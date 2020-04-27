Stocks To Own And Key Questions Ahead Of Exchange Earnings Season

Tradeweb's recent stock offering is concerning, as the large banks continue to sell out.

I like CME Group and am avoiding Cboe Global Markets ahead of earnings. MarketAxess Holdings and Tradeweb Markets look good as well, but the stocks have recently run up - I view both as "holds".

Q1 2020 trading volumes were stellar across the board. What else should investors be looking for?

Over the next two weeks, the bulk of exchange companies will report earnings for the first quarter of what has so far been a wild 2020. As management returns to the spotlight to update investors on progress and to answer questions from Wall Street analysts, I wanted to pen a quick guide to the key stories I’m watching with the exchange stocks I’ve covered on this platform so far and go through the critical questions that, if answers are given, will help update the investment thesis for the rest of 2020.

Below is a table laying out the schedule of earnings releases coming up:

(Source: Company Investor Relations websites)

Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported earnings on 4/22, so I will leave it out of this preview piece for now and will recap its quarter in the upcoming weeks (at first glance, the quarter looks to be a mixed one - Q1 results beat expectations, but management did introduce risks to its forward data and market tech guidance as customers delay projects as a result of COVID-19).

CME Group: It’s All About Volumes

As I’ve laid out previously, exchange businesses are unique when it comes to earnings projections because a large portion of their revenue can be predicted with high accuracy well in advance of the company’s earnings release. In CME Group’s (CME) case, 81% of its revenue comes from transaction businesses, which can be tracked on a daily basis through the company's public volume reports. Q1 average daily volume was up 45% vs. Q1 2019, a truly staggering figure for an exchange as large as CME:

(Source: CME Investor Relations)

When looking at pricing in the first quarter, revenue per contract (RPC) stayed relatively healthy as well. Normally, when interest rate volumes spike, RPC drops, as the cheaper-rates business brings down the overall mix:

(Source: CME Investor Relations; March’s RPC figure has not been released by CME yet so February’s figure was used as March’s estimate)

When you put these two metrics together, early signs point to a futures business that ended Q1 up between 35% and 40%.

Because of this ability to track volumes daily, Wall Street has been able to keep up with CME’s strong showing and has pushed EPS estimates up considerably throughout the quarter:

Data by YCharts

Reviewing CME’s 2020 guidance given last quarter, expenses less license fees were expected to be about flat before the strong volume quarter, along with reduced CAPEX spending and a continuation of NEX synergy realization:

(Source: CME Q4 Earnings Presentation)

With such strength in volumes this quarter, the expense guide comes into question with variable costs (like incentive compensation, certain technology costs) presumably up in tandem with revenue. It will be worth listening for direct or indirect signals from CME on expense expectations for the remainder of the year, as this can either validate or challenge the narrative that better exchange volumes largely fall to the bottom line.

We're also starting to see additional signs of stress in CME's markets, particularly in the WTI futures market with US oil storage reaching capacity and front-month futures prices turning negative for the first time in history. This undoubtedly is causing volumes to stay elevated amid continued volatility, but the oil market is currently broken, and this pain will eventually reach CME's doorstep if underlying economic conditions don't improve. Energy futures trading revenue is ~15% of CME's business - not a small amount of money at risk of being damaged for the foreseeable future.

Below are some other key questions I'm keeping in mind during CME’s earnings call:

With a majority of volume under normal conditions coming from members, who trade at reduced rates, I’m curious whether the current volatility saw any change in member/non-member trading mix and what impact that has on RPC going forward.

How have new products fared during the extreme volatility? For products like Bitcoin futures, SOFR futures, and micro e-mini equity index contracts, did traders revert to old products/trading strategies during March/April month-to-date or did product adoption accelerate?

How has the sales team adjusted to the near-global stay-at-home orders? Are they still able to find client demand in APAC?

Any updates on Ronin’s account blow-up and the resulting impact on CME markets? Are there other members that are experiencing similar problems, either in interest rate or energy products?

MarketAxess: A Balance of Winning Today and Investing For The Future

Similar to CME above, MarketAxess (MKTX) is a volume business - 91% of its revenue can be attributed to its transaction products, which can be tracked on a monthly basis through volume reports given on the company’s website. Corporate bond industry volumes, measured by TRACE (Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine - operated by FINRA) were extremely strong in March, up 35% versus last year:

(Source: TRACE Volume Reports)

Within MarketAxess’s US High Grade segment - the company’s largest market - trading volumes were similarly strong, with the all-important electronic market share ticking up as well:

(Source: MKTX Volume Reports)

A good quarter for volumes and market share has pushed EPS estimates for Q1 up more than 20% since last October:

Data by YCharts

As management’s call with the public approaches, the spotlight turns now to expenses. Last earnings call, MarketAxess guided for 2020 expense growth to come in at ~17% for the full year versus 2019 and ~11% excluding LiquidityEdge, purchased in Q4 2019. If this guide can be maintained despite strong volumes in Q1, I think earnings will be well-received by the market and the stock can continue to trend positively relative to the S&P. If future expenses need to be adjusted higher to account for higher variable costs or greater-than-expected investment in LiquidityEdge or Europe, it’s unclear how analysts may react. The company faces a balancing act between ensuring investors it’s adequately investing for future technology change and to fend off competition, while still being able to capture recent volatility and show incremental volumes flow to the bottom line.

Other themes and questions I’ll be thinking about during earnings:

Do any investment timelines change as a result of coronavirus, either in emerging markets/Europe or with LiquidityEdge?

How has the sales force/tech infrastructure adapted to stay-at-home orders?

What are the company’s thoughts on Fed intervention in the bond markets? Does this affect liquidity in a meaningful way on MarketAxess platforms? How does the volume outlook change? How are customers reacting?

Where is LiquidityEdge taking share? Where is the focus when it comes to growing LE in a competitive environment?

Live Markets is a key technology that allows institutions to break up larger block trades into smaller trade sizes to be processed on MarketAxess’s platform. How did Live Markets do in Q1?

Tradeweb: Pre-Release To the Upside, but Stock Offering Is a Concern

The strong volume showing among exchanges continues with Tradeweb Markets (TW)’s impressive first-quarter growth across all product categories - average daily volume grew 39% year over year in Q1, led by Rates and Credit:

(Source: Tradeweb Monthly Volume Reports)

On April 21, Tradeweb pre-released earnings results along with an ~11 million share offering - results were higher than analysts' expectations, with market data revenue and expense control adding to the already positive volume story:

(Source: Tradeweb 8-K Filing)

Tradeweb also announced that it is selling 11 million shares to the public to buy out additional interests from bank stockholders. As I detailed in an earlier article, a key advantage for Tradeweb is the involvement of these large banks that account for just under 50% of revenue. When the stock offering is complete, these banks will own ~10% of Tradeweb versus ~18% previously, according to an updated S-1 filing. This is a concerning trend for TW, as a more exchange-agnostic bank customer base may begin to route trades to competing platforms, although we have not seen this shift occur yet. It's also worth noting that this offering announcement means the potential for more gains recorded at the banks that are selling out - like what we saw with Citigroup (C), JP Morgan (JPM) and others in Q2 2019.

Other questions I have in mind as I watch earnings results come in:

Similar to MarketAxess, I’m curious to see if Tradeweb comments on Fed activity in the government bond market and the debt markets in general. Does it see the macro shock to the market as a positive in the coming quarters, or an event that damages market health?

Tradeweb has stated in the past that China is a key component of its international growth strategy. Does coronavirus halt the growth story in China? How does the outlook change with potential changes in government interaction, slowing economic growth and with the chance the virus hangs over China for many quarters to come?

Are there any upcoming regulatory changes/introductions worth watching? How are clients prepping?

CBOE: Questions Abound

Lastly, I’m interested in Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) update this quarter for a variety of reasons. The company has multiple initiatives that have recently launched, and its medium- to long-term strategy is continuing to take shape. Like the rest of the industry, CBOE’s volumes were stellar in Q1 2020, particularly within the Index Options and US Equities product groups:

(Source: CBOE Monthly Volume Reports)

Within the cash equities space, regulated exchanges are benefitting from higher volatility, not just with strong industry volumes but with higher market share as market participants move volume from the dark pools onto lit exchanges for extra liquidity and transparency. CBOE’s US Equities market share has increased so far this year, although share is decelerating month over month:

(Source: CBOE Monthly Volume Reports)

The initiatives where I’m looking for updates include CBOE Market Close, an approval by the SEC to compete for more cash equity volume which began in March. Are we seeing any incremental market share so far through April as a result of CMC? I’m also looking for any updates to the close process with EuroCCP, CBOE’s pan-European clearinghouse purchase that is expected to close in the first half of 2020. If expense guidance is updated to include EuroCCP, that would be helpful as well. Current CBOE guidance can be found below, excluding EuroCCP:

(Source: CBOE Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation)

There are a number of items that push the company’s expense growth rate above a “core” rate of ~4-5% in 2020, including Brexit readiness costs, non-recurring items in 2019 that don’t repeat in 2020, and M&A:

(Source: CBOE Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation)

Strong volumes in Q1 will increase royalty fees (accounted as a contra-revenue), along with incentive compensation. The extent to which these costs increase will drive the market’s reaction to earnings and resulting stock performance.

Below are other questions I would like answered during CBOE’s earnings call:

Is management worried to see open interest down within its VIX futures business? How did the extreme volatility affect exchange participants?

Has European competition responded/reacted to EuroCCP purchase? Is the thesis that Europe is an under-tapped market shared by the industry? Does the outlook for EuroCCP investment to be profitable in 3-4 years still hold?

How has Market Data user growth held up during the coronavirus panic? Have customers been viewing the company’s offering as “mission-critical,” or is product use more elastic when recessions hit?

Any updates on initiatives with SEC surrounding S&P Options and VIX margining improvements?

Conclusion

Overall, the exchange industry is set to unveil explosive Q1 growth numbers as volumes spike across all product categories. Earnings estimates have been ticking upward, and any upside/downside surprises will come from market data segments and expense control. Ahead of earnings, I like CME the best of the above group, and while Tradeweb and MarketAxess’s numbers look promising as well, the stocks have run up modestly in the last few weeks; I view both as "Holds" at this time, and am concerned about TW's recent stock offering. CBOE is my least favorite of the bunch, and I’m only interested in the stock if its valuation becomes more attractive or if the market data story meaningfully surprises to the upside.

If you like this article and want more analysis of the exchange industry, please consider hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as investment or financial advice and is for informational purposes only. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. This article discusses public information sourced from SEC filings and publicly available reports. Future performance could differ from what is estimated in the article.