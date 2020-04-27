MLP Monthly Report: April 2020

In response to the recent downturn, five midstream MLPs and two C-Corp taxed entities cut their distributions.

Summary

News:

1) In response to the recent downturn, five midstream MLPs and two C-Corp taxed entities cut their distributions. The five MLPs are DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL), Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX), and Plains All American (NYSE:PAA). The two C-Corp taxed entities are Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC). The distribution cuts ranged from 50% to 90%.

2) OPEC+ and other non-OPEC members reached an oil production cut agreement at their April meeting. Approximately 9.7 million barrels a day (bp/d) will be cut globally. Saudi Arabia and Russia will be covering approximately 2.5 million bp/d each. Other OPEC members will cut daily production by 23%. Other nations such as Mexico, Canada, Brazil, & the US will be cutting approximately 5 million bp/d total.

3) In its strategic review of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) concluded MPLX would maintain its current structure as a master limited partnership (MLP) with MPC as the general partner.

Performance: Midstream MLPs, as measured by the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index, fell by 47.94% last month. The index is down by 61.75% since last March. (Source: Bloomberg)

Yield: The current yield on MLPs stands at 23.43%. MLP yields remained higher than the broad market benchmarks for High Yield Bonds (9.44%), Emerging Market Bonds (6.85%), Fixed Rate Preferreds (5.82%), and Investment Grade Bonds (3.70%).1 MLP yield spreads versus 10-year Treasuries currently stand at 19.63%, higher than the long-term average of 4.87%.2 (Sources: Bloomberg, AltaVista Research, and Fed Reserve)

Valuations: The Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio (EV-to-EBITDA), which seeks to provide more color on the valuations of MLPs, fell by 17.31% last month. Since March 2019, the EV-to-EBITDA ratio has fallen by approximately 24.92%. (Source: Bloomberg)

Crude Production: The Baker Hughes Rig Count reduced to 728 rigs, decreasing by 62 rigs from last month’s count of 790 rings. US production of crude oil reduced to 13.000 mb/d in the last week of March compared to 13.100 mb/d in February. (Source: Baker Hughes & EIA)

