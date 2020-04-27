Coeur Mining: The Weakest Link

CDE should be traded with caution. I do not see CDE has a reliable long-term gold miner at the moment. I would consider buying the stock below $3.

Coeur Mining produced 85,077 Au Oz of gold and 2.7 million ounces of silver during the first quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter are $1,490/ Oz.

Coeur Mining posted Q1'20 revenue of $173.2 million with an EBITDA gain of $25.1 million and cash flow from operating activities loss of $8.1 million.

Image: Palmarejo gold and silver complex in Mexico Source: Coeur Mining

Investment Thesis

Chicago-based Coeur Mining (CDE) fits perfectly with the profile of a North American gold/silver producer with a gold sale representing ~74% and a silver sale of ~26% of the total production in the first quarter of 2020. The Company operates only four North American mines after the recent decision on Silvertip. Palmarejo and Kensington mines are leading producers, whereas the Silvertip mine continues to be in a problematic ramp-up phase and will be closed until 2021.

Mitchell J. Krebs, president, and the chief executive officer said in the conference call:

In terms of business continuity our three U. S. assets remain in operation with minimal adjustments or disruptions. Our Palmarejo mine suspended operating and exploration activities in accordance with the decree issued by Mexico in late March. Our Silvertip operation in British Columbia safety suspended mining and processing activities just ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak, and all ongoing site activities along with our drilling program are continuing there.

The investment thesis for this particular gold/silver miner is correlated primarily to the gold and silver price.

While gold represents a large part of the production, the company also depends on its silver production. This duality makes the Company weaker compared to a pure gold miner even if Mitchell Krebs, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our shift over the past several years towards more gold and less silver has removed a significant amount of volatility and has us well positioned for the current environment.

The stock has performed rather poorly if we compare it with the VanEck gold miners.

Data by YCharts

The Silvertip mine's poor performance has been a definite drag for the company, but now we have the coronavirus effect to worry about as well.

Below are the historical data for both primary gold mines

The Palmarejo mine in Mexico was the top-performing operation this quarter. However, the mine has been temporarily suspended, which is quite a blow for Coeur Mining. On April 8, 2020, we learned that:

Coeur Mining Inc announced that it has begun taking steps toward the temporary suspension of active mining and processing activities at its Palmarejo gold-silver complex in the State of Chihuahua in Mexico in accordance with a government-mandated decree in response to the 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19. The decree, issued by the Federal government of Mexico, restricts all non-essential business activities through April 30, 2020.

All of the Company's other active mines continue to operate at full capacity.

As a reminder, Coeur Mining closed a significant deal with Alio Gold (ALO) for the acquisition of the Lincoln Hill Project and other mineral assets. These assets are adjacent to the Rochester mine.

The Company produces and sells lead and zinc as by-product metals. Below is the most recent presentation.

One negative is that Zinc production has been sold as a loss.

Source: CDE Presentation

Note: Coeur owns 20,965,241 common shares of Metalla or approximately 15.9% of its issued and outstanding common shares.

On April 22, 2020, Coeur Mining Announced Its first Quarter Results

First quarter production in silver/gold equivalent ounce

SEO or Silver Equivalent Ounce for 1Q'20 has been estimated using a 1:89.6 ratio. Coeur Mining produced 85,077 Au Oz of gold and 2.7 million ounces of silver during the first quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter are $1,490 per Au Oz and $16.63 per Ag ounce.

Mitchell Krebs, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our shift over the past several years towards more gold and less silver has removed a significant amount of volatility and has us well positioned for the current environment.

Coeur Mining: Financials And Production In 1Q 2020. The Raw Numbers

Coeur Mining 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 143.9 154.9 162.1 199.47 195.04 173.2 Net Income in $ Million 0.5 -19.2 -36.8 -24.28 -270.96 -11.9 EBITDA $ Million 7.9 14.3 7.1 37.0 -214.71 25.1 EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 -0.09 -0.18 -0.06 -1.23 -0.05 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 0.1 -11.8 26.4 42.0 39.30 -8.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 17.8 27.4 20.7 30.7 20.91 22.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -17.7 -39.3 5.7 11.3 18.39 -30.2 Total Cash $ Million 115.1 69.0 37.9 65.3 55.65 52.9 Total Debt (including lease obligation) In $ Million 458.8 459.0 370.0 298.7 295.5 343.1 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 199.6 202.4 207.8 225.9 238.95 240.3

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Revenues were $173.2 million in 1Q'20 Coeur Mining posted revenue of $173.2 million with an EBITDA gain of $25.1 million and cash flow from operating activities loss of $8.1 million.

The Company reported a net loss of $11.9 million or $0.05 per share.

The Company expects that the first quarter will be its weakest quarter of 2020 and is pleased to be ahead of our internal budget on operating and free cash flow.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $30.2 million in 1Q'20 Note: Generic Free Cash Flow is Cash from Operations minus CapEx. It is an essential financial component that I am regularly analyzing.

Coeur Mining's free cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 indicates a loss of $30.2 million, and yearly free cash flow is a gain of $5.2 million.

Silvertip used $32 million of free cash flow during the first quarter. It will now be smaller for the rest of the year as the site focuses on exploration, pre-feasibility work, and ongoing maintenance activities, with an expected $4.5 million per quarter of continuing carrying costs.

However, one element that makes the Silvertip temporary closure a better decision is the steep drop in zinc and lead prices during Q1 2020 and the significant increase in the 2020 benchmark treatment charges for zinc and lead concentrates.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity. Coeur Mining has total liquidity of $252.9 million in 1Q'20. Total debt is now $443.1 million, and net debt is $290.2 million. For financial ratios, please see below:

Source: CDE presentation

4 - The Company is indicating full-year 2020 production guidance.

Coeur Mining reported total full-year 2020 production guidance of 317-363K oz. of gold, 10.3-13.3M oz. of silver. However, Coeur Mining decided to withdraw its full-year 2020 guidance.

In light of the temporary suspension at Palmarejo and ongoing uncertainty regarding COVID-19, Coeur has decided to withdraw its full-year 2020 guidance. The Company will continue targeting safe execution of its operating plans and reevaluate instituting full-year 2020 guidance as the year progresses.

Note: The total proved and probable reserves, as of December 31, 2019, represent 182.9M Oz of silver and 2.564M Oz of gold. Coeur mining stated that gold reserves were lower year-over-year, but silver reserves grew, primarily driven by the replacement of depletion at Palmarejo and conversions at Rochester.

Lastly, the Company as a good hedging program (from the presentation):

The Company is taking advantage of the record high gold price by implementing additional price protection. They've extended their zero-cost collar gold hedges to cover a portion of their production in 2020 with $1,600 floor.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Coeur Mining is a decent North American gold and silver producer, but a few missteps along the way and bad luck on top of all of this have turned this gold miner stock into a loser so far.

The Silvertip acquisition has been a real drag for Coeur Mining's management for a long time, and by-product metals' dismal prices are not helping.

Furthermore, the temporary closure of the Palmajero Mine will be a weak point in the second quarter of 2020.

Technical Analysis (short term)

CDE is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $5.00 and line support around $3.60. The idea is to buy at support or lower and sell at resistance, assuming that the channel pattern will be respected. However, it will depend on the price of gold.

If the price of gold continues to be healthy, CDE will likely rebound from the $3.60 and eventually retest $5.00 its pattern resistance. But, if the gold price reaches a new record high, I expect CDE to cross the resistance and retest $6.85.

Conversely, if the gold price drops below $1,650 per ounce, which is likely, the stock will cross support and may retest the recent low at $2.00.

At this present time, I see both scenarios with the same probability.

