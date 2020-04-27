Coronavirus Roundtable - Waiting For Capitulation (Video)

While markets are a little disconnected from the reality, he does see some of those disconnects offering bargains, especially in energy.

Bottom isn't in yet, according to Joseph L. Shaefer, as the stimulus isn't going to be enough to truly support the economy.

by Daniel Shvartsman

While every cycle, crash, and bear or bull market is unique in certain ways, there is an echo and a resonance in every situation as well. The 2007-09 bear market seemed like it would be worse than whatever recession popped up on the horizon. And then the coronavirus pandemic appeared, which on the one hand appears to have wreaked more damage on the economy than the previous recession, and yet is met by unprecedented stimulus that dwarfs what happened last time.

I spoke with Joseph L. Shaefer, author of The Investor's Edge®, who has been through a few cycles. He talks about an article he wrote in 2009 when he thought bottom was clear, and his timing was fortuitous but also spot on, a week before the bull market began. We use that to examine what makes this time different or the same, and where he's finding localized bottoms amidst what may be a false rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Joseph Shaefer is long RTX, CARR, and EQNR. And he may open a position in XOM, CVX, and RDS in the coming days.