The Income Factory: An Approach To Safe And Steady Income Via CEFs And ETFs (Podcast Transcript)

He explains how The Income Factory is as much an attitude towards investing as it is a strategy, helping investors avoid the kinds of behavioral missteps that can devastate portfolios.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

A note from Steven Bavaria (you can find the full transcript below):

"I think it would be the understatement of the year to say that an awful lot has changed since when we recorded this podcast over a month ago.

At the time I developed the Income Factory philosophy, wrote the book for McGraw-Hill and then did the podcast, I had always envisioned that the sort of “downside environment” we were planning for, in our worst scenarios, was one that might have been a somewhat worse version then the 2008 crash. My portfolio, long on credit bets (betting “the horses would merely finish the race”) as opposed to equity bets (betting on horses to excel, i.e. win, place or show), would have withstood a severe shock to income (like a corporate default rate of 15-20% or so, much greater than the 10% of 2008).

I never envisioned a situation where the entire economy would be frozen for what is still an indeterminate period, with entire industries and asset classes virtually destroyed (i.e. oil and gas production, pipelines and storage, etc.). Having a political situation that has, as charitably as one could put it, NOT risen to the occasion and pulled together the way we have in past crises, like 9/11, the Cuban missile crisis, WW2, etc., has only made the lack of confidence and extreme market volatility worse.

None of this invalidates the overall theme of the Income Factory, which is that “math is math” and a total return and long-term portfolio growth achieved 100% through collecting cash and re-investing it is just as valid as one that depends largely on earnings and dividend growth plus price appreciation. One of the main points, that during downturns the Income Factory investor has the benefit – both psychologically and financially – of investing his/her cash income in new “machines” for the factory at bargain prices, is as valid as ever during this period.

The lesson this current crash, unlike anything I have ever witnessed or imagined, makes clear, is that an aggressive Income Factory (like my own personal one) works BEST for long-term investors who won’t need the money for a while and can therefore continue to re-invest and look for the best bargains during the downturn, however long it lasts.

Retired folks, like me, who are actually living on their Income Factory output, need to be more cautious than I was, personally, in constructing my own factory. In the book, I present both moderate risk strategies as well as more aggressive ones. Had I ever foreseen the sort of environment we are now in, with a frozen economy, still widespread across-the-board business failures and distribution cuts, and no real end confidently in sight, I would have pursued a portfolio much more like the moderate ones I outlined than the more aggressive one that I actually chose (and which is discussed so confidently on the podcast).

I applaud and tip my hat to many commenters over the months and years who argued for a more cautious approach. I doubt that any of us – them or me – envisioned the current situation, but they obviously turned out to be more right than I was.

Again, I would like to encourage many readers NOT to throw the baby out with the bath. The Income Factory is a great strategy, and I suspect many Income Factory adherents have had a psychologically and emotionally easier time of it in the past month than traditional low-yield investors who watched their stocks drop without the comfort of much cash income flowing in to re-invest. But like any strategy, whether “growth stocks,” “dividend growth,” indexing, or Income Factory, the types of stocks, bonds, loans, or other asset classes you choose to implement it makes all the difference.

I have appreciated all the support from readers and followers over the years and hope we can all get through this period personally, medically and financially."

Transcript

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Monday, March 9, 2020. My guest today is Steve Bavaria. Steven writes about finance, economics and politics drawing on his 50 years experience in international banking, credit investment, human resources training, journalism and public service. Now retired from his day job in the finance industry. Steven lives mostly of his investments. His focuses largely on income oriented stocks, bonds and mutual funds, especially closed end funds, exchange traded funds, and other IRA suitable investments.

His current book, just out actually, is called the Income Factory: An Investor's Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns. And in it he details his investment philosophy. It's been published by McGraw-Hill and it came out in March 2020. His earlier book Too Greedy for Adam Smith: CEO Pay and the Demise of Capitalism was inspired by his experiences running Human Resources at the bank of Boston where he first learned about the excesses in the CEO pay arena.

He began his career at the bank of Boston where he handled international credit workouts. Later, he worked at Standard & Poor's, where he introduced ratings to the leveraged loan market. He graduated from Georgetown University and New England School of Law, and currently resides in Boca Raton, Florida and Norwalk, Connecticut. Welcome to the show, Steven, so thrilled to have you here.

Steven Bavaria [SB]: Well, thank you, Jonathan. It's a thrill to be here as well.

JL: Yeah, and I think the timing is pretty much perfect. It'll take us a couple weeks to turn this around, obviously, but for those that are not exactly sure when we're talking it is currently Monday, March 9th. The bottom has fallen out of markets across the globe, London and Paris were down, I believe 8% today, the S&P 500 is down nearly 7% as we speak. Anyway, I think this will all be very relevant and clear to listeners why it's relevant in short order. First of all, I wanted to wish you congratulations on the book, your second really impressive accomplishment, of course.

SB: Thank you.

JL: So the book, The Income Factory: An Investor's Guide to consistent lifetime returns is the product of your journey writing for and interacting with Seeking Alpha's one of a kind income investing peer community over a period of many years, during which your approach to investing evolved in really significant ways. Can you take listeners on this journey with you? What was your approach to investing when you first joined Seeking Alpha's community? And how did that change over time?

SB: Yes. It's been a bit of a journey, and I've learned a lot over the almost 30 years that I've been actively investing my own. Well, what was a 401(K) turned into an IRA as I rolled it over from various jobs. And I started out very much as a traditional what you would call a dividend growth investor, where I invested in companies or funds that held companies where you expected your total return to come partly through your dividend, cash dividends that might be 2% or 3%. And then you would expect the market to, you'd expect the company to grow its earnings and its dividends and then the market to recognize that growth by increasing the stock, the stock price. And that's what tends to happen over the long-term. And so you'd end up with your 9% or 10% equity return, that's been the average equity return over the last hundred years or so.

But you wouldn't get it all necessarily in the same year. But you would get it through the combination of your 2% or 3% dividend plus your 6% or 7% growth in the stock price. And that would add up to the 9% or 10% that you'd hope to get over a lifetime of investing on average, if you were lucky. And I found that it worked, I mean, for the last 27 years that I've tracked it, I've averaged an annual return both cash and appreciation of just under 11%, which I think is very lucky to have that return.

JL: Sure.

SB: What I found, we got into the closer to the great crash, if you will 2007, 2008. And I went through that experience, I remained fully invested through the crash, which took a little bit of a leap of faith, and I was lucky I made that decision. But I noticed that through the crash, a lot of really healthy companies and healthy assets were down to 50% of their par, even though they were paying their dividends, they were paying their interest if they were loans or bonds.

And so if you stayed invested in reinvested it and compounded at those rates, you actually did extremely well. And I began to realize that in a non-intuitive way, counter-intuitive way, you actually were increasing your income. If you didn't worry so much about market price and focused on your income from your dividends or interest, if you were investing in bonds or loans.

You actually were increasing your rate of income at a faster rate as the market was falling or stayed low, because you were reinvesting at these lower prices, bargain prices and higher yields, then at a faster rate than if markets were flat are actually rising. And that's when I began to realize the real difference between the economic value, if you will, of your portfolio, which to me is driven by the income it produces, and the market price which can be more volatile and less reflective at any given time of the economic value.

So that's when I switched over, and began to concentrate more and more of my investments in the higher dividend and higher yielding funds that I got my total return mostly in cash, and didn't have to worry so much about the appreciation or depreciation. And as I saw, it was working and I was sleeping better doing it. I eventually moved over to a total, what I began to call the Income Factory about five years ago, where I really began to get virtually all of my total return from the cash income. And then I got the growth in my portfolio value and the growth in my long-term income stream by just reinvesting and compounding that cash income.

And, frankly, and I started writing about it, I call it eating my own cooking in public, reporting on Seeking Alpha quarter-by-quarter how I do, in terms of total return and what I'm doing. And more and more people out there, began reading this and finding, hey, you know this sounds pretty good and they tried it and it's been wonderful the feedback I've gotten from followers, which has now grown to over 10,000, of course. And the number of people who've just commented and said, hey, thanks for sharing this idea, I'm doing it and it's changed my whole attitude to investing. And I'm less likely to panic and sell out at what turns out to be a bad time when markets are volatile.

So that's been my story, my evolution on this thing. And, of course, we're being tested as we speak, because we'll see if this current panic is, I hope it's nowhere near as bad as what we've experience back in '08. But even if it's partly as bad, it's still, it's a nail biter and I'm holding tight reinvesting and we'll see how we do.

JL: Sure, absolutely. And of course, it is nerve wracking, but for investors that can stay the course and continue buying through these kinds of downturns. History has shown that they really will read the benefits of that steady hand on the tiller during this kind of a period. So, definitely want to get into that with you a bit more. Before we do though, can you just take listeners that are maybe less familiar with what the Income Factory approach to investing is? What that is exactly? How it works? What the underpinnings of it are, because I'm not sure everyone listening will be exactly familiar with income factory?

SB: Sure. Let me do it in a couple ways, because the income factory is it's as much an attitude toward investing as it is a strategy. So in terms of the attitude towards investing, if you look at Ford Motor, for example, or any auto plant, auto company, it builds a plan to make cars and trucks. The day after it builds it and spends the money to build it, nobody at the company thinks about what it's worth, or what its resale value is, except maybe the green eyeshade accountants in the Treasury Department. But everyone else at Ford worries about how do we produce as many cars as possible and how do we grow that production year after year.

And so, the attitude we take with the Income Factory is we think of our portfolio as a factory whose job it is to produce a I call it a river of cash, because we value it for the cash it produces, that we can then use through compounding and reinvesting to buy more machines for the factory and grow the factory year-after-year-after-year. And we know from what's called the rule of 72. If for example, you earned 9% and reinvested it year-after-year, you would double your money in 72 divided by 9 which is 8 years.

And so that the higher the rate of cash interest you receive of yield get each year than the faster you double and redouble your money year-after-year. So that's, so we look at it like a factory that produces a cash income that we use to produce growth overtime. Now, once you adopt this idea as I call it, math is math that you want a 10% total return, you can get it through a 10% yield and 0% growth, or you can get it through 0% yield and 10% growth, or 5% and 5%.

Math is in difference to how we get our total return that's made up of cash received plus appreciation. So once you buy this idea, then you realize, you can trade off and instead of buying stocks or funds, where you expect growth, plus a small amount of cash. You can start opting for all kinds of high yielding assets and funds that buy high yielding assets, where you get most or all of your total return in the cash, and you don't even care whether there's any growth. I have fund this paying 9% or 10% every year and it's well diversified and solidly based and I expect to continue to make that for years to come.

I don't care if it doesn't ever grow in value, because I can create that growth in my income merely by reinvesting and compounding. So at 9%, it'll come, it'll double itself every 8 years, and then redoubled and redoubled again. So, this combination of focusing on the cash, and then realizing that you can get your growth from high yields, and not necessarily, you don't even need to buy stocks or bonds that grow in price, because [Indiscernible] compounding that opens up a whole new world of possible asset classes to buy and hold.

And that then gets you to a whole, to another advantage of this, which is that we're mostly looking then not for securities they are going to have to grow in value, which I think of as kind of heroic investment. If you're buying something and it needs to grow, in order to increase its value for you, well, then growth, that's kind of heroic, if you're betting on it to grow. If all it has to do is keep on making the same payment, it's already been making. Just kind of continue the status quo, that's to me a kind of non-heroic investment. And it's, frankly, it's a lot riskier to be betting on things to grow, than it is to be betting on things to just keep on doing what they've always already been doing. So that's the essence of the Income Factory and its strategy, I'd say right there.

JL: Sure. So it's creating an income stream. It's reinvesting it overtime, including in real market downturns. And then it's seeing rather than then looking at what your paper profits and losses are, it's creating this ever expanding stream of income.

SB: That's right.

JL: Right. Now, one of the great revolutions in investing over the past few generations has come on the behavioral side of things. Even though most investors understand rationally, that the best time to buy is in a market downturn such as the current one. They are incapable of following this simple winning advice in the real world. How does the Income Factory approach inoculate investors from their own tendency to hurt their returns by buying when they should be sitting on the sidelines and selling when they should be buying?

SB: That's a great question and gets to the essence of what I think one of the main emotional and psychological advantages of Income Factory is, I'm not the first one that's obviously realized or written about the importance of just investing and then staying invested through thick and thin for years at a time. And Rip Van Winkle would have made a great investor, if he had bought a Vanguard index fund before into the mountains and then fallen asleep for 20 years and just let it run.

Because we know from years of experience and Nobel Prizes have been won by some of the original economists and financial people who came up with these ideas and wrote about them 50, 60 years ago or more. You cannot really beat the average, I mean, some you may be able to beat the average. But most of us the broad set of investors out there. The best we can do as a group is the average definition.

So for everyone who beats the averages, somebody else is going to not beat the averages. And people spend a lot of money trying to beat those averages. And I got inspired about this. And my point about that is therefore, we all know that if you buy an index fund and just hold it forever, you'll do fine. But as you pointed out, Jonathan, in this question, the average person knows at a certain level that they should do the math, maybe their left brain, I should just hold on tight and not even look at CNBC or read the paper about or check what the markets doing on volatile days.

And they know they would do fine, but the average person isn't able to necessarily do that. They feel oh my gosh, it's dropping, I should sell out at least some of this I should put on a hedge, I shouldn't buy bonds and accept a lower yield in order to have more stability. They do things that seem like, it's safe in the short-term. But what it essentially means is they get off the market train, at the worst times. And then they're standing on the platform wishing they were back on the train when the train inexplicably just starts up again. And in investing, there's no conductor who comes out and says, all aboard the train is going to start again.

You just never know. I mean, in this current market, things could keep plunging for another couple of days. Or this afternoon, a bunch of people could decide, hey, you know, this is enough's enough. And we're going to, we're going to start buying again, because we don't know. There's no way to make sure that you're invested again, even though you would like to be.

So it's this being able to stay on the train and not get off because even though your paper profit or paper losses accumulating. You know you're continuing to get your river of cash and reinvested it better and better prices all the time. That's what gives you that a little bit more of true grip or an iron will whatever you want to call it to allow you to stay invested when it's far easier to some to jump off, hide in a corner.

JL: Sure. Yeah, no, that's well put. And then beyond that behavioral advantages that this kind of a strategy confers, what are some other advantages that you can point to?

SB: Well, beyond the behavioral I guess, as I alluded to before just the main financial advantage is that you are reinvesting at bargain prices as markets go down every dollar you're receiving. And assuming your income does not drop at the same you know along with the market, you're receiving the same income from the same investments you had yesterday, even though their prices may be 10% lower today. So if you're reinvesting you're reinvesting at $0.90 on the dollar versus what you would have was worth yesterday. So you're actually invest reinvesting at a higher yields the market drops, and that's over the course of a lifetime.

This is for long-term investors we're talking about here really. And over the course of a lifetime, making that additional 0.5% 1% because you stayed in the market or because you reinvested at a lower bargain price, the cash you were receiving that makes a huge difference over a 25-30 year 40 year period of say accumulating and investing for retirement. The difference that 1%, or 1.5% percent or even a 0.5% can make can be huge. It can mean having twice as much money at the end of 35 years. I mean having an income stream that's in retirement that's twice what it would have been because you reinvested at a higher price and stayed in the market. So really there's a tremendous advantage to eking out the extra 0.5%, 1% over the course of an investing career.

JL: Yeah, sure. It's pretty amazing. It's almost like magic when you look at those tables of compounding and an 0.5% or an extra 1% a year when you look at that over 35 or 40 years. It's unbelievable the differences. There'll be a difference between retiring with like $1 million or $2 million, for example. It's really amazing.

Steven Bavaria: Yeah, I have some charts in my book that actually make that point, because I make a point of not advising people what they should do. I mostly tell people what I do with my own investing. And just what I've tried to do is not say that traditional total return investing is wrong because it's not that if you have the iron will and the courage to stick with an index fund, year-after-year through ups and downs, while you're watching going down, you'll do fine.

My Income Factory is actually for ordinary mortals who don't necessarily have the iron will to do that and are looking for an easier way to sort of stick to it through all kinds of volatile markets.

JL: Yeah, certainly.

So I'd love to just speak about one stock, and this a personal interest to me based on my own experience back in 2007-2008. And so, I think it's really the kind of stock that would have fit very nicely into an Income Factory portfolio. The stock I'm referring to is Washington Mutual and it was really the darling of the dividend committee community many, many years. That paid a 6% annual dividend into 2008, something at increased every single year since the early '80s. And it had a business that was considered really very safe mortgage origination business, as well as one of the largest retail banking arms in the U.S. Its balance sheet also appeared sound, at least before the things started getting mark to market as the mortgage crisis unfolded. And it became clear that a lot of the paper that was being traded as AAA was actually total junk or worse.

And then yet it famously went belly up. So people that held Washington Mutual through the financial crisis, not only would have seen that dividend stream disappear, but they would have seen their entire investment wiped out though. And so my question is how does an event like this fit into an income factory approach? Of course, within indexes there are companies that go under also. And what you benefit from is the diversification.

So I suppose my question is, first of all, how should somebody react to that happening with one or two of the stocks in their portfolio? And then how are you thinking about diversification broadly speaking? How many positions does somebody need to hold to mitigate the negative effects of something like what happened in Washington Mutual, because it is going to happen in any portfolio at some point in your lifetime? That some company you hold, which seems as safe as can be, will inexplicably just blow up and go to zero at some point. So, just curious how that all comes together.

SB: Well, I'm glad you raised the question and in some ways, Jonathan you already answered it, which I think is helpful as well, when you mentioned diversification. As my existing readers know, and I will emphasize over and over again here, I'm a huge fan of diversification because I believe lightning can strike anywhere. I mean, let's look at what happened not just Washington Mutual but Bank of America.

JL: Wachovia, Citi (C). Yeah, all companies that paid very nice dividends.

SB: Well, that's right. And for that reason, I only buy funds to be honest with you. I want diversification. I want complete diversification so that if I had owned a fund that and I probably did for all I know that own some Washington Mutual and Bank of America. It didn't help, it didn't hurt me particularly because it would have been a small piece of a diversified other diversified portfolio.

I think diversification is critically important, because honestly, I regard myself as a portfolio manager more than an analyst into my life earlier. Sure, I could sit down and crunch the numbers and analyze a company. But I'm not interested honestly, in doing that too much. Now I'm more interested in doing more of a macro analysis of which asset classes to be in and the kind of strategies we're talking here. But I'm a big believer in buying mutual funds as a way of participating in the various asset classes that I'm in.

I also -- because we're looking for high yielding portfolios high yielding securities, high yielding asset classes, I'm more inclined to buy credit type risk than equity risk. And I've been moving in that direction, more and more in recent years. When you see a high yield on a stock on a corporate stock, typically not always, depending on the industry, but typically, the higher the yield the more the market is sending you a message. Either that the stock dividend is in jeopardy that it may be earning 6%, 7% but don't expect it to stay that at that level, because it may be cut. I mean, that's one of the messages and the market may be telling you, or it may also be saying, if you're buying this stock to get the growth plus the dividend, don't expect too much growth and expect to get it mostly in the dividend.

In other words, if the market feels that the stock isn't going to keep growing much it may keep the price down so the dividend becomes relatively higher, the yield becomes higher, but that could be a signal that that dividend yield is most of the growth is most of what you're going to get, and that you're not going to get as much growth in the future.

So, some companies will transition from being more growth oriented and be in their price with a lower yield and a higher growth expectation. And then at some point they'll mature and move to being lower growth companies. And then their dividend yield has to be higher in relation to their price in order to induce buyers.

So, for that reason, I'm a little suspicious of high dividends of dividends that are high enough to interest me. I'm looking for 8%, 9%, 10% or so on an individual corporate stock. That's why I'm more interested in bonds and loans and credit type instruments where you're not going to expect to get growth. You just get your money back plus the interest, in which case it's normal. See, a lot of other writers will say well, see these high yielding stocks or high yielding investments are very dangerous because a high yield always use danger.

But high yield may mean danger on a stock or on a fixed income bond or loan something like that. High income may be totally normal because that's all you're going to get. You're not expecting any growth, so the market has to pay it to you totally in yield.

So for that reason, one, I believe in diversification up the wazoo [ph] really, I'm a huge fan of diversification, but also I like, I prefer credit type instruments more than individual equities. Because you're going to get more naturally, you're going to get a higher yield from those sorts of instruments.

JL: Sure. Yeah. No, that's well put. So I I'm personally, very fond of exchange traded funds myself. The show is Let's Talk ETFs. And so you're saying that you prefer funds over individual stocks is actually going to be music to a lot of our listeners' ears. And I'd love it if we could get a little more specific here in terms of individual closed end funds or exchange traded funds that you're looking at.

So the first, I'll bring up is a fund called (YYY). It's an ETF, which is actually a closed end fund, fund of funds. So it's an exchange traded fund that owns a bunch of different closed end funds. And I've actually discussed it with the issuer of the fund Christian Magoon, who founded YieldShares. In an episode, listeners may recognize the seven mistakes ETF investors make and how to avoid them. What is it about this fund that makes it so appealing for the Income Factory approach? I'm assuming it's not just the 9% yield, correct? Because, there's many exchange traded funds that issue yields of that sort.

SB: Yeah, I actually included YYY in my book as well in one of the model portfolios. And the main reason I did, I think was because it owns closed end funds. And the fact that it one is well -- first of all it's well diversified as we mentioned earlier about the importance of diversification.

And in fact, it's diversification on diversification, because you've got a diversified portfolio of closed end funds within YYY. But then you also, each of those closed end funds itself is diversified. And it's diversified not just by the securities that owns but by owning a whole range of closed end funds, you're owning YYY the ETF is owning a bunch of fixed income funds, it owns high yield funds, some loan funds, it owns stock, closed end funds. It owns what I call equity option funds which are funds closed end funds that own stocks. But then they write options to kind of trade away sell the way the upside some of the upside on the stocks they own, which then increases their cash yield. And that kind of converts equity into more of a fixed income type of security.

So the YYY ETF, we've got a whole range of these different funds, some of which by the way sell at a discount. So even though ETFs I think sell it their net asset value, for the most part and don't reflect, discount, don't sell it discounts the way closed end funds do. The YYY ETF actually would include in its price. It would be buying many of the funds it owns at a discount. So you get the advantage of the closed end fund discount where you may have a fund that they bought for $0.95 on the dollar that where you've got $0.100 on the dollar of assets working for you. So if the naked yield on the underlying assets is 8%, you might actually be getting 8.5% or so because you bought them at a discount.

So that's one of the reasons why I think YYY is particularly attractive to an income fund investor. Now, it's interesting, I often compare it with another fund, which is the Providence Steers Fund of Funds FoF, which is a closed end fund that itself buys closed end funds.

And I typically look at YYY and FoF and look to see what they're each yielding. I look to see whether FoF is at a discount itself or not. Because as you can tell, like I really like closed end funds, and so I see both of these vehicles YYY and FoF has great diversified opportunities to buy closed end funds. But FoF has an even special -- well, it's probably got higher fees than YYY. So YYY would be at a bit have that advantage.

But with fund with FoF, if FoF is selling at a discount, and in turn is holding other funds that it bought at a discount. You get like discounts on discounts when you buy it. Now that only occurs when its price is at certain levels. I haven't checked it recently. But when you can buy FoF at a discount, knowing that other closed end funds it owns it also bought it at a discount. You might have a 90% discount on one of them and then get another 5% discount. It's like going in and shopping with double coupons so to speak.

So they're both attractive. And it's just really a question of looking at each at a particular times and seeing which is yielding more. Because, I'd say the risk is probably about the same for each of them.

JL: Sure. And you've had a particular focus I think, or you've been talking about the benefits of both senior loan funds and also CLOs, collateralized loan obligations. Some of the funds that I think you've been holding have been things like Octagon Floating Rate Alternative ticker symbol, (XFLT) these are all going to be closed end funds. Now for people that are listening Eagle Point Credit (ECC), Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), some of the senior loan funds are Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC), Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies (ECP). What is it about this part of the credit market that you find particularly appealing right now?

SB: Well, that's a good question too. In fact, I have an entire two chapters in my, in the Income Factory book just devoted to senior loans, and then CLOs, which are like virtual bank. So CLO a collateralized loan obligation is a vehicle that's created to buy senior loans, and then it and then just like other securitized or collateralized vehicles, the kind of that hold student loans or hold car loans or hold mortgage loans and the very the ones that get confused with CLOs once in a while called CDOs, which have nothing to do with CLOS, but they were the culprits that were put together that held a lot of these liar's loans and other subprime very subsets.

JL: I'm just going to say I am pretty sure that's Lehman Brothers, and Bear Stearns specialized in those.

SB: That's right. And so, you can't blame the vehicle, I mean, these vehicles that they started creating 30-40 years ago, where you put a whole bunch of assets in a vehicle, like a trust. And then the trust goes out and borrows money at different, some rated at AAA some AA, where the higher up you are the first crack if you get at the collateral, the higher your rating and the lower the interest rate, you get paid. And then these and you can go down through these things. And at the lower level, you have the equity, which takes all the risks but makes a much higher return.

They create those to hold all kinds of assets and the ones that were created to whole senior corporate loans, which are secured loans. They were started about 30 years ago and they've actually done very well they came they did very well even through the great crash. And the reason for that is that the raw material that is a part that they securitize to make these vehicles are the senior commercial bank loans, the kind that banks have been making for years secured by collateral.

And they have a very, very good record of making it through all kinds of economic scenarios over the years. Just to give you an idea, the corporate loans in America in the great crash the worst year of the crash, the really bad year 2008, they had defaults of about 10%, that means 10% of corporate Americas loans basically defaulted.

But if they were the secured loans, they had collateral so that investors got back about 75% to 80% of their face value. So the actual loss on the 10% of the loans that defaulted, was only about 25%, let's say of their face value. So if you had 10% of your loans defaulting and of that 10% you lost 25% of the value, then your total loss would be 25% of 10%, which is 2.5%.

JL: Yeah, not terribly bad.

SB: No, in other words, if you had a portfolio of senior loans during the great recession.

JL: The great recession. Yeah.

SB: Not the great depression, of 1930, but our recent one, the worst year you would have lost 2.5% of the value of your portfolio. Now, since you were getting interest of probably 6% or 7% on that, it means you would have covered your entire loss just by in a through a portion of the interest you would have gotten here, which is not much of a hit at all.

And then meanwhile, you would have been reinvesting the money you were receiving the repayments that get that you received constantly and the interest you get paid. You'd have been reinvesting that in healthy loans out in the market at about $0.50 to $0.60 on the dollar. So that's why these vehicles and the investors who held them and just held tight took an Income Factory approach to them, made out like bandits really, they were reinvesting in loans at $0.50 $0.60 on the dollar, so they were actually collecting much higher yields on those loans, given how much they paid for them.

And then when they paid off at par, a few years later, they were getting back half again or more as much money as they invested. So they're making a big capital gain. So, loans have a great are a really solid asset class. And so, what I've done is invest in just a portion of my portfolio. You don't want to go overboard with these. But these funds that own equity in the collateralized loan obligations these, that own equity in the vehicles that buy these loans, you're taking higher risk, because you're, when you buy the equity, you're getting a concentrated portion of the loss of the loss on the whole portfolio is 1%. And you bought the equity and it's leveraged 10:1 or 9:1, you're going to actually take a 10% loss because you'll get all the losses from the trenches above you.

But on the other hand, you're getting all the extra earnings on the loan portfolio over and above what your own cost of funds in the funding the CLO vehicle. So actually, these are done very well. And they're tricky, and the analysis is complicated and there are a lot of articles on Seeking Alpha explaining CLOs and those funds that you mentioned, ECC, and OXLC and XFLT and (OCCI), those are the four funds.

And there are lot of articles explaining them. And I wouldn't buy, I wouldn't invest in them unless you read some articles and feel comfortable. But they've done very well for many of us who've been investing in over the years, they kind of they boost your earnings a bit on an income factory, because they're, it's a much higher yield, it's in the mid teens for some of them or the low teens compared to the typical 8%, 9%, 10% on a closed end fund.

JL: Sure. And of course, everything you were just saying now again, takes into account the fact that you're talking about actual cash being generated, you're not talking about paper losses, because of course in that 2008-2009 period, the paper losses on some of these assets here would have been significant. So even if they really only failed to make good on, let's say 2.5% of the loan assets in a portfolio, the fund itself, the underlying may have been down 20%, 30%, 40% during that great washout that happened.

But of course, for as you're pointing out for the patient investor that just kind of by its their time continues to buy in, those prices eventually recover and in the meantime, you're collecting income. And then for all the bonds that don't default in the underlying here and all the credit obligations, you receive full Par value on them when they do hit maturity.

So just wanted to point that out for people that are saying, well, of course, senior loan funds weren't down 2.5% in 2008, they were down 30%. Yes, but only as a paper loss not as an actual one.

SB: Yeah, in general. I’d say it's complicated. It's kind of hard to summarize it you or for me, probably in a minute or two. But all I would say is these have been developed over the years over the decades by bankers. And they've done well, they economically make sense. And what they really are is a virtual bank. If you started a bank, and you bought and you created, you put in $10 million of equity, and then took deposits of $90 million deposits that were nine times your equity, let's say like a typical bank, and you went out and made loans with that $100 million.

You as the equity owner, the bank would be taking any losses in that loan portfolio. And investors have been buying into banks for years and most of them unlike Washington Mutual have done well and their investors have made money. So a CLO is really just a virtual bank. And again, I have a chapter in the book that in plain English or kind of ordinary investors wired experts walks through how they work, and what questions to ask and what to be alert, what issues to be alert to.

JL: Sure. That's great. Okay, so final question here I think before we wind things down, and this has been really great. I think our listeners are really going to get a lot out of this, Steven, and I'm definitely going to encourage them to go and buy your book, because it's really great.

For newer investor who's just starting out here, what would you recommend? What would the approach be to kind of get their feet wet? It sounds like they're not just going to run out and buy a bunch of CLO and senior loan funds. But how would you recommend somebody who's just starting out who this approach appeals to how would they get up and running here?

SB: Yeah, I would not buy some of my more exotic, more complex sorts of asset classes and those and they -- which pay higher yields but you take some risk. There's real risk and then there's what I call complexity risk. It may not be that risky once you understand it, but there's a high learning curve to get to where you understand it.

I would not advise new investors to necessarily replicate that part of my portfolio. But there are plenty of other what you could do is for example, to get your feet wet you could buy YYY, the ETF we discussed or that or FOF the Cohen and Steers closed end fund Opportunity Fund, they call it but FOF is its trading symbol.

There are a whole host of other funds and actually I've done some articles on Seeking Alpha where I could I do what I tongue in [Indiscernible] call my widow and orphan portfolio, which has a whole range of funds. Oh, and also in the book, what I call the moderate risk reward model portfolio, which is kind of like the widow and orphans and that it aims for a yield more in the 8% to 9% range as opposed to my own Income Factory that I report on which has more of a 10% to 11% range. This week is up in the around 13% because prices have dropped so much.

JL: Yeah, price down yield up as they say.

SB: Yeah. So you might, I would suggest somebody takes a look at my widow and orphan portfolio in the various Seeking Alpha articles, or if they have the book, take a look at the moderate risk reward portfolio and they'll see a whole range of closed end funds from very good sponsors. You've got people like Cohen and Steers and Black Rock and Nuveen and Eaton Vance, and I don't need to not mention others that are very good.

But there are a lot of sponsors that have been around for years that have some very solid funds that won't necessarily make you rich overnight, but that are good, long-term holds for somebody that wants to do this and be in it for a decade or more. The idea being that you're going to just see your earnings kind of accumulate and reinvest your cash. And you won't be worrying about volatility or downturns that 10 or 15 or 20 years later, as an investor you won't even remember that they occurred, all you'll remember is if you've sold out and regretted it, then you'll remember it. But if you held through it, you probably won't even remember it. I don't remember a lot of the downturns that I've been through over the last 25 years.

JL: Sure. Yeah now and that really it's good to have some memory loss of us when going through days like today and weeks like the last few weeks here. Anyway, Steven, I want to again, thank you. This has been really great, enlightening, I'm sure our listeners are learning a ton here. Is the best way for people to order your book via amazon.com? Is there some other way you recommend that?

SB: Amazon.com is great. Anyone who wants to walk in, you can order it on the Barnes and Noble site. Anybody who knows to my website, there's, I have a website called incomefactoryinvesting.com. It's www.incomefactoryinvesting.com, and there, you'll see a lot of places you can link to buy the book. But if you walk into a Barnes and Noble and just ask them they would order it for you if you didn't want to do it online, but Amazon is really convenient, they'll get it to you in a day or so.

JL: Totally. And of course, listeners can also follow you on Seeking Alpha and get your free content there. Whenever you publish it, they can sign up for those alerts. You're also on Twitter. Correct?

SB: I am on that www.incomefactoryinvesting.com website that I mentioned, there are some addresses for me on there. My email address is there, I welcome emails from readers and listeners. Real simple, it's just stevenbavaria@gmail.com. But yeah, I don't use Twitter a whole lot, but I'm on Twitter as well at stevenbavaria.

JL: Great. Anyway, Steven. Thanks again. Thanks for being so generous with your time. I want to wish you luck with the book and in all of your endeavors.

SB: Well, thank you to you and to Seeking Alpha and all my followers and readers over the years for helping to bring us to this point. So thanks a lot.

JL: For disclosures, Steven Bavaria is long ECC, OXLC, XFLT, OCCI and FOF. I, Jonathan Liss, don't have positions in any of the funds mentioned in today's show.

