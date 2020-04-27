Huntington Bancshares: Playing It At $8

Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has just reported earnings, and in this column, we check back in with this sizable regional bank. The stock has been volatile but has been crushed along with so many other financials, especially along with other regional banks. We think at $8 a share, you have to hold your nose and buy. The price is attractive relative to book value, the dividend has been maintained and is yielding over 7%, and while the next two quarters will be tough on banks as many struggle to repay loans in an economic fallout, the future is bright. It is a buying opportunity in the sector.

Earnings results this year will be volatile, and we are looking ahead to H2 2020, and even into 2021 for banks. That said, this powerful regional bank did have a record 2019, but because of COVID-19-related impacts, the bank is under pressure in the interim, as rates have plummeted, and loan loss provisions have been escalated. Still, we think you need to buy ahead of the rebound. However, Q4 saw declines from a year ago, in large part due to lower interest rates. Let us discuss the key metrics you should be looking for in any bank investment.

Revenue strength

A quick glance at share prices shows the stock has followed a path similar to that of other regional and major banks. They rallied hard in late 2019 into 2020, and have been pummeled since March. The bank is dealing with a tougher operating environment than it was just months ago, and some of this was reflected in the results. Frankly, we thought it would be worse, though as we will see, EPS was hit hard. Thanks to continued loan growth, deposit strength, and some past acquisitions, the bank saw revenues continue to reach all-time highs. In Q1, the company reported a top line that beat consensus estimates slightly, and rose from Q1 2019:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With the present quarter's revenues of $1.16 billion, the company registered a 0.9% increase in this metric year-over-year. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year. The $10 million beat was not much, but given the difficulty of handicapping where results would land, we think this was pretty strong. Huntington was preparing for an economic downturn for years, sometimes costing them on the top and bottom lines relative to peers, but they entered this COVID-19 crisis from a position of strength. However pressure in non-interest income and a spike in provision for credit losses weighed on earnings.

Earnings pressure

The small bump in revenues year-over-year was not enough to offset the large increase in loan loss provisions, while expenses overall were generally well-managed. Still, this increase weighed. Huntington reported net income of $48 million, a huge 87% decrease from last year. Earnings per share came in at $0.03, completely breaking the line of Q1 growth:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

What investors need to decide is if this is a one-off event and the bank has better days ahead in 2020 or not. Frankly, we do see EPS expansion in H2 2020, but in the low-single digits. The company has begun a rigorous expense management plan, but what we are seeing on earnings is all about preparation for potential loan losses. That may keep investors away when they consider the valuation of the name, and see that earnings have been hit. But the earnings hit but we do note book value has increased.

Book value growth

The company has been growing book value, and this increases the bank's value proposition as the equity price is actually right around book value now. Look at the rise in book value over the last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, book value expanded nicely all year. The bank's stock is pretty attractive at $8 relative to the $8.28 book value. Much of this growth came from improvements in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits growth

We want to remind you that a few years ago, the FirstMerit acquisition drove strong growth in loans and deposits. The bank even sold Wisconsin assets in 2019, along with hundreds of millions of deposit dollars. Now, we are back to organic growth, aside from a few smaller acquisitions. We are pleased with the progress. The bank saw a near $500 million, or 0.8%, increase in average deposits year-over-year, impressive considering the Wisconsin sales. In addition, further, loans were up $900 million versus Q1 2019, or up 1.2%.

Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. That is how you make money as a bank. You take in deposits at a low interest rate, and lend at a higher one. It has been working for centuries, and will continue to do so well into the future. These results for Huntington should be considered a strength. While the lower rates have impacted returns, as we have said, the main issue here is the loan loss provisions.

Asset quality

Something you should look at for banks is the quality of the assets. Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality. Risky loans may offer a higher return but not if the debt cannot be repaid and turns to toxic debts. The one reason we like Huntington is that it has been a relatively conservative lender, and its asset quality continued to improve over time. Of course, given the economic pain happening right now, all loans are more risky than usual, and so this quarter saw the loan loss provision skyrocketed from a year ago. Provision for credit losses increased $374 million year-over-year to $441 million but this quarter saw an increase from a year ago. Allowance for loan and lease losses increased $740 million to $1.5 billion, or 1.93% of total loans and leases. Alowance for credit losses increased to $1.6 billion, or 2.05% of total loans and leases. This followed the trend of every bank we have covered. Banks are preparing for defaults.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets had been improving for some time, but they increase in Q1. Non-performing assets this time increased to $586 million, or 0.75% of total loans and leases from $461 million, or 0.61%, a year ago. The increase was mostly due to the commercial portfolio, and most notably in the oil and gas portfolio as those assets have been hammered. Despite these issues, the improvement in the efficiency ratio continues to impress us as well.

Improving efficiency

Anyone reading our work on banks should know that we must always look for improvement in the efficiency ratio. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, this is also a strength of the quarter. The efficiency ratio improved to 55.4% from 55.8% last year. We will continue to be watching this metric closely in the future. We are pleased with what we see and anticipate this metric will remain under 60% in 2020.

Bottom line

It was a bit of a mixed quarter, but followed the trend of many banks, with loan loss provisions driving earnings lower. We see shares as a buy under $8. The bank still pays a solid dividend, with a yield north of 7% now. While the economy will not rebound overnight, we think it does in H2 2020, and you should be buying beaten-down shares of decent companies at fair prices.

