updated debt situation of the company after playing with the above scenario. The issued debt volume matches quite closely to what we assumed would be prudent considering the pain the income statement could suffer. Clearly management is being cautious and understands whilst the above scenario may not be probable, it certainly is possible.

Morningstar research indicates Booking has covenants on its debt that could be breached if net debt/EBITDA > x4. It estimates this would not be breached unless sales declined 55-60%. We estimate EBITDA would be negative under the scenario we present above with revenues declining 70%, hence suggesting this covenant could be breached during the next two years. There is a risk this could lead to a higher cost of borrowing and perhaps forced transactions by debtors that are not beneficial to shareholders. We note current debt issuance may be executed to retire such debt with these covenants, or undertaken to relax creditors so that if such covenants are breached, the company can show it has sufficient liquidity to pass through an extended difficult period. I have written to investor relations regarding this topic and will report in the comments below as I receive a reply.

Hence the current stock price would seem attractive under the above mentioned scenario whereby normalised conditions can return by 2025 with the business having a similar profitability and growth profile. The stock price would seem to have declined more than the damage the company will likely suffer over the next few years (the company has lost over $25 billion in market cap since its peak in early 2020).

We have spoken little in this article about the competitive positioning of the company, material available in a number of other articles on Seeking Alpha. We summarise simply by saying we value its scale and network effects highly to believe its current business position is defensible, even against threats from large tech companies such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (where we believe there role is likely to be one of frenemies).

As an aside, we find it a useful mental reference to compare the next decade's earnings to the current market cap. It gives a proxy of market expectations considering indirectly the period of time the business will remain as profitable as it is now (colloquially known as fade period for some analysts such as Michael Mauboussin), and under different growth assumptions

Conclusion

We believe that due to the strength of the company's balance sheet entering this difficult period, the competence of its management team, the quality of its product compared to peers, and its scale in this industry, the business is currently priced to offer an attractive return relative to the risk it possesses.

We have an estimate of intrinsic value in the range between $2,000 and $2,200 at this moment in time, hence offering, if amortised over a five-year period, the potential of a return in the 10% per annum range. This seems like a suitable return over current cash returns in USD considering the current low interest and inflation environment, and the previous profitability and stability of this business during a more "normalised" period, which we believe is likely to return from 2025.

In essence, we believe the strong competitive advantages the business has developed over the last 10 years makes it likely it can return to its "normalised" state within five years, whilst its balance sheet ensures it need not suffer permanent damage on its journey there. This of course does not mean the stock price will not be volatile during that time period; it could get quite bumpy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.