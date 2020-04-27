M&T Bank's Earnings Outlook Appears Bleak Due To Provisions

M&T Bank Corporation's (NYSE:MTB) earnings plunged in the first quarter due to a dip in net interest margin and a surge in provision expense amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Earnings for the rest of the year will likely remain lower than last year due to elevated provision expense in the second quarter. Moreover, further net interest margin compression is likely, which will drag earnings this year. Furthermore, non-interest income will likely decline due to stalled business activity in several industries. Consequently, I'm expecting MTB's earnings per share to decrease by 25% year-over-year in 2020 to $10.31. The December 2020 target price implies a high upside from the current market price over the next nine months. However, the market price will likely remain depressed over the next three to four months due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the economic downturn on credit quality and the repayment period of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans is uncertain, which could lead to earnings surprises. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on MTB.

Further Provisioning May be Required Due to Worsening Economic Situation

MTB's earnings decline in the first quarter was largely attributable to a surge in provision expense amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Provision expense will likely remain elevated in the second quarter because the worsening of the economic outlook after the first quarter was not reflected in the provisions booked for the quarter. At the end of March, the management was expecting a sharper downturn and a sharper recovery than it presently expects in April, as mentioned in the first quarter's conference call.

On the plus side, MTB appears to have limited exposure to high-impact industries, according to details given in the latest 10-K filing. Hotels, which are among the industries hit hardest by the lockdown, made up 7% of MTB's total commercial real estate loans, CREs, or just 2% of total loans. Additionally, retail/service made up 12% of CRE or 4% of total loans. MTB has significant exposure to CRE in New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the management is not too worried about the exposure. As mentioned in the conference call, the management believes that a drop in the value of properties will only be temporary. In addition, the management believes that the property values are unlikely to drop below the loan values. Considering the above factors, I'm expecting provision expense in 2020 to increase to $500 million, or 53bps of net loans, up from 20bps of net loans in 2019.

Interest Rate Cuts to Drag Net Interest Income

MTB's net interest margin, NIM, declined by 10bps in the first quarter, which pressurized earnings. The NIM will likely decline further in the second quarter due to the federal funds rate cuts in March. The full impact of the rate cuts was not visible in the first quarter because of the timing of the cuts. Moreover, the Paycheck Protection Program will lower the average NIM in the second quarter because it carries a low fee. On the other hand, an improvement in the funding mix in the last quarter will ease the pressure on NIM. MTB increased the proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits in total funds to 33.4% by the end of March 2020, from 31.8% at the end of December 2019. Overall, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 13bps in the second quarter on a linked-quarter basis. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The high demand for relief loans will likely offset part of the adverse impact of NIM compression on net interest income. The high demand for PPP loans will boost loans in the second quarter; however, they may get repaid soon, which means PPP will have little impact on year-end loan growth over the end of 2019. I'm assuming that a majority of PPP loans will get repaid by the fourth quarter of 2020. Overall, I'm expecting MTB's net loans to increase by 5.8% year-over-year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Considering the anticipated NIM compression and loan growth, I'm expecting MTB's net interest income to decrease by 5.8% year-over-year in 2020.

Stalled Business Activity to Hurt Non-Interest Income

The currently stalled business activity in several industries will likely pressurize service charge income in the remainder of 2020. Moreover, Trust income will likely decline in the remainder of the year after surging in the first quarter. I'm expecting activity in debt capital markets to slow down, which will reduce Trust income. Additionally, I'm expecting equity markets to remain down in the next few months due to the COVID-19 related uncertainties, which will further hurt Trust income. On the other hand, I'm expecting mortgage banking revenues to continue to grow due to low interest rates. Based on these factors, I'm expecting MTB's non-interest income to decline by 1% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Dip by 25%

The expected hike in provision expense, dip in NIM, and decline in non-interest income will likely drag earnings this year. On the other hand, strong demand for relief loans will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting MTB's earnings per share to decrease by 25% year-over-year in 2020 to $10.31. The following table shows my estimates for the income statement.

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still uncertain; therefore, there is a chance that provision expense will exceed my expectations. Further, the repayment horizon of the PPP loans is uncertain. Currently, I'm expecting a majority of these loans to get repaid by the fourth quarter of 2020. If the PPP loan repayment gets delayed beyond my expectations, then NIM can remain depressed for longer than expected, and loan balance can remain high for longer than expected. MTB will remain a risky investment until some of the uncertainties are cleared.

I'm expecting MTB to maintain a quarterly dividend of $1.1 per share through the end of 2020. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 42.7%, which is sustainable. Further, MTB is currently well-capitalized, which reduces the need to cut dividends. As of March 31, 2020, MTB's common equity tier I ratio was reported at 9.2% versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 4.2%.

December 2020 Target Price Suggests an Upside of Around 60%

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value MTB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.44 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $117.2 gives a target price of $168.7 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 60.6% from MTB's April 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside suggests that MTB is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation in the next nine months. However, as discussed previously, MTB's stock price will likely remain depressed in the next four to five months due to the uncertainties related to COVID-19. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.