S&P 500 Continues Defying Gravity In Upside Down Market
The S&P 500 continues to defy gravity in the upside down market the Fed has wrought, closing the trading week ending on 24 April 2020 at 2,836.74, 599.34 points (21.1%) above its 23 March 2020 coronavirus recession low, and 549.10 points (16.2%) below its 19 February 2020 pre-coronavirus recession high, giving an indication of the extreme volatility that has characterized the stock market during the last two months.
The alternative futures forecast chart shows the level of the S&P 500 is consistent with an amplification factor m in the dividend futures-based model being equal to -1 following the Fed's last action to backstop the liquidity of the commercial bond market.
Dividend futures have also been rebounding, which in today's upside down market, means that the expected future level of the S&P 500's quarterly dividends per share won't be as low as they were projected a month ago when the market hit bottom.
Here's the wrap-up of the market-moving news headlines we tracked during the past week.Monday, 20 April 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil crashes, ends negative for the first time in history
- With Congress feuding, a small business deal seems elusive
- North America extends coronavirus travel restrictions: U.S. official
- Some life insurers hit pause on older Americans during coronavirus crisis
- Bigger stimulus, handouts developing in the U.S.:
- Bigger trouble developing all over:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China, not so much in the Eurozone:
- Wall Street drops as oil traders cannot give away U.S. crude
- Collapsing global oil prices:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone, China finding their bigger stimulus isn't delivering their desired results:
- Bigger stimulus developing in the U.S.
- ECB minions continue calling for 'Pan-European' response
- Fed minions concerned state and local economy lockdowns harming U.S. economy:
- Wall Street tumbles as oil crash adds to pandemic fears
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; U.S. oil up 20% in wild trade
- U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March: J.D. Power
- Coronavirus to spur largest single loss in insurance history: Chubb CEO
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- Still bigger stimulus developing in China:
- EU minions wonder what to do about bigger trouble:
- Wall Street surges as Congress preps more stimulus and oil bounces back
- Oil rallies on faster output cuts to offset virus-induced falloff in demand
- Bigger trouble in the Eurozone, Japan:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China, Eurozone:
- Wall Street trims gains after report on coronavirus drug trial
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil rises, but ends wild week lower as coronavirus slashes fuel demand
- As U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, handful of states edge toward reopening
- Insurers feel the heat as chefs, Trump join calls for payouts
- Trump signs fourth coronavirus relief bill into law, pushes back against USPS aid
- Congressional estimators see major U.S. economic decline in mid-2020 as coronavirus stifles activity
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- Bigger stimulus still developing in China:
- ECB, EU minions at odds on coronavirus pandemic relief:
- Tech titans Apple and Microsoft propel Wall Street rally
But wait, there's more! Barry Ritholtz listed the positive and negative news he picked out of the week's news stream to provide a bigger picture than what we've presented!
Unlike the weeks preceding it, the trading week ending on Friday, 24 April 2020 was relatively subdued. So much so that unless we see daily volatility rise to an interesting level, which we define as a greater than 2% change in either direction from the previous day's closing value, we'll discontinue appending daily updates throughout the week to this article. If the market should change by more that 2% from one day to the next in the trading week ending Friday, 1 May 2020, please follow this link for our unscheduled 'below the line' coverage the following morning.
