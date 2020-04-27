ViacomCBS: Buy This Leader Trading At A Discount To Its Peers

The bear case for ViacomCBS (VIAC) is relatively simple -- these two companies united two decades ago only to split in ~2005 to separate the growth asset, which is CBS, from the cash cow, which is Viacom. According to Keryn Redstone:

There was a good reason why they split. The idea that combining them is going to create a better (company). I mean who is it better for? I don’t think it’s better for anyone

Source: CBS-Viacom: 20 Years Later, a Look Back at the High Hopes and Eventual Collapse of That First Merger

Secondly, the merger of Viacom and CBS created a leader in TV advertising with over 20% share of the market. Someone forget to tell leadership that TV advertising has been relatively flat for a couple of years. Moreover, due to Coronavirus, while user engagement has increased, TV advertising spending is expecting to decrease.

Thirdly, at the time of merger, the combined entity committed to ~$750M in synergies, but bears argue that in a merger of similar companies, one cannot find more than 10% of the combined entity’s SG&A? Surely there are more expense synergies to be found in the combination of two media companies.

Fourthly, ViacomCBS appears to be “caught in the middle” from a strategic sense as the combined entity is an “and” company as they are investing in traditional TV and OTT. According to MoffettNathanson, investors choose companies that pick OTT or Linear TV “with little tolerance for those in the middle.” ViacomCBS: Stuck In The Middle? | Radio & Television Business Report It should, also, be appreciated that Bernstein shares this opinion as well. As a result, this merger was not well received by the market as both former CBS and former Viacom declined. Moreover, when a reporter was having coffee with a media executive, the reporter asked the executive a question regarding the Viacom CBS merger. Rather than responding verbally:

[H]e took out his phone, opened up a stock ticker, and held it up for me to see. AT&T, Discovery, Charter, Spotify, other conference participants—all up. Viacom and CBS: down.

Inside the CBS-Viacom Marriage, Concerns About Synergies and Size

Not to pile on further, there are two classes of stock; ViacomCBS Class A (VIACA) and ViacomCBS Class B (VIAC). The differences between the two share classes are simple; the Class A shares have voting rights, whereas the Class B shares do not. However, National Amusements which is the Redstone family holding company, directly and indirectly hold ~80% of the Class A shares. As a result, ViacomCBS is effectively controlled by a shareholder that only owns 20% of the total company’s shares outstanding. National Amusements Reaches Deal With Lenders, Won't Sell ViacomCBS Stock Or Pledge Additional Shares

While this is not a reality TV show where contestants can vote others off the island, in my opinion the market ruled that this merger is dead on arrival. However, I am not here to bury ViacomCBS as the market has already done so, but I’m neither here to sing this company’s virtues either. There is a quote from Bill Miller Home - Miller Value Partners that I go back to on contrarian ideas and to paraphrase him: if it is in the news, it is in the price.

Prior to the Coronavirus and, using withdrawn guidance from the company, ViacomCBS is currently trading at ~3X EPS, ~5X 2020E FCF (assumes $2B of FCF with prior withdrawn guidance) and ~6X 2019 EBITDA. As a value investor and a contrarian, ViacomCBS is inexpensive and, also, provides upside catalysts for the stock price to appreciate. I recommend buying ViacomCBS for these reasons:

ViacomCBS has ample liquidity as they have raised $2.5B in a recent debt offering and, also, possess a $3.5B revolving credit facility. Furthermore, and while this may be distasteful to some, ViacomCBS still has $2.4B remaining under their share repurchase program.

ViacomCBS is the leader in linear TV and Industry TV advertising revenue has, historically, been relatively stable and ViacomCBS drives >20% of advertising revenue.

The combined entity is investing in the Direct to Consumer (DTC) model and is a “freemium” play leading with PlutoTV to generate paid subscribers to CBS All Access and Showtime.

ViacomCBS has assets to be disposed that can generate proceeds in excess of 20% of its current market capitalization

ViacomCBS is Inexpensive Relative to Its Peers

To determine the valuation based upon multiples, I used the TIKR platform (TIKR - Invest the Wall Street Way) that provides historical and consensus estimates for companies listed in the United States and Internationally.

Looking at the comparative company analysis table above, ViacomCBS is one-turn cheaper than its peer group average. However, ViacomCBS is the largest in terms of revenue in the peer group. Using the table below, the company’s TV Entertainment business is almost the same size as Fox Corporation (FOX), Cable Networks is substantially larger than Discovery Communications (DISCA) and AMC Networks (AMCX) and Filmed Entertainment is 20% smaller than LionsGate (NYSE:LGF.A). Clearly, the conglomerate discount is in play for this company. What Is a Conglomerate Discount?

Source: ViacomCBS 10-K & twg estimates

ViacomCBS Has Ample Liquidity

With the arrival of the Coronavirus in the United Sates, many companies withdrew guidance and, also, looked to the capital markets to raise additional funds. ViacomCBS is no exception and on March 27th, 2020, the company issued a press release ViacomCBS Statement on COVID-19 | ViacomCBS Inc. stating that it is “withdrawing its previous guidance as to its 2020 financial results” and, moreover, stated that the company is seeing “increased viewership across its broadcast and cable properties”. Additionally, the company has raised ~$2.5B via two debt offerings and, also, has Coinciding with this press release, a second press release was issued to provide an update as to the company’s liquidity where the company disclosed that it issued $2.5B worth of bonds and has an tapped $3.5B revolving credit facility ViacomCBS Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance, Plans Cost-Saving Moves. This enhanced liquidity should relieve the market of any short-term liquidity concerns with the company.

While 2020 guidance has been withdrawn, the company did not disclose whether their share repurchase agreement has been paused. While the sheer mention of a share buyback may be distasteful, one needs to take into consideration that ViacomCBS has $2.4B remaining on its current share repurchase agreement and given its current liquidity does have the option to purchase shares on the market.

Source: ViacomCBS 10-K

It should also be noted that insiders have started to buy the stock as well and while these purchases pale in comparison to the company’s 615M shares outstanding, purchases of the stock should be received positively by investors.

Source: VIACA Insider Trading - ViacomCBS Inc. - Form 4 SEC Filings

ViacomCBS is the Leader in Linear TV

Trading at a ~2X EBITDA multiple discount to its closest, peer Fox Communication (FOXA), ViacomCBS is the leader in Linear TV. Furthermore, note how the rankings remain stable over the time series. While the combination of Fox and the Fox News Channel is as large as CBS, one needs to appreciate that there are other properties in the ViacomCBS’ portfolio such as Showtime, Paramount Network, Nickelodeon, MTV, etc.

Sources: Variety (Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2019's Winners and Losers) & twg estimates

Advertising for the combined ViacomCBS is an $11B business and while near-term trends indicate that traditional TV advertising will decline in 2020 due to Covid-19, the company is seeing “increased viewership across its broadcast and cable properties”. The recombined ViacomCBS owns the best-rated television network in the US, a broad presence in cable networks and, last but not least, a premium cable channel (Showtime). According to Standard Media Index, ViacomCBS controls ~20% of national TV advertising and, unlike the prior combination in the early 2000’s, ViacomCBS will “go to market jointly” – this joint go to market strategy is important since during their prior unification two decades ago, CBS and Viacom were sold by different teams. ViacomCBS' Daunting New Task: Twisting Itself to Please Madison Ave.

Source: ViacomCBS 10-K & twg estimates

TV advertising is expected to be relatively stable over the next several years; however, the forecast was derived prior to Covid-19. However, looking at similar forecasts from eMarketer, it appears that TV advertising has remained relatively stable (with a slight downward bias) over the past several years. While TV advertising is expected to decline due to Covid-19 over the near term, from the survey from IAB, advertising is not being cancelled; rather the advertising is being shifted to a different date and/or using other channels.

Source: US TV* and Digital Video** Ad Spending, 2019-2023 (billions)

Source: Coronavirus: Ad Revenue Impact On Publishers & Other Sellers

Direct To Consumer AND Linear TV

ViacomCBS is, also, pursuing a Direct To Consumer (DTC) strategy using PlutoTV and CBS All Access. As stated in the bear case, investors want media companies to choose either Linear TV or DTC, but they do not want the media company to choose both as there are concerns that one will cannibalize the other, the combination of both strategies will drive content spending higher or, perhaps the worst case scenario, the pursuit of both strategies drives cannibalization and increased content spending.

Looking at this broader, embedded within the DTC model is a “freemium” model where a user can use an Ad-Supported platform such as Pluto and, perhaps, upgrade to CBS ALL Access or Showtime OTT. As of their 4Q’19 results, Pluto TV has over 22M monthly active users and streaming services have 11M subscribers.

Source: ViacomCBS 4Q’19 Earnings Presentation

While investors and analysts prefer companies that choose an “or” strategy and focus on Linear TV, Linear TV’s viewership is declining. ViacomCBS is moving in the right direction to take advantage of this industry change so the rhetorical question I pose back is:

Would you rather cannibalize yourself or let another company cannibalize you?

I do believe that analysts and investors have a point regarding the worst case scenario, i.e. that ViacomCBS cannibalizes itself AND increases content spend. However, this is what is called a “known unknown” and a classic business challenge. Already, ViacomCBS has one of the largest content libraries with over 3,600 film titles and over 140,000 premium TV episodes. Viacom and CBS Boast $13 Billion-Plus Annual Content Spend Additionally, the company continues to look for additional content as they recently acquired a 49% stake in Miramax and entered into a long-term distribution agreement for Miramax’s film library. In the end, this is a challenge that is readily apparent to the management team and, in my opinion, a solvable problem.

Additional Assets To Be Disposed

With the merger between Viacom and CBS, the company reviewed its portfolio and started the process to sell the CBS HQ and, also, Simon & Schuster. To sell the CBS headquarters at 51 West 52nd Street, ViacomCBS engaged the brokerage team at CBRE and the value placed on this property is in excess of $1B or $1,150 / sq. ft CBS Asking More Than $1 billion for Black Rock Building While the marketing for this property commenced, the sale process was paused due to Covid-19.

Simon & Schuster sale was announced at an industry conference as it is deemed not to be a core asset nor video based. Since the announcement of the sale, the company received 25 inquiries regarding this asset ViacomCBS Has Received 25 Inquires About Buying Simon & Schuster Since It Flagged Intention To Sell Publisher. It is expected to sell for $1.2B to $1.5B Suitors are lining up to buy Simon & Schuster amid market troubles

While Covid-19 has put these divestitures on hold for the time being ViacomCBS Pauses Up to $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales Amid Virus Crisis investors need to take into consideration these assets that will be disposed and, also, note that the valuation of these assets $2.3B to $2.5B correlate to ViacomCBS’ debt raise.

Conclusion

ViacomCBS is trading on a relative valuation below its peer group; however, is a leader in Linear TV. My belief this discount exists due to the company’s pursuit of an “and” strategy where the company pursues Linear TV and a DTC offering. Given that its peer group is trading at 7.6X FY20 EBITDA, ViacomCBS should have that same multiple and would be $24 / share. With the asset sales and the proceeds used to buyback stock, I see ViacomCBS trading up to $30 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.