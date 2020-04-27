Biogen Q1 Earnings Call Key Takeaways

Aducanumab filing, by far the biggest topic on Q&A, is now delayed to Q3 ‘20, explaining why the stock tanked over -9% on the day.

COVID-19 will likely impact some clinical trials, but some details are still up in the air. Out of the major current products, Tysabri and Spinraza sales likely to be impacted.

The company blew away non-GAAP EPS estimates in Q1, but most of the outperformance was due to massive reductions in costs.

On April 22nd 2020, BIIB held its Q1 2020 call. We dissect main points and summarize key takeaways for investors. Company comments cited below are from the conference call transcript.

Q1 Company Results

BIIB performed strongly in Q1 2020. The company posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $9.14 per share (+31% YoY), beating Zack’s consensus estimate of $7.74. (+18.1%). This can be explained by massive reductions in expenses (-25% in cost of sales and -15% in R&D YoY) due to lower contract manufacturing revenue, and timing of milestones. Revenues came in at $3.534bn (+1%), also beating Zack’s estimate of $3.42bn (+3.3%). A major supporting factor has been “approximately $100 million attributed to accelerated sales due to COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in Europe”.

COVID-19 impact

The impact of the COVID-19 should be moderate (seems limited to Tysabri and Spinraza) but Biogen does expect timelines to be affected for some of its clinical programs. However, the vast majority of the 10 remaining near-term readouts should occur before the end of 2021. In addition, the company is “implementing a limited pause on the initiation of new clinical trials evaluating molecules which suppress the immune system or specifically modulate antiviral responses with a reassessment in the coming months.”

This includes pegylated anti-CD40 ligand fab in systemic lupus erythematosus in collaboration with UCB.

Also, Phase III study of BIIB093, or IV glibenclamide for large hemispheric infarction is likely to be delayed, as “this study involves administration of BIIB093 in an acute hospital setting.”

We expect a more detailed overall guidance in July.

To help with the crisis the company has taken action including mostly providing equipment, and some funds for assistance as well as a building a COVID-19 bio bank with partners.

The company has started to engaging with investigators who may want to evaluate the potential of our interferon therapies to treat COVID-19

Pursuing a process development and manufacturing collaboration with Vir Biotechnology, which is developing potential antibody therapies for COVID-19

Aducanumab

The most significant BIIB catalyst in our view is the filing of potential blockbuster aducanumab (anti-amyloid beta antibody candidate), indicated for Alzheimers. This has been delayed, which drove the stock down over -9% for the day:

The company seems to be focused on quality of speed of the filing, noting large dataset and difficulty to predict timing due to this being an “unusual process”

Importantly, nothing has come up in the data that has changed the interpretation of the data and no new questions from FDA

Pre-BLA meeting scheduled for the summer of 2020 (some analysts didn't expect this to be necessary)

Biogen expects US filing in Q3 2020 (from previous guidance of early 2020)

The stock reaction has been quite severe despite the fact the company has already an open BLA and started to submit modules for the filing. We think this reflects the increased uncertainty with ultimate FDA approval. Consensus has already been mixed about clinical data, and ever more so after this delay as stock downgrades followed the Q1 report.

Multiple Sclerosis

Sales of $2.28bn (+9%) with strong YoY growth in Fumarates (+10%) Tysabri (+13%) both benefiting extra shipping days and COVID-19 positive impact as well as Ocrevus royalties, partly offset by expected -7% decline in Interferon class.

Tecfidera (BIIB’s highest revenue drug, 31% of company revenues) strong resilience with sales of $1.1bn (+10%) drove the performance

Biogen does not expect a significant impact to Tecfidera due to COVID-19 as “the vast majority of Tecfidera and Vumerity prescriptions in the US are delivered via mail order”. This also applies to the Interferon class but not to Tysabri

Tecfidera patient volume increased by +8% YoY (+13% outside of US), driven by large gains in EU and 40% growth in Latam and Asia Pac combined

Global MS patients increased +3% YoY

Spinraza

Sales totaled $0.565bn (+9%),

Growth was driven outside US (+10%) offset by only 1% US growth

Forward guidance is conservative as “leading indicators suggest that we may be seeing a decrease in new patient starts, particularly among adults, as well as a decrease in compliance, both related to COVID-19”. The company is “aware that some physicians and hospitals are delaying SPINRAZA doses as they make difficult prioritization decisions, while confronting COVID-19”. Similar caution applies for OUS sales.

Biosimilars

Sales were $0.219bn (+25%).

Q1 benefit of ~ $15 million due to COVID-19

Financials

Biogen had a sizable cash balance and fairly low debt, totaling approximately $4.8bn and approximately $6bn, respectively. Cash flow from operations came in strong at $1.5bn. On terms of capital allocations, the company utilizes stock buy backs heavily (no dividends). Just in the first quarter the company bought back $2.2bn in stock with $4bn remaining authorized in the share repurchase program authorized in December 2019.

Our takeaways

The filing of a potential blockbuster for Alzheimers, Aducanumab, has been and continues to drive the stock price. The consensus appears ever more bearish on its FDA success. However, the stock has traded much lower before, especially when the company initially deemed this as complete failure in March of 2019. The price was all the way down to $270. Now with all kinds of possible negative impacts due to COVID-19, the stock can go lower. Positive catalysts from Aducanumab would likely not come for at least a few months, therefore, we believe it does not make sense to rush an buy the stock just yet.

