NorthWestern Corporation: Wild Country Utility Makes An Electrifying Dividend Growth Investment

NWE looks like a good, conservative dividend growth investment, but I offer the price at which I believe it becomes a stronger buy for DGIers.

The dividend has risen at a little over 5.5% per year over the past decade and has been consistently covered by earnings.

Investment Thesis

The NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) is an electricity and natural gas utility that operates in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. The company also delivers power to Yellowstone National Park in Northwestern Wyoming. NWE has a strong, investment-grade balance sheet; a long history of stable earnings growth; below-average customer power prices; a growing portfolio of carbon-free assets; ample liquidity of $286.4 million (including $56.4 million in cash); and a growing, consistently covered dividend.

Though revenue dropped nearly 13% and earnings fell 30% YoY in Q1 2020, management remains confident in the company's long-term growth prospects and has guided for full-year EPS of $3.30-3.45 (down from $3.45-3.60). About half of Q1's negative performance was due to weather-related causes, with the other half presumably due to COVID-19 social distancing. Guidance may need to be adjusted downward again, but even assuming EPS of $3.15 this year, the dividend of $2.40 would remain well-covered at a 76.2% payout ratio.

NWE should weather the current downturn with greater consistency than the average stock or the average utility. The states in which it operates are more rural, which should make it easier for businesses to reopen and function even with lingering social distancing guidelines. Shares are a "soft buy" here, and I discuss the price at which they would become a stronger buy.

Image Source

The Company

Across all states, NWE generates 74.1% of its gross margin from electricity and 25.9% from natural gas. Various businesses (including industrial) make up 58.3% of NWE's electricity revenue and a little over 35% of gas revenue, which is a primary reason why earnings dipped in Q1.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

A pop in residential power usage could not come close to making up for the loss in commercial activity. And this is in states that have been very relaxed about social distancing policies! South Dakota and Nebraska never even instituted stay-at-home orders, though some rules and guidelines were put in place for businesses.

Some good news for NWE is that debt is in a good place, with the debt-to-equity ratio having fallen from above 1.2x from 2010 to 2017 down to below 1.1x.

Data by YCharts

Debt to capitalization sits at 50.8%, which is on the low end of management's target of 50-55%. Because of soft operating earnings results in recent years, however, interest coverage has dipped a bit from above 3x to a still-comfortable 2.64x. In an ideal world, that multiple would remain above 3x during all but recessionary environments.

Data by YCharts

More good news for NWE is that its profit margin has expanded steadily since before the Great Recession, highlighting both the company's growth as well as its operational efficiency.

Data by YCharts

This compares to the profit margin of NWE's closest peer, Black Hills Corporation (BKH), of 11.5%. For additional comparison, Duke Energy (DUK) has practically the same profit margin at 14.9% and Pinnacle West Corp. (PNW) boasts a margin of 15.5%.

Net operating profit after tax ("NOPAT"), which is a measurement of profit that adjusts for the tax benefits of debt financing, has likewise exploded higher in the last decade, more than doubling.

Data by YCharts

Earnings have grown at a 3.94% average annual pace over the past five years, and analysts project 3.83% annual growth over the next five. Zooming out to the period from 2013 to 2019, diluted EPS rose at an average 5.4% per year.

For regulated utilities, one more useful measurement of profitability is return on equity.

Data by YCharts

Though ROE has averaged 10% since 2010, NWE's current 8.9% sits roughly in line with BKH's 8.7% and DUK's 8.5%, and it's slightly lower than PNW's 10.1%.

Overall, NWE appears to be a well-run and strongly profitable utility with relatively low debt.

Valuation

While NWE by no means looks overvalued, neither does it scream "value." The price-to-earnings ratio of 16x, for instance, seems slightly high but is distorted a bit by temporarily depressed earnings. It's nowhere near the ~12x hit in the wake of the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Looking at price-to-book value, NWE is certainly cheaper than it has been since 2013, but it doesn't signify that we are in the midst of a deep recession. The current 1.4x price/BV is well above the sub-1x ratio reached in the previous recession.

Data by YCharts

And then, of course, there's enterprise value (which accounts for both equity and debt) to EBITDA, a basic measurement of operating earnings. Though net operating profit has risen significantly over the past ten years, it has come largely from NWE's ability to tap the equity and credit markets. Hence we find a rising EV-to-EBITDA:

Data by YCharts

As a bonus chart, let's take a look at the trailing twelve-month dividend yield. This shows the dividend yield based on the past twelve months' dividends rather than the most recent dividend annualized. The yield rose much higher (all the way to 7.5% at its peak) during the Great Recession, although it started rising off of a higher starting point in 2007. If the yield spiked to the same degree as it did in 2008-2009, which may not be a reasonable assumption, then one would expect it to reach at least 6% this time around.

Data by YCharts

In short, while NWE is a strong, well-managed utility operating in largely non-cyclical areas, the stock is not significantly undervalued. Utilities in general enjoyed a strong rally in 2019 as investors hunted for safe yield wherever they could find it, and that pushed NWE's yield to an ultra-low level at the beginning of this year.

But while dividend growth investing often (necessarily) overlaps with value investing, the two are not identical. For DGIers, it matters less whether a stock is a deep value. More important is the current dividend yield combined with dividend growth rate. So let's take a look at the dividend to gauge NWE's attractiveness as a DGI pick.

The Dividend

The dividend has risen each year since 2005, meaning that NWE grew its payout right through the Great Recession of 2008-2010. As we can see below, EPS is rather cyclical over the course of each year, as cold winters necessitate high gas usage. A warm winter can cause a dip in EPS, as we've seen in Q1.

Despite that, EPS continues to comfortably cover the dividend, as it has since before the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 5.55% over the past ten years, but only 4.55% in the last raise. Assuming dividend growth continues at 4.55% per year on average over the next decade, buying in at today's 4.23% yield would result in a 6.6% yield-on-cost after ten years. If the average growth rate returns to 5.55% per year, however, then buying today would render a 7.23% YoC at the end of the decade. What if we meet in the middle and assume a 5% average dividend growth rate? That would produce a 10-year YoC of 6.89%.

At what price would NWE become a strong buy for dividend growth investors? One of my own DGI goals is to buy at prices and starting yields that would result in at least a 7% YoC after ten years. I would like to buy NWE at a price that would likely produce at least that 10-year YoC based on a reasonable dividend growth projection.

At a starting yield of 4.36%, or $55 per share, a 5% dividend growth rate would render a 10-year YoC of 7.1%. Thus, $55 per share is the price at which I would consider NWE a strong buy.

