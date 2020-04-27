S&P 500 Continues Defying Gravity In Upside Down Market

This means that expected future level of S&P 500's quarterly dividends per share won't be as low as they were projected a month ago when the market hit bottom.

Extreme volatility has characterized the stock market during the last two months.

The S&P 500 continues to defy gravity in the upside down market the Fed has wrought, closing the trading week ending on 24 April 2020 at 2,836.74, 599.34 points (21.1%) above its 23 March 2020 coronavirus recession low, and 549.10 points (16.2%) below its 19 February 2020 pre-coronavirus recession high, giving an indication of the extreme volatility that has characterized the stock market during the last two months.

The alternative futures forecast chart shows the level of the S&P 500 is consistent with an amplification factor m in the dividend futures-based model being equal to -1 following the Fed's last action to backstop the liquidity of the commercial bond market.

Dividend futures have also been rebounding, which in today's upside down market, means that the expected future level of the S&P 500's quarterly dividends per share won't be as low as they were projected a month ago when the market hit bottom.

Here's the wrap-up of the market-moving news headlines we tracked during the past week.

But wait, there's more! Barry Ritholtz listed the positive and negative news he picked out of the week's news stream to provide a bigger picture than what we've presented!

Unlike the weeks preceding it, the trading week ending on Friday, 24 April 2020 was relatively subdued. So much so that unless we see daily volatility rise to an interesting level, which we define as a greater than 2% change in either direction from the previous day's closing value, we'll discontinue appending daily updates throughout the week to this article. If the market should change by more that 2% from one day to the next in the trading week ending Friday, 1 May 2020, please follow this link for our unscheduled 'below the line' coverage the following morning.