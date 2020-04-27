The Game We Are In

I'm not sure I understand the market or what the Fed is trying to accomplish.

A review of where markets are and where they could be going.

In the past, I've defined investing as the act of positioning capital as to profit from future developments. I've also mentioned the challenge presented by the fact that there's no such thing as knowing what future development will be. This is the paradox we must deal with. -Howard Marks

Because we are in the middle of a bizarre market environment I'm spending a lot of time thinking about the market. Usually, I spend very little time on this sort of thing. Right now I have the sense that if I want to "play the game" I need to figure out the rules of the game.

I used to play poker professionally and the one big difference with investing is that the next card that's going to be turned around is always one of 52 known entities.

It may be that an awful card gets turned but you know that's a possibility. Even if it's a low probability event.

In investing the next card gets turned and you've never seen it before.

It can be a gamechanger.

I don't want to say that we've never seen anything like this. But I'm thinking very hard about the game we're in because it seems highly relevant. Sometimes it feels like I'm playing with the wrong rulebook in front of me.

For example, I've written in several exclusive notes that I favored shorting high yield ETFs like the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and that worked fairly well until the Fed started to support at first investment grade (which indirectly helped HYG/JNK) and then went for the junk itself.

Data by YCharts

I still have the position on but I don't feel nearly as good about it.

Another position I've had on is Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS). I've never written it up as I've never had the conviction it was a great enough idea. The company provides a lot of mortgage-related services. I put it in my portfolio because it can do well in downturns when there are a lot of foreclosures. The anti-cyclicality is attractive to me. But so far, that's not working out great because even as unemployment rates are moving up sharply, there seems to be a moratorium on foreclosures.

What is going on in the markets?

I'm not sure yet. But I'm listening to people more experienced and smarter than I am. I'm reading what I can about how the environment is changing. Reviewing what I think is relevant data.

I wrote in Why I Fear This Bear Rally soon people will be thinking about what's next? How do we get out of this lockdown? I didn't think the answers will be great and I still don't think the answers are great.

We're now getting a look at the German exit plans:

Shops allowed to reopen

Schools open Monday May 4

Large, mass gatherings banned until August 31

The decision on restaurants and bars postponed

Sure that's great on the surface but 1) Germany is something of an outlier. It is an example of a country that handled COVID-19 relatively well. It did a lot of testing. Detected 127k cases. It has 3804 official deaths vs. Italy’s 21,645 and Spain’s 18,812. Its hospitals are in such great shape (its often rightly criticized hospital healthcare system was incentivized in a way that was highly beneficial in this scenario) that the country takes in patients from the Netherlands among other countries.

2) How great is it to re-open if you are a shop in this environment. You no longer have any excuse to give your landlord and other suppliers the runaround. Most of these types of businesses have relatively high operating leverage. Retail is famously analyzed on revenue/sq.foot. It is not hard to imagine revenue/sq.foot will be terrible for a while and given operating leverage that just means you are now officially allowed to bleed to death.

It will be interesting to see whether COVID-19 will flare up quickly. Japan and Singapore did not deal once and for all with the disease. I could be wrong but I don't think markets are going to like what a "re-opening" of the economy looks like.

Unemployment in the U.S. is surging:

forecasts for U.S. unemployment are for it to be up to 15% by June. But at this rate if unemployment increases by another 10 million net next month it is already at 20%.

in a historical context here's how significant that is:

There are 20 million people just in the U.S. that just got laid off. What does that do to their spending? Next month there could be another round of 10 million layoffs (maybe more or less) but a multiple of that number will realize they are in a precarious position. What does that do to their spending?

In France, unemployment is now at a "temporary" 30%.

Meanwhile, "the market" or rather the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ (QQQ) have recovered much of the losses year to date.

One of the explanations you hear is that the virus is curving out. We are starting to get it "under control" and markets "look ahead" and therefore recover some of the losses.

Data by YCharts

Or in the case of the NASDAQ-100 it is even up year to date:

Data by YCharts

That's because the techier companies are not impacted as much by the virus right.

However, the Russell 2000 which includes some smaller companies, instead of just the giants, did not get the memo that we're done with the virus. It is still down nearly 30%:

Data by YCharts

In Europe, they didn't get the memo either. That market is still down nearly 25%:

Data by YCharts

Germany, which as aforementioned is lauded for its commendable handling of COVID-19, has 100bp on the greater euro market:

There are lots of reasons why markets move the way they do. Most of the time those reasons are not obvious to me at the time. Currently, it seems very likely to me, and I'd guess a lot of other investors, that the Fed stimulus packages are a big driver. Specifically on the gamut of tradeable fixed income markets and (indirectly) U.S. large caps. Not that surprising but I certainly did not expect it to have such a large concentrated effect so quickly.

In the last market-focused note I said:

It is important to watch stimulus and compare it against damage from COVID-19. Global GDP (before COVID) was probably somewhere around $88 trillion. That's would take a massive hit without stimulus. Not just because of all the lost business during lockdowns and lesser productivity WFH but because it triggered a deleveraging process. There is no use guessing what the damage would be without stimulus (because we'll get loads of it). But I think stimulus needs to compensate at least $6 trillion and potentially up to $22 trillion of decreased economic activity. The best way to find out which environment we're going in is to watch for inflation. If you see deflation that indicates we're in a deflationary bust and if you see inflation we're probably in inflationary stagnation. The earliest I can see us getting into a growth environment (inflationary or disinflationary) is by Q1 2021. Likely that's still a very challenging time.

It is clear to me that we are entering a (deeply) negative growth environment. It isn't crystal clear to me whether it will be inflationary or deflationary. The chief marketing strategist of JPMorgan (JPM) expects initial deflation will turn to inflation quickly. That's a way of thinking I find seductive, not in the last place because inflation beneficiaries are cheap to acquire.

I've heard hedge fund manager Ray Dalio estimate $20 trillion in damages globally. Steven Bregman at Horizon Kinetics estimated $6 trillion in global stimulus (so far). That leaves a large hole. Some of the stimuli will get parlayed into bigger cheques. There's also some of it that won't provide a lot of bang for its buck. Overall, it looks like there's still a lot of stimuli required.

Central banks are moving fast compared to governments. The U.S. central bank is faster and more powerful than the ECB, so it makes sense the U.S. large caps and fixed income universe would initially benefit the most.

Part of the stimulus measures are versions of helicopter money where the currency is put directly in the hands of real people. There are versions of that in Europe and in the U.S. You would think that it is quite inflationary. I would agree if there wasn't a pandemic going on. Everyone knows one or several entrepreneurs who literally have seen their income go to zero or negative. Maybe people that have been laid off. The vast majority of businesses are suffering.

I have a photographer friend who's seen her bookings go to zero overnight. Nothing is coming in. The Dutch government is backstopping that by distributing a minimum income. However, that does not replace normalized income. Will this helicopter money be bidding up the prices of services and goods? Maybe, if the supply of services and goods would be down even more. No doubt the supply of a lot of services is dropping tremendously during a lockdown or under voluntary distancing regimes (depending on where you are). I'm guessing that's not the case.

As an aside, things are moving so fast that administrations are making lots of errors. They aren't used to moving at this kind of speed. In the Dutch version of small entrepreneur stimuli, it is ultimately distributed at the local level. The program was set up at lightning speed and distributions are already received. I think that deserves recognition. Unfortunately, the recipient gets this message (I'm paraphrasing); "here's your money. We're not sure if you are eligible. If it turns out you're not, you have to pay it back".

By including that message or stipulation I think they destroy a lot of the effectiveness of the program. It means that a portion will get spent to keep the recipients alive but they are still going to buckle down and curtail spending as much as possible. Which is the opposite of the federal government's goal here,

There's no way around the fact that the six trillion of stimuli (so far) need to be paid for. Tax revenue will fall in all affected countries. That the U.S, parts of Europe and Japan are deeply indebted already. Who will finance the stimuli? There won't be natural buyers of the bonds that need to be issued. The only party that's likely to do it at the necessary low-interest rates are the central banks. In the end, that weakens the currency. Even the reserve currency. But because all central banks will be devaluing inadvertently or not, it may not result in obvious currency weakness. So far, the dollar is actually remarkably strong.

It seems extremely risky to me to try and preserve purchasing power through U.S. dollar, euro or yen. Yet, these are probably the least bad among the world's currencies.

Treasuries are a lot like currency.

You could argue what I'm describing is inflation but I'm just not sure we'll get the kind that shows up in CPI.

If the future is one where neither treasuries nor cash is at least a safe place to be, where can you go?

I'm thrilled that I've spent so much time working on special-situations because with these it is sometimes possible to generate equity-like returns without the equity-like risks. The downside is that you constantly have to replenish your portfolio with new situations and there's sometimes some complexity involved.

In an earlier article, I've referenced the four quadrants framework from Gavekal. I like that it is really clean:

I'm still thinking we'll go through a disinflationary contraction phase although the market seems to disagree.

Interesting investments for this environment

Government bonds should be good but this time around I don't like these. There's a lot of stimuli that get thrown around and bonds are at record low yields. If we overshoot very quickly into an inflationary phase that position gets wrecked.

End of March I did write up the idea to front-run yield-curve control by selling puts on bond ETFs. It seems very unlikely to me that the central bank will allow interest rates to rise substantially.

Gold/Silver

Precious metals are currently very interesting because these can do well in both contraction environments and with interest rates where they are the lack of yield won't hurt as it may have historically. Finally, these can do well in an inflationary environment. They aren't a lock even with inflation. It is also one of the few sectors where I'd expect M&A to continue at an above-average pace. I like SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) or iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) but I talked about ways to get gold exposure that I like a lot better here.

Bitcoin

I think it is an opportune time to get some exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It is quite speculative because there's still a chance it ultimately fails as a currency but these are the exact circumstances where it should do well for the same reasons as gold with some other reasons thrown in.

Shipping

Shipping is great because of IMO 2020, the current oil oversupply situation and because it does well in inflationary environments. There is an acute lack of vessels. The graph below illustrates that traders expect huge increases in the price of oil within 2020:

Because that expectation there is a trade going on where they buy physical oil at today's prices and store it in tanks or even on oil tankers (these will just float around at minimum operating costs). It's probably not a lot of fun for the crew. If ships are employed as storage they are exiting the fleet for many months. That's putting pressure on the remaining ships. What needs to happen is that oil producers need to cut production. Producers generally don't like to dial down production because it is very costly. They rather have someone else dial down production. In the end, some will be forced because there are already places where energy prices approach zero and will go negative (because the oil can't go anywhere).

