Del Taco: Hold As Uncertain Sales Outlook Offsets Robust Liquidity

As lockdown measures hurt the dine-in-dependent full-service sector, the QSR and fast-casual operators have survived fairly well due to a stronger off-premise business. However, the valuation multiples hardly reflect the contrasting outlook across the sector with full service and fast-casual operators commanding a significant premium. Despite its little reliance on the on-premise business, the sales prospects of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) remain bleak as persisting social distancing measures delay a sales recovery amid a sharp recession. Meanwhile, the rising wage inflation in its key market and the heavy reliance on third-party delivery will pressure margins.

With a modest premium to reflect the uncertain sales outlook, TACO's average NTM EV/EBITDA multiple over the past year indicates an overvalued stock based on our 2020 EBITDA forecasts. However, the stock could be a "Hold" for the long-term investor, as the company, with a solid cash position and no large debt repayments in the near-term, could survive a prolonged downturn.

Uneven Pandemic Impact

Located mainly in Pacific Southwest, TACO, serving Mexican and American classic dishes, generates ~92.4% of its total revenue from its company-owned restaurant fleet, which makes up nearly half of its system-wide outlet count. With a style identified as QSR+, the company offers the convenience and value of the QSR industry in a fast-casual setup. The restaurateur, based in Lake Forest, California, counts the fast-casual behemoth Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and the local limited-service operator El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) as its peers.

After a growth spree, thanks to the low unemployment and rising consumer spending over the years, the restaurant industry, like other businesses, faced an abrupt slowdown as the lockdown measures swept across the U.S. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells Fargo, forecasting the impact, estimates a sales decline of 12% for chain restaurants in a base-case scenario, with 7% and 25% penciled in for the bull case and bear case, respectively. However, the impact has largely been uneven so far across the sector. With 97% of the U.S. population staying indoors, the QSR players with sophisticated delivery infrastructure successfully pivot themselves to an off-premise-only model to sustain sales, while the casual diners relying on on-premise business suffer as their dining rooms remain closed. In Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ), whose own delivery network powered more than half of its total orders pre-crisis, the comparable sales have risen 1.6% YoY (year-over-year) in its U.S. stores for the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020). In the meantime, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), a long-term critic of third-party delivery with only 15% of sales generated through the off-premise business of its leading brands, has seen its comps for the first eight weeks of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (Q4 FY20), declining 44.7% YoY, according to the preliminary estimates. However, the impact on fast-casual operators has largely been moderate. Sourcing ~26.3% through digital channels, CMG witnessed a rise of 3.3% YoY in comps in Q1 2020, and LOCO, driven by an off-premise business accounting for ~78% of total sales, had its comps for Q1 2020 declining only 1.5% YoY through March 25.

The sectoral disparity in the prospects is nowhere more illustrated than in the share price performance. Since late February when CDC warned of a COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., the stocks of full-service operators such as Darden have dropped sharply, while the QSR players have largely fared better with only a moderate impact on fast-casual players such as LOCO and TACO. Compared to ~26.0% YTD decline of the Russell 2000 Index, TACO, however, has fallen ~41.9% this year, with the loss since its market debut nearly five years ago, now approaching ~68.0%. As pointed out in our bearish article previously, the company was troubled by sliding comps and narrowing margins as it struggled to face the formidable competition over the years. Now that the consumer dining habits have gone through a dramatic change, how will it survive in the fast-moving restaurant landscape?

Enduring the Pandemic Recession

Suspending its financial guidance due to the uncertain sales environment ahead, TACO provided a business update in early April. With almost all dining rooms closed, the company emphasized its ability to sustain sales through a robust off-premise business, which accounted for 85% of sales in company-owned outlets before the crisis. By joining hands with the fourth third-party delivery operator, it is further expanding the delivery operations that added 3% of company-owned sales in late 2019.

In the last conference call, the management identified the sluggish transaction growth due to poor innovation in the value tier as the reason for slowing comps over the years. To address the weakness, it launched "Del's Dollar Deals Menu" in January, a broader and more affordable value platform capable of restoring the traffic growth. The company also highlighted the higher average check of its delivery channel, which is set to expand further this year. After riding out the lockdowns and social distancing measures, thanks to a large off-premise business, we believe the company with a compelling value platform can also successfully endure the recessionary period ahead. While the consensus revenue estimates suggest a ~18.3% YoY sales decline for TACO for 2020, our forecasts indicate ~$451.4M-~$471.9M revenue for the company with a sales drag of ~12.0%-~8.0% YoY.

Narrowing Margins Amid Wage Inflation

TACO's net income has dropped for two consecutive years amid rising impairment charges and sliding margins. However, we expect further margin erosion in the months ahead. With nearly two-thirds of its outlets located in California, the first U.S. state to mandate a sharp hike in minimum wages, the company will be subject to significant wage inflation as the state's hourly minimum wage, on track to reach $15 per hour in 2022, rises by $1 this year. The heavy reliance on low-margin third-party delivery will continue to pressure margins in addition to mounting expenses related to strict workplace hygiene and staff safety measures, which are likely to persist even in the absence of the pandemic. Per the consensus forecasts, TACO's EBITDA could reach ~$37.1M in 2020 with a margin of ~8.8%, nearly 270bps lower than the average LTM (last-twelve-month) EBITDA margin over the past four quarters. Assuming a more moderate impact, our forecast of ~9.5% of margin for 2020 suggests ~$42.9M-~$44.8M of EBITDA for the company this year.

Uncertainty Moderates the Premium

TACO's NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/EBITDA multiple, currently trading at ~15.9x with a premium of ~43.0% to its one-year average, doesn't adequately reflect its uncertain sales prospects in our view. The contrast between the premiums and the sales prospects is seen across the sector. While the pandemic-proof Domino's trades at a premium of only ~17.8% compared to its past-year average NTM EV/EBITDA, Darden, despite its heavy reliance on dine-in operations, trades more than double the past year average.

However, we believe TACO with a sizable off-premise business trailing that of QSR players is well-positioned ahead of casual players to withstand the lockdown measures, while its renewed focus on value endures the economic downturn. Assuming a conservative NTM EV/EBITDA multiple of ~13.1x, our EBITDA forecasts for 2020 indicate an overvaluation of ~17.0-~2.3% for TACO based on relative valuation. However, given its robust liquidity position as explained below, TACO, in our opinion, is well capable of surviving a prolonged period of sales contraction. Therefore, we believe the long-term investors should keep the stock on their radar as more business updates are scheduled with its next earnings call in early May.

No Immediate Liquidity Constraints

With the last update, the company announced cutbacks to non-essential capex and operating expenditure as it prepared for a prolonged period of diminished cash flows. Having raised $50M of debt under the revolving credit facility, the company has over $56M cash on hand now compared to ~$1.4M as of 2019 year-end. Though it hasn't announced the level of cash burn at the current level of sales, its full-service peers, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) anticipate a weekly cash burn of $8M-$10M. With the peers' quarterly operating expenses being 3.0x-4.0x larger than TACO's, we expect $3.5M-$4.5M of weekly cash burn for TACO given its larger-premise business. Estimating an ability to endure 3-4 months at the current level of sales, our forecasts rule out any immediate liquidity constraints. With the next sizable debt repayment due more than four years away, the long-term pressure on cash flows will likely be minimum.

Conclusion

While dine-in-oriented, full-service players suffer, the QSR and fast-casual operators are resisting the COVID-19 sales downturn thanks to a robust off-premise business. However, their valuation multiples don't accurately illustrate the contrasting prospects, as full-service and fast-casual operators command sharper premiums compared to QSRs. With a modest premium to reflect the sales uncertainty, the average NTM EV/EBITDA for TACO over the past year indicates an overvalued stock based on our 2020 EBITDA forecasts. However, we hold a neutral view on the stock as the company, with a robust liquidity position and a compelling value platform, remains well-positioned to survive a prolonged economic downturn.

