AT&T Looks Appealing And Maintains A Safe Dividend

Given the current pandemic, many dividend-paying companies have been forced to cut their dividend, but AT&T has a well-covered dividend.

Here we are, as we enter week five of these shelter-in-place restrictions for most states across the nation, COVID-19 continues to impact families and businesses alike. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought much of the economy to a standstill, and as we enter the fifth week under the restriction, some areas of the country are beginning to get restless, and protests have started to pop up in various parts.

I understand both sides of the argument, as the consumer wants to try and get back to a state of normalcy and ensure they retain their jobs. Yet, on the other end of the spectrum, there are those worried about the spread yet again gaining momentum if restrictions are lifted.

The current pandemic, combined with the stay-at-home order, has forced a record number of unemployment in this country, which now stands at roughly 27 million unemployed Americans. To put this number into perspective, we have now lost more jobs in the past five weeks than we gained since the recovery of the Great Recession, which was from 2009/2010 through the start of 2020. That is staggering in itself to think of.

Regardless, after the initial sell-off market-wide, the financial market has rebounded sharply to the tune of 30%, yet the negative news continues to roll in. The government and Federal Reserve are printing money left and right to help keep things afloat, but that can only go on for so long and do so much. Much of the economic impact has already taken place, yet investors seem to forget this.

During these times of uncertainty, I believe it is important to focus on high-quality investments that can withstand this uncertainty for the long term. I believe there are still plenty of stocks out there trading at historic discounts from a long-term perspective, but investors need to be weary of “sucker yields,” those dividend yields that look juicy but are unsustainable. Therefore, I am going to discuss a name on my “Top 10 Buy List” that I believe will be a great long-term addition to your portfolio, and that is AT&T (T).

AT&T (T) is one of the largest companies in the world, and it recently issued its Q1 2020 financials, giving some insight as to how this pandemic is impacting the company's business.

Before I jump into highlighting the Q1 performance, I wanted to first commend company management for their quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-March, the company acted to move all employees to a work-from-home environment (prior to the stay-at-home orders), and in addition, it “canceled its accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley (MS) to repurchase $4 billion during Q2.” Looking back, this was perfect, as the company protected its employees and began to preserve cash quickly as the uncertainty surrounding the virus rose.

Q1 2020 Results - A Small Look At The COVID-19 Impact

AT&T closed the first quarter as the virus cases just started to mount in the US, so the Q1 results include roughly a half month of data (last half of March) as businesses began to feel the slowdown. Let’s see how the company performed compared to the prior year before diving into some of the details.

(Chart created by author)

As you can see in the chart above, AT&T saw revenues dip 4.6% from a year ago, primarily related to the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was cancelled entirely, which accounted for millions in lost advertising sales. In addition, the company closed 40% of its retail stores, which was attributed to less equipment sales. These two items alone led to a $600 million decline in revenue during the quarter.

Company management mentioned that due to the limited visibility for the remainder of the year, they would be pulling their 2020 guidance until they could fully evaluate the impact of the virus.

On the positive side, the company added 120,000 net new phone subscribers, which I would expect to grow as unemployment has skyrocketed in April, causing many that had a work phone to be left without a phone and looking to purchase or fire up an old phone. Another positive was more details about the pending launch of HBO Max, which now has an official launch date of May 27.

Dividend Remains Priority And Well-Covered

One of the main concerns for investors during this pandemic, especially those of you that count on dividend income, is whether your investments that pay dividends will be able to continue paying these moving forward or if a cut or freeze is likely. This is a valid concern for many dividend investors, and I believe many dividend-paying companies will be forced to cut or freeze dividends during these uncertain times due to cash flow concerns.

In terms of AT&T, this is certainly not the case. After all, it is a Dividend Aristocrat, having paid an increased dividend for 36 consecutive years now. In fact, management made a point to address the dividend in the Q1 earnings call, with CEO Randall Stephenson stating, “We remain committed to our dividend.” This was a breath of fresh air for shareholders.

The dividend still has plenty of protection given that the company finished 2019 with the dividend making up roughly 50% of free cash flow. In 2020, management expects the payout ratio to be near 60%, given the decreased cash flow expected from the ongoing pandemic.

A free cash flow payout ratio of 60% is still a very comfortable spot for AT&T, which puts aside any concern I have regarding the company and its dividend moving forward.

The company currently has a 7% dividend yield, and in 2019, cash distributed for dividends amounted to $14.9 billion. In comparison, free cash flow for the year was $29.2 billion.

(Source: AT&T 10-K)

HBO Max Launch Better Late Than Never

As I mentioned above, AT&T has set an official launch date of May 27th for HBO Max, which truly cannot come soon enough. At a time when much of the country is under “shelter-in-place” restrictions with gyms, restaurants, parks, and many other things closed, consumers have turned even more to streaming services.

In addition, all schools have been closed, which has certainly led to a lot more TV time, at least for my kids. (Side Note: I certainly give teachers even more credit than I ever have before, because the stay-at-home teaching is no easy task.)

(Photo Credit)

Streaming services have been thriving more than ever these days, as we saw Disney's (DIS) recently launched Disney+ service reach 50+ million paid subscribers in just four months after launch. In addition, Netflix (NFLX) recently issued Q1 earnings last week that saw global paid memberships reach 183 million, which was an increase of 23% year over year.

This pandemic has (unfortunately, given the circumstances) been a blessing in disguise for these streaming services, which is why I believe HBO Max may excel right from the get-go under these circumstances. With the number of consumers in front of their televisions, this will provide HBO Max a great opportunity to show their services.

I do have some reservations about the platform going to launch with the highest price tag, at $14.99/month, among the major streaming services. The price will be the same as HBO Now is, but it will add an additional 10,000 hours of content, which will include a lot of third-party content that is not already on HBO Now.

HBO Now subscribers and those AT&T subscribers with HBO as an add-on to their cable services will automatically be subscribed to the new service at launch. At the end of 2019, HBO had 34 million US subscribers.

Coming in at such a high price point will not only limit pricing power in the future, but will limit subscriber growth. Netflix and Disney took the approach of a lower cost, which equated to strong subscriber growth and has led or will lead to an ability to raise the price.

Here is a look at the company’s future plans and initial expectations for HBO Max that were given at its Media Day.

(Source: HBO Media Day)

Since the streaming service will start with 34 million subscribers that will be brought over at launch, it only plans to add 16 million net users by 2025, which will equate to 50 million subscribers. Compare this to Disney+ gaining 50 million new users in four months and this is pretty disappointing, but the company is more focused on margin and believes its content is more valuable, hence the high price tag.

Certainly, there is a bevy of streaming services for consumers to choose from these days, and HBO is late in the game, but one cannot dispute the content it has at its disposal. Netflix continues to spend heavily on content with a budget expected to be north of $17 billion in 2020. The next closest competitor, Amazon, is expected to spend roughly $6 billion on content, with HBO only expected to spend roughly $2 billion on content this year.

(Photo Credit)

Investor Takeaway

AT&T has been through these rough waters in the past and is a well-oiled machine able to withstand the current crisis. Company management acted early by protecting its employees and shuttering a large portion of its retail stores, which impacted earnings, yet it was the right call. In addition, management made an important decision to suspend share buybacks, which will preserve millions in cash for the time being.

The current pandemic has impacted AT&T greatly through advertising revenue loss and equipment sales, which resulted in the company pulling its 2020 guidance until it gets a better grasp on the full impact. The cancellation of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was a huge loss for the company.

AT&T has a long-standing relationship with dividend investors, as it has paid an increased dividend for 36 consecutive years and I believe that to continue. Though a small raise will most likely happen in 2020, it will be an increase nonetheless that is well-supported by expected cash flows and remains a priority of the current management team.

The company is excited for the launch of its HBO Max platform that will add yet another name to the streaming wars, and though the new platform is late to the game, it is jam-packed with a strong content base. Starting at a price point at $14.99/month has me a little concerned about future growth, but that is yet to be seen.

Another catalyst that is coming along will be the eventual rollout of 5G here in the US. This is something AT&T will benefit greatly from across various aspects of the business.

Overall, the company has hit a big road block, but so have many others. AT&T has been here before, and I expect the company to put a plan in place to weather the storm and come out of this stronger. The dividend is safe with a 7% yield, and the stock is currently trading at only 8.6x 2021 earnings, which should prove to be a solid entry point for long-term investors.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy investing!

