Lam Research: Analyzing Recent Performance To Guide 2020

Based on underperforming the WFE sector in CY2019 and further lost shares in the recent quarter, I estimate the company's revenues to decrease in upper single digits in CY2020.

Management notes the limited visibility going forward, but only said customer demand "remains strong".

Lam Research announced earnings on April 22, but provided no guidance to investors or analysts.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.88, beating by $0.30. Revenue was $2.5B, missing by $10M. Lam Research shares dropped 4.7% to $259 per share after hours after rising 11.6% during the regular session.

During its recent earnings call, CEO Tim Archer noted concerning COVID-19:

"While we are currently seeing improvements in both our own operations and those of our suppliers, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 crisis remain. Consequently, we will not be providing our usual financial guidance for the June quarter."

Without guidance, it is difficult to analyze the company. In this article, I attempt to provide readers with insight into the company based on recent performance and from data provided by customers and competitors.

2019 Financial Data As A Starting Point

During CY2019, with Tim Archer at the helm (he became CEO on December 5, 2018), Lam significantly underperformed the overall semiconductor front-end equipment market, which dropped about 5%. LRCX revenues decreased 14.5% YoY, greater than any major competitor, as shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1

According to our report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts," in the deposition area, Lam has lost share in each of the three sub-segments of the deposition segment - ALD, PECVD, and Tube LPCVD. In the etch and clean segment, Lam increased its share in the plasma sub-segments but lost share in wet spray processors.

Q3 FY2020 Continued Share Loss

For 2020, Lam gave no guidance, as I said above. However, I've interpreted data from the company's recent Q3 FY 2020 (Q1 CY2020), estimating that it lost share in the recent quarter in etch and/or deposition on lackluster sales to TSMC (NYSE:TSM). According to Table 1, Lam's Taiwan revenues dropped from 26% in Q4 CY2019 to 21% in Q1 CY2020.

Comparing TSMC's Capex Spend

TSMC is the leading foundry company in the world, and most of the equipment purchases into Taiwan are made by TSMC. TSMC reported that its capex rose 13.5% QoQ in the March quarter. According to TSMC's recent earnings calls, for Q1 2020, CFO Wendell Huang noted:

"Now let me make a few comments on cash flow and CapEx. During the first quarter, we generated about TWD 203 billion in cash from operations, spent TWD 193 billion in CapEx."

For Q4 2019, the CFO reported:

"Now let me make a few comments on cash flow and CapEx. During the fourth quarter, we generated about NT$203 billion in cash from operations, spent NT$170 billion in CapEx."

Continuing my deep dive, the capex increase by TSMC could either have been spent on Lam processing equipment (deposition or etch) or its peers, or on lithography equipment from ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), since TSM CEO Dr. C.C. Wei noted in its recent earnings call:

"Our N5 technology is a full node stride from our N7, with 80% logic density gain and about 20% speed gain compared with N7. N5 will adopt EUV extensively. We expect a very fast and smooth ramp of N5 in the second half of this year driven by both mobile and HPC applications. We'll reiterate 5-nanometer will contribute about 10% of our wafer revenue in 2020."

Then clearly if ASML reported increased sales to Taiwan or logic, both of which would be to TSMC, then the 13.5% increase in TSMC's capex spend would be to ASML and not to LRCX or other processing peers. Below I analyze where TSMC's money went (or didn't go).

Comparing ASML's Quarterly Financials

Table 2 shows that ASML's lithography system shipments to Taiwan dropped from 57% in Q4 2019 to 30% in Q1 2020. In tandem, system shipments for logic chip production decreased from 83% to 73% in the same period. From this, we can see that the 13.5% increase in TSM capex was not exclusively spent on ASML lithography systems, meaning it went to LRCX and/or non-lithography peers.

Then Who Benefited in Q1 2020?

Chart 2 shows three-month average equipment billings for North American semiconductor equipment companies since 2015, with particular emphasis on Q1 2020. The three primary North American companies are LRCX, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). Comparing Q1 2020 versus Q1 2019, billings decreased 20%. Remember, Lam's revenues decreased 3% in Q3 FY2020.

By comparison, Chart 3 shows three-month average equipment billings for European semiconductor equipment companies. There is a distinct 14% increase in March 2020 billings.

Chart 2

Chart 3

Since the QoQ 13.5% increase in TSMC's capex didn't all go to ASML (Table 2) and didn't all go to North American companies (YoY -20% change), then much of the capex spend went to Japanese equipment companies such as Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) and Screen (14% increase in March billings).

I realize that reverse engineering Lam's revenues without guidance from competitors' and customers' results is not an exact science, but my inferences do suggest LAM losing share to non North American peers.

Lam's CY2020 Revenues and Shares

In the recently reported quarter, Lam provided no guidance. More importantly, in my opinion, Lam continues to downplay the impact of COVID-19. The only hint of anything of concern during the most recent earnings call came from CFO Doug Bettinger, who noted:

"I do think at the end of the day, there will be some demand disruption. We're not seeing anything from customers yet. But when I look at the consumer-facing semiconductor companies, their business is beginning to be impacted."

I urge readers to review Lam's recent earnings call, because there is no suggestion of any 2020 revenues reported by management. Yet, I've compiled data in Table 3 from several sell-side analysts. Note that the basis for Table 3 for CY2019 revenues is $9,549 and The Street estimate for CY2020 is $10,500.

How will LRCX fare in 2020? In an April 8, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials And Lam Research: Why I'm Lowering Revenue Growth For 2020," I reduced my forecast for semiconductor equipment revenues for CY2020 to -6.9% from 0%.

SEMI, the semiconductor industry consortium, this past week reduced its forecast to -6% from +3%.

Thus, based on performance and lost share in 2019 and Q3 FY2020, and excluding the market acceptance of its new Sense.i etch platform, LRCX should exhibit negative revenue growth in CY2020 compared to CY2019 in the upper single digits.

Besides COVID-19 and the macroeconomic downturn that will impact the semiconductor semi-cap markets, Lam will face two additional headwinds:

Capex spend at memory companies. NAND represented 40% of Lam sales in the recent quarter and DRAM another 16%. I have shown in previous Seeking Alpha articles that capex spend at SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will be lower in 2020 than in 2019. U.S. government restrictions on China, first as a result of placing China's Huawei on the restricted list, and second possible restrictions because of China's role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

