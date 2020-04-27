Watsco: A Perennial Acquirer Offering Dividend Security

That same financial strength provides stability for Watsco's dividend, just hiked in February at a double-digit rate.

Like others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been fully determined. But, the company's financial strength positions it to expand just as it did during the last financial crisis.

Watsco reported 2020 first-quarter results on April 23rd. Revenue and gross profit both set records for a first quarter. However, net income and operating cash flow declined year over year.

Watsco (WSO) is North America's top HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) distributor. The company's financial strength enables it to be a perennial acquirer. At the same time, it's also offered shareholders outsized returns.

Shareholders will remember the company boosted its dividend to a rate beyond the prior year's earnings when it reported 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 13, 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings were $6.50 per share in 2019. The new dividend rate is $7.10 per share. At 11%, this is a double-digit bump from the previous rate of $6.40 per share.

Management attributed its confidence in the boost to its business, strong cash flow and conservative balance sheet.

"We have opportunities to have another very strong year for free cash flow and that's the objective and that's how we look at it."

The company had just set records in revenue, net income attributable to Watsco, earnings per share and operating cash flow. In fact, operating cash flow for 2019, at $335.8 million, had almost doubled compared to 2018.

But, since then, much has changed in the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's reporting of 2020 first-quarter results provides an opportunity to weigh management's decision in light of the pandemic.

2020 First Quarter Results

On April 23rd, Watsco reported 2020 first-quarter results. Once again, sales set a new record of $1.01 billion, an 8% improvement year over year inclusive of a 2% increase on comparable store sales. Three acquisitions were added to the Watsco family in 2019 - Dasco Supply in New Jersey, Peirce-Phelps in Philadelphia, and N&S in New York. As well, even though the gross margin fell to 24.6%, gross profit also set a record at $247.6 million.

Just as importantly, Watsco accomplished its top strategy to generate cash flow in excess of net income. Operating cash flow at $41.9 million exceeded net income of $36.2 million. However, operating cash flow in the 2020 first quarter was 21% less than the 2019 first quarter at $52.9 million and net income in the 2020 first quarter was 17.4% less than the 2019 first quarter at $43.8 million.

A 13% increase in selling, general and administrative expenses accounted for part of the decline. The SG&A costs increased as a result of the new and acquired locations as well as a 4% increase in same-store expenses. A portion of the SG&A increase is attributable to the technological improvements implemented which are key to driving Watsco's business.

Despite the improved results, it is pertinent for shareholders to remember the first and fourth quarters of the year are not the key quarters for an HVAC/R distributor. Therefore, there is no reason to panic because diluted earnings at $0.72 per share are far less than the $1.775 per share that will be paid in dividends. Besides, at this point, most are more concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact

Watsco is considered an “essential” provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other companies, it had to find ways to operate while respecting social distancing recommendations and protecting its employees and customers. As well, like many companies, it is not ruling out a “new normal” going forward. Watsco offered details on just one way its business has already changed.

"Branch locations were quickly transformed from retail walk-in showrooms to no-touch e-commerce curbside pickup centers. These changes have been well received and our customers are asking us to sustain these services going forward. In the next week or so, that will be digitized throughout our apps facing the contractors and apps facing our warehouse guys and teams. And that will transform how we operate." (emphasis added)

As well, Watsco is no different than the majority of companies in that its visibility regarding the potential impact of the pandemic is limited. There were three major themes highlighted in the company's first-quarter earnings call relative to navigating the pandemic.

First, the company is positioned and ready to help its distributors survive and thrive.

"We have probably about 2,000 Watsco associates calling on contractors every day over the last several weeks with the first question being, “How can we help you? Is it access to product? Is it access to -- is it longer credit terms? Is it --” Whatever it is. And we are getting interactions with customers that we do business with often and customers that we don't do business with often... There's a lot of goodwill being earned. There's a lot of more exposure to some customers that we don't -- or contractors in the market that we don't touch every day that are now understanding who we are, what we're capable of and how interested we are in helping them grow their business. And these contractors have a long memory. So even in periods, especially in periods when they might have some difficulty in their markets or with their customers, when we are there and we're providing a helping hand, it's not only helpful now, but I believe it will, again, potentially change the paradigm going forward."

Second, Watsco expects cash flow to remain consistent.

"If there is a slowdown or more of a conversion for new equipment to repairs and parts and that sort of thing, sure, it may slow sales. But from a perspective of cash flow, it will be very strong."

Third, Watsco's financial strength enables it to continue to acquire through this phase. At the end of the first quarter, the company has $51 million in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. It owes only $156 million and has $404 million available on its credit facility. With $1.7 billion in shareholders’ equity, its debt-to-total capital ratio is only 9%.

"We remain in touch with great companies, knowing it's an opportune time for them to join the Watsco family. The Company believes this financial strength, its current highly-conservative leverage ratios, access to low-cost capital and its historical ability to generate cash flow provides comfort and confidence to customers, employees and OEM partners as well as affording Watsco the capacity to invest in almost any size opportunity."

M&A In The Last Crisis

The 2008 financial crisis presented Watsco an opportunity to expand.

In 2009, Watsco and Carrier Corporation entered into a strategic joint venture forming Carrier Enterprise. Carrier contributed 95 company-owned locations situated in the area known as the Sun Belt and Puerto Rico while Watsco contributed 15 locations. Watsco has an 80% controlling interest in this JV. As a result of the transaction, Watsco almost doubled in size. Significantly, the transaction positioned Watsco strategically for further expansion.

In 2011, the two formed a second JV. Carrier contributed 28 company-owned locations situated in northeastern states of the U.S. and Watsco contributed 14 locations. Watsco also purchased seven locations in Mexico that were Carrier’s distribution operations. Watsco now has an 80% controlling interest in this second JV. A third JV was formed in 2012. Carrier contributed 35 company-owned Canadian locations. Watsco has a 60% controlling interest in the third JV.

A few weeks ago, United Technologies (UTX) spun off Carrier, forming Carrier Global (CARR). Watsco's reaction was wholly positive.

"They can be focused on our industry, and they are. They're very well led. They're very responsive. I think it's all great news going forward. I couldn't be happier."

Dividend Safety

The strength of its cash flow and its financial position also provide stability for the dividend. Without digging into its history, it appears Watsco's track record of dividend growth does not yet rival those of Dividend Champions, companies who have hiked dividends annually for 25 years. Regardless, its dividend growth rate is staggering.

From late 2015 through 2018, the company increased its dividend every nine months. At year-end 2015, the rate was $0.70 per quarter. The subsequent bumps were $0.15, $0.20, $0.20, $0.20 and $0.15 until the rate was $1.60 per quarter. The rate remained consistent throughout 2019. In February 2020, it was hiked to $1.775 per quarter.

In fact, the company pointed to its track record during the last financial crisis when questioned during the earnings call about dividend safety.

"The track record is in going back to 2008, '09, '10. Again, we were seeing three things - epic knives falling in market in terms of new construction coming out; an immense investment being made in the Carrier joint venture, second thing; and third thing, our cash flow and dividend went up about 60% during those three years."

Indeed, the company was actively growing its dividend in this time frame. Specifically, from a rate of $0.3741 per share in the first quarter of 2008 to $.04863 per share by the end of 2010, the growth was only 30% rather than the stated 60%. However, by stretching the time frame a bit, one finds the rate more than doubled from $0.2338 in the first quarter of 2007 to $0.5331 by the second quarter of 2011. In those four+ years, there were six increases.

There were two more increases before, it would appear, the rate was slashed in early 2013. In the last quarter of 2012, Watsco paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. It also paid a one-time dividend of $5.00 per share.

"In October 2012, given the uncertainty over government tax policy, Watsco's Board of Directors approved the payment of a special dividend of $172 million ($5.00 per share), representing approximately two years of dividends based on the prior annual dividend rate of $2.48 per share."

By the end of 2014, Watsco had boosted the dividend to $0.60 per quarter. On top of the $5.00 per share prepaid at the end of 2012, the company had paid quarterly dividends totaling $3.15 per share.

Besides presenting an illusion of a dividend cut, the prepayment also disrupted the company's annual dividend growth track record it started in 2002.

All in all, it's certainly fair to trust Watsco's intention regarding shareholder return.

"The Company’s philosophy is to share increasing amounts of cash flow with shareholders through higher dividends while maintaining a conservative financial position."

In fact, in December 2019, the company highlighted the few companies with which it keeps company – those returning 18+% to shareholders.

Source

Takeaway

Watsco was founded by current Chairman and CEO Albert Nahmad. His son, Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad, is the President of Watsco and the force behind the company's transformation through the adoption of technology. In the first quarter earnings call, A.J. shared his perspective on Watsco's outlook. As a committed shareholder, I can't find better words to substantiate an investment thesis.

"We have to remember the macro picture of Watsco. This is a long-term company. And we have tremendous leadership at the local and the regional level. And in the face of this pandemic, we're operating from a position of strength, from financial strength, from leadership strength, from market strength. Every part of the business and everybody in the business is focused on, not surviving this pandemic but, how we're going to thrive and how we're going to be a better company and how we're going to take market share."

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in WSO.