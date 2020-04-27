Eli Lilly Q1 Earnings Call Key Takeaways

Due to the rich valuation and potential downside from overly optimistic guidance, we are currently neutral on the stock.

On April 23rd 2020, LLY held its Q1 2020 call. We dissect main points and summarize key takeaways for investors. Company comments cited below are from the conference call transcript.

Q1 Company Results

LLY outperformed in Q1 2020. The company posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 per share (+32% YoY, normalized for COVID-19 impacts described below of about +18%), beating Zack’s consensus estimate of $1.55. (+13%).

Revenue

Q1 revenue was up +15% YoY (volume up by +22%, pricing -6%) to $5.86bn. Adjusted for currency the growth was +16%

Revenue performance was boosted by $250m of additional buying from COVID-19 pandemic ($200m of which in the US). Backing this effect out, yields revenue growth of 10% (volume up by +17%). About $70-80m of the total boost was from insulin products

Key growth products launched since 2014 (Trulicity, Taltz, Verzenio, Jardiance, Emgality, Olumiant, Basaglar, Tyvyt, Cyramza, and Baqsimi) which represented 51% of total revenue, contributed 19% of growth

Highest-grossing, Trulicity (21% of revenue) grew +40% to $1.229bn, though about $30-40m was due to COVID-19 boost, yielding adjusted growth of about 35-36%.

GLP market and Trulicity TRX volume remains strong, though there has been -30% decline for NBRx (overall pharma market -42%). However, for Trulicity NBRx is “only 5.6% of the TRx rate, which is a relatively low turnover for the marketplace” and so the drug should experience slower impact from the COVID situation

LOE products were down by only -1.8%.

Half of pricing decline was the result of inclusion of Tyvyt and Alimta in government-sponsored programs in China. Nevertheless, pricing is still a concern as US saw -4% pricing pressure, (partly from diabetes drugs) though in-line with company expectations

Geographically, revenue growth in the US matched OUS of 15%. However, without the COVID-19 boost, US grew by roughly 8%, according to our calculations

Expenses/Margins

The company continued to improve its profitability, with favorable operational leverage as expenses grew slower than revenue

Q1 opex was only up by +7% YoY, driven by increased investments in R&D (+13%). Also less business travel has helped with cost management

Adj. EBIT was +32% YoY, to $1.762bn with margin improving to 30.1%.

COVID-19 activities

As with a lot of other Pharma calls, COVID-19 has dominated the call. The company is running several additional studies to combat the virus, such as:

Study of baricitinib (JAK1 / JAK2 inhibitor) as an arm in an adaptive COVID-19 Phase 3 trial due to “anti-inflammatory activity hypothesized to be beneficial in treating COVID-19”

Monoclonal antibody against Angiopoietin 2 (LY3127804) Phase 2 testing in pneumonia patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who are at a higher risk of progressing to acute respiratory distress syndrome

Results for both expected in June. Though in terms of ramp-up, baricitinib has a clear advantage, being a small molecule and already approved for other indications

Collaboration with AbCellera in assessing multiple fully human antibodies identified from early COVID-19 survivors, IND to be submitted by end of May. The company sees this as the one with greatest probability of success

It’s important to note that no benefit is assumed in the company guidance from any of these treatments.

In regard to current clinical programs, the company has “delayed most new study starts and has paused enrollment in most ongoing studies, but will continue ongoing clinical trials for patients who are already enrolled”. However, the company does not “expect significant changes to the timelines for our ongoing late-stage studies, except for the previously announced delays for the GI indications of our IL-23 antibody, mirikizumab”. Nevertheless, the manufacturing facilities remained operational through the crisis, and the company does not “anticipate any issues meeting patient needs through the remainder of the pandemic.”

In terms of product demand in Q1, the company saw reduced new therapy starts having negligible impact, but “this impact could grow in future periods as fewer new starts translate into fewer total prescriptions”. The driver for this is new Rx data. For the week ending April 10th, IQVIA reported new-to-brand prescriptions across the industry -42% vs. pre-COVID-19 averages. As a result the company anticipates “impact to be more pronounced to immunology and pain products and less so for oncology and diabetes. However, we expect this impact to be temporary as patients will return to seeing their doctors as social distancing restrictions are lifted”.

Another risk is continued high unemployment rate. The company noted that “increased unemployment may result in a shift of patients from commercial insurance to lower net price government insurance in the U.S (Medicaid). or to being uninsured”. This could result in additional pressure on pricing, especially given the company receives no profit from insulins sold under Medicaid (though Trulicity should be affected to such great extent). Currently the company US volume breakdown as follows: 10% - Medicaid, 40% - commercial insurance, 20% - Part D, and then the rest is Part B or hospital-based or uninsured.

2020 Guidance

Due to COVID-19, Eli Lilly has widened its 2020 EPS guidance adjusted accounting for additional upside:

$6.20 to $6.40 (+25% to 29%) from $6.18 to $6.28 on a reported basis

$6.70 to $6.90 (+11% to 14% YoY) from 6.70 to $6.80 on a non-GAAP basis.

Revenue and operating margin outlook for 2020 is unchanged ($23.7 to $24.2bn, 31% adj. EBIT margin). Despite strong Q1 the company expects “headwinds later in 2020 and potentially beyond, such as destocking as supply chains normalize from the recent demand surge, decreases in new prescriptions as a result of fewer patients visiting physician’s offices, potential changes in segment mix in the U.S. due to rising unemployment and pricing pressures resulting from the on government-funded healthcare systems around the world”

As a lot of other companies, Eli Lilly assumes Q2 should see peak impact and H2 comes back to normal levels (in regard to prescriptions, doctors visits, etc.). Also, the company assumes clinical trials would resume normally in H2.

Capital Allocation

The company returned a third of its cash to shareholders (slightly more in dividends than buybacks), a third in R&D and the rest in investments and BD.

Our takeaways

LLY has bounced back strongly from a recent general market pullback.

Data by YCharts

While the relatively unaffected guidance support this reaction, the valuation of the stock is relatively high. Therefore we are neutral on the stock, as the strong pipeline should provide some floor to the current valuation levels. Q1 results were clearly strong, but potential headwinds and optimistic guidance could be a negative factor in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.