QE Infinity: 'Round Midnight

Prepare for impact. Cash remains the best bet for most investors in an uncertain environment.

We will not see a “V”-shaped recovery, but rather one shaped like the Nike logo - a deep dive down followed by a slow grind back.

The Fed’s programs to get capital directly to the real economy are still not up and running, and their currently running facilities are still relatively small.

The banks continue to hoard cash and I don’t blame them. The whispers about negative rates are growing louder as a result.

The Fed’s actions have been very fast and strong for them and are commendable. But it is probably too little too late to stave off a deep, long-lasting recession.

Too Little, And It’s Starting To Be Too Late

When I throw around large numbers in these Fedwatch articles, for example, $1.8 trillion in QE since the March 11 balance sheet, it might seem strange to see the word “little” anywhere in the vicinity. But it is too little. The problem for the Fed is that they are ill-equipped to handle demand shocks generally, and most particularly in a crisis of this severity, accompanied by so much uncertainty.

Banks continue to hoard cash, as do many investors, including me. The most important Fed programs, geared towards getting new credit directly to businesses, are still not running as of April 22. Right now, too little of this flood of liquidity is making into the real economy, and I am starting to worry that it may already be too late.

The actions so far by the Fed and Congress have likely staved off the worst - a huge wave of defaults, bankruptcies, foreclosures and evictions leading to another Great Depression. But I fear it is too little too late to prevent a deep and long-lasting recession.

How The Sausage Is Made

In very simple terms, this is how Fed policy works into the economy:

Their most basic tool is interest rates. The Fed does not “set rates,” as is thought in the popular imagination. Previously, they set only one rate, Fed Funds, the rate which banks pay each other for unsecured overnight loans. In 2008, they added the IOER, the overnight rate which the Fed pays to banks for excess reserves held at Fed banks. The point of the IOER was to provide “abundant reserves,” so that overnight Fed Funds and secured collateral loans (AKA repo) markets would be liquid. When this broke down last August, they also started paying more attention to the SOFR, the overnight repo rate.

Notice two things:

They are all overnight. Banks are the counterparties.

By setting these very short-term rates, they count on the banks in particular, but all economic actors in the private economy to follow. The farther out you go on a duration curve, the less control the Fed has.

To overnight rates, the Fed has added QE to their toolbox since the last crisis. The Fed buys Treasuries and MBSs from banks with new dollars, and adds the debt securities to their balance sheet. This allows a more direct injection of liquidity onto bank balance sheets, and also gives the Fed more control over the duration curve via how and what they buy. But again, the banks are the counterparties to all these transactions and are the transmission belts for policy.

And in emergencies like now, we also get the Fed special facilities, now at ten. We will get to that in a moment.

But we saw a great example of just how little control they have over rates in the past few years:

That line is the spread between the IOER and the 10 year Treasury rate - what should be the lowest rate, and the proxy for “risk-free long term.” We can think of the IOER as what the Fed thinks rates should be, and the 10-year as what markets think they should be. What we see in this chart is the Fed and bond markets disagreeing as to where rates should go, and the market winning every time.

In late 2015, the Fed began “normalizing” policy first by raising rates from their post-recession lows. Immediately, markets disagreed that rates should go up, and the spread narrowed.

The spread was already 83 basis points lower in the fall of 2017, when the Fed tried the next step of normalization, QT. This was very slow, and they only let an average of $5 billion a week roll off the balance sheet. Between slowly raising overnight rates and slow QT, they were trying to lift the whole curve.

But the market again disagreed sending the spread plunging towards inversion at the end of 2018, forcing the Fed to pivot at the end of December. They stopped rate cuts, then began easing rates and ended QT in August 2019. The market's reaction to all of that was to invert the rates. To be clear, what this means was that for 22 weeks in 2019, banks could get a higher rate by leaving their reserves in their Fed account than they could on 10-year Treasury debt.

Not QE un-inverted the rates, but only for so long. The bond markets were way ahead of the stock market here. Even before the announcement of how Not QE would end on February 19, bond markets were pushing down long term rates in January.

The 75 basis-point IOER cut is the reason you see the spread jump back up in March, but as you can see, that’s starting to erode already.

Finally, even at levels that seem high in that chart, they are all low. The pre-2015 median was 2.4 pp - that entire chart is below the incoming historical median by 15 basis points.

The Fed tried to raise rates slowly, and the bond market vetoed that idea. Then they began an easing cycle, and the bond market kept telling them it was not enough until the IOER got to 0.1% where it stands now, and it may go negative as early as this week.

The point of this little history lesson is that even in good circumstances, the Fed follows the market, not the other way around. The Fed doesn’t “set interest rates.” Interest rates set the Fed.

But these are not good circumstances, and in bad circumstances everyone, including the banks who are the transmission belts for Fed policy, becomes very risk-averse. The banks have more cash than ever, and they are hoarding it. I do not blame them; I am also hoarding cash, just orders of magnitude fewer dollars.

Yes, an all-time record, like so many things, at $3.1 trillion.

From the Fed’s weekly balance sheet, we can see the factors that affect bank reserves:

From top to bottom:

“Fed Loans” is the discount window, plus the 4 currently running special facilities.

The Treasury keeps a checking account at the Fed. They subtract from reserves when they stock up through tax payments and debt auctions. They add to reserves when they spend. They are doing a lot of both, but as you can see, their account has risen $578 billion in the six balance sheets since March 11, most of that in April.

The Fed’s repo facility was a much bigger part of the story, but is now a small net drag on reserves since the March 11 balance sheet.

And the big giant blue blob, QE. It will continue to grow, albeit at a decelerating pace.

When we net that out and compare it to the change in reserves since March 11, it is unmistakable that all the liquidity is sitting in bank vaults.

There is so much uncertainty that banks think their best bet with all this cash is to take the 0.1% IOER and see what the next day brings. I do not blame them. This has to have started the conversation about a slightly negative IOER. - Me, 4/6/2020

And indeed it has:

Bloomberg. Narayana Kocherlakota is an economist, and was the president of the Minneapolis Fed from 2009-2015.

Based on the experience of the last crisis, the Fed knew this was likely coming from the banks, which is why we have ten facilities. The most important of them are geared towards directing capital into the real economy, not just keeping the banks liquid, which is also very important.

These are the ones that are currently up and running, and their levels as of April 22:

Primary dealer facility: $32 billion. I expected this to be much larger, with over $2 trillion in Treasury auctions since mid-March. Counterparties here are primary dealers, mostly banks.

Money market fund facility: $49 billion. Counterparties are banks and other financial firms.

Commercial paper facility: $3 billion. This is just tiny, and has had just about zero effect on the commercial paper market since it began running on April 13. This is not direct funding of new commercial paper, but secured 3-month loans using the paper as collateral. Banks are not jumping on this one, and it has had little effect on getting new lending out there to firms. In fact, absolute levels are lower than when they started.

PPP liquidity facility: $8 billion. This is just a conduit for SBA's program, and only shows 3 days of loans on the balance sheet so far. Expect this to get much larger on the April 29 balance sheet.

In the first place, $91 billion for all four is a very small amount in all of this. Secondly, with the exception of PPP, this is more cash that is just winding up in reserves. Finally, the most important facilities - for new corporate bonds, new municipal bonds, and new small business loans through the two Main Street programs - are still not running as of April 22. I fear they may already be too late coming, especially the Main Street programs.

This week the Fed also promised to be much more transparent than the way the first round of PPP went down. Get ready for some up-close sausage making.

Outlook: The Nike Swoosh

Even the best epidemiologists in the world can’t tell us how or when this ends, so beyond Q2 remains a mystery. But when we do get to the other side, I don’t believe we will see a “V”- or “U”-shaped recovery, but rather one shaped more like the Nike "swoosh" logo - a sharp dive down, followed by a slow grind back. - Me, 3/30/2020

The idea that we will see a “V” shaped recovery has lost favor, at least among economists. Among sell-side analysts, not so much:

Standard & Poors.

Not to pick on Howard Silverblatt at Standard and Poor's, because this is the type of thing you are seeing all over bottom-up analysis.

But the top-down is a different story. Here’s the CBO’s estimates which I still think are optimistic, but are the most recent I’ve seen:

Congressional Budget Office

Here we see the same sharp decline to a Q2 bottom, but a much slower recovery from that. CBO has 2021’s annual average nominal GDP still below 2019’s average. This is the Nike swoosh shaped recovery I have been talking about. We’ve gotten the first small bit of confirmation from the numbers coming out of China:

Financial Times; Nike via Wikimedia. The vertical gray line partially hidden by the Nike logo is the end of lunar new year.

Not an exact match of course, but you get the picture. The Financial Times Chinese Economic Activity Index is still over 30% lower than it was on January 1, and it is not rising quickly. The reasons why:

The virus is rolling through the world. Its next stop may be the southern hemisphere as winter comes there, and may virologists are anticipating a possible second wave in the fall in the northern hemisphere. This makes any sharp recovery difficult.

Reopening is not as simple as some people think. Until there is a vaccine, and it’s inside me, I will still not be going out much, regardless of what Gavin Newsome tells me I can do. If the slow return of commercial traffic in China is any indication, I am not alone.

Most small businesses cannot survive even a short shutdown. Many will not be coming back ever, and their employees, landlords and vendors will all feel it.

Firms and households are getting their balance sheets in order - hoarding cash like the banks - and this will be a continued drag on recovery and reflation.

That last one is the reason why I am more pessimistic than most economists are. This cycle, we have been in a syndrome of “secular stagnation” or “Japanification.” Low growth, low inflation, low rates, and the Fed unable to reflate.

Starting at the top, real GDP growth this entire cycle has been limp.

The red line is the median annual real GDP growth rate from 1950 to 2009, including 10 recessions. It is 3.5%. The green line is the median from 2010 to 2019, including no recessions, and it is only 2.4%. The longest cycle on record, but we never once breached 3% real GDP growth. The previous cycle was also nothing to write home about.

The reason is that the two engines of GDP growth - consumption and investment - have slowed their growth. Starting with consumption:

Personal consumption expenditures as a percentage of GDP. The red line is the 2019 average.

After decades of outpacing the rest of the economy, US consumers stalled out in the current cycle and flatlined. With less being consumed, there was less to invest in:

Gross private domestic investment as a percentage of GDP. The red line is the cycle peak at around 18%.

Investment was crushed in the last recession, and never really fully recovered, with its peaks well below the other cycles.

What has been driving this is a new economy-wide higher propensity to save.

The blue line/left axis is gross private savings as a percentage of GDP. The green line/right axis is the quarterly average for the 10-year Treasury. The red line is at the Q4 2019 savings rate, about 22%.

From 1980 to 2008, the savings rate basically mirrored the 10-year Treasury. Around recessions, firms and households get their balance sheets in order and the savings rate rises. As the recovery kicks into gear, incomes and profits rise, and everyone saves less proportionally. But we see a huge shift in behavior since the last recession. The savings rate spiked up to 24%, and has not come down substantially like in previous cycles.

As of Q4 2019, 22 cents on every dollar of national product is being saved. The last time it was this high, the 10-year note paid around 12%. Why is this happening? Economists have two answers:

Demographics. Workers work the same number of years as they used to, but have much longer retirements. They are forced to self insure against 20+ years of retirement now. Income inequality. The very poor spend every dime they get. There are just so many private jets and islands to buy, so the megarich save almost all their income. Everyone else is somewhere in the middle of those extremes, but the general relationship holds: the higher the individual income, the higher the propensity to save the marginal dollar of income instead of consuming it. Income inequality has increased dramatically in the past 50 years, so that drives the savings rate up as well.

While I think these are right as far as they go, I think a key element is missing: psychology. The last recession came only 6 years into the recovery, and was sharp and unexpected. It highlighted the nature of income shocks in the globalized economy, and that very sharp rise in the savings rate from 2008-2012 is what resulted from the new prudence and thrift.

We see it not just in savings rates, but in household debt.

Gross household debt as a percentage of personal income.

After almost 40 years of growing comfort with debt, households have become much more prudent. The combination of low debt levels and historically low rates is historically low debt payments as a percent of personal income.

People have become much more prudent and thrifty, and the current experience is sure to accentuate that.

Think of the median Millennial, born in 1988.

At 13, they saw 9/11.

Their teen years were dominated by two failed wars, and then a massive financial crisis as they were about to enter the workforce.

Their 20s were dominated by the political Thunderdome of the Obama years, and a very slow recovery.

As they were about to hit 30, enter Trump, and all that came with him.

Now all this.

This may ultimately be the thriftiest generation of all time, even eclipsing the Great Depression generation.

We will get the first clue on April 30 when we see the March personal savings rate and PCE.

But to bring this all full circle, these are the same secular market forces that have pushed the Fed’s hand to reduce rates, as described above. An interest rate is a price for money over a given term. Like all prices in market economies, it is determined by supply and demand. The supply comes from savings, and the demand comes from investment, leading to the Econ 101 equation Savings = Investment.

But that assumes rates will always be at the market clearing price, AKA the neutral rate. The neutral rate is very low, if not negative right now. But even before the pandemic, it was like gravity pulling rates down, regardless of what the Fed wanted.

Outlook: prepare for impact.

Recommended Trades

Remaining the same. Cash is the best bet for most investors right now.

If you want to add a little more risk:

Long treasuries in the 4-7 year and 20+ year ranges to follow QE.

Short junk bonds via one of the larger ETFs like HYG or JNK. 18% of the tranche is oil E&P.

Short equities, but this will take nerves of steel. The one thing I promised you back in February was volatility.

Time Is A Luxury

I hit "publish" on the evening of Saturday, April 25, and by the time you read this, everything in it could already be out the window. Writing and editing these articles is now too long a turnaround, as the news moves too fast.

If you want more timely updates, please consider following my Twitter feed, where I have been pretty active lately because of all this. I will also try and provide regular updates here in the comments, so if you are interested, hit the "Track Comments" button at the bottom of the article.

Stay safe. Be cool. Love the ones you're with.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HYG, JNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.