by Daniel Shvartsman

While every cycle, crash, and bear or bull market is unique in certain ways, there is an echo and a resonance in every situation as well. The 2007-09 bear market seemed like it would be worse than whatever recession popped up on the horizon. And then the coronavirus pandemic appeared, which on the one hand appears to have wreaked more damage on the economy than the previous recession, and yet is met by unprecedented stimulus that dwarfs what happened last time.

I spoke with Joseph L. Shaefer, author of The Investor's Edge®, who has been through a few cycles. He talks about an article he wrote in 2009 when he thought bottom was clear, and his timing was fortuitous but also spot on, a week before the bull market began. We use that to examine what makes this time different or the same, and where he's finding localized bottoms amidst what may be a false rally.