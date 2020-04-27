More Growth Stocks Trading At A Discount

One silver lining is that previously expensive growth stocks are available at discounted prices.

In recent years, value investors found it almost impossible to find growth stocks at reasonable prices.

Introduction

Value investors spend countless hours trawling through oceans of stocks. Despite constant searching, and because of sky-high valuations, they are unable to find stocks fit their value-growth criteria.

The arrival of COVID-19 changed everything. Whilst it inflicted enormous damage to economies and especially to families, it also brought lower stock markets and an opportunity for stock pickers to invest in growth stocks at much more reasonable prices.

This is a follow-on to a previous article titled “Attention Value Investors - Growth Stocks At Discount Prices” which highlighted 4 growth stocks trading at a discount: Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND), Livongo Health (Nasdaq: LVGO), Square (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD). Since publication on April 13, and thanks to a buoyant market, the 4 stocks in question have already appreciated by 24% on average.

There are more bargain growth stocks out there and here are three new candidates for investors to consider.

Inphi Corporation (Nasdaq: IPHI)

Inphi is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects focusing on analog, DSP, optics and packaging. Inphi serves telecoms, cloud and wider markets. All markets have experienced explosive data and traffic growth and these trends are forecast to continue.

Source: Inphi investor presentation, February 2020.

Given these exciting markets, it isn’t a surprise Inphi has delivered tremendous sales growth over the years. These numbers speak for themselves:

Source: Inphi investor presentation, February 2020.

In 2020, business trends are continuing to be strong at Inphi. Q1’20 earnings are due on May 6. These earnings are expected to beat expectations following pre-announcement of preliminary results on April 21. Accompanying these preliminary results were insightful comments from Ford Tamer, CEO:

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global economy, including accelerating the secular shift to cloud computing and concurrently driving a sharp increase in the demand for bandwidth. We expect our business to continue to be favorably impacted by these phenomena.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many millions of employees to work remotely. In forcing this business paradigm change, and following the success of efforts to work remotely during the pandemic, it is now accepted that a significant number of employers will continue to offer employees the capability of working remotely on an indefinite basis. This secular change will drive a sharp increase in bandwidth demand.

That aside, major growth in data volumes is anticipated from 5G, cloud, video and media, e-commerce, social and artificial intelligence sectors. These, together with changing secular working trends, offer companies in the high-speed data management world such as Inphi an assured growth path for many years.

Analysts are forecasting sales growth in 2020 of over 50% with a further 20% estimated for 2021. This works through to EPS forecasts of $2.21 for 2020 and $3.36 for 2021.

Inphi stock is trading at $99 which equates to a next year P/E of 29.

As investors know too well, high-growth companies trade on rich valuations. For such companies, a next year P/E of 50 can be viewed as reasonable and even P/Es above 100 are not uncommon.

Given the many sources of exploding data traffic, I think it is fair that Inphi stock can trade on a forward P/E much higher than 29. Between profits growth and valuation expansion, I see plenty of scope for the stock to appreciate by 50% to around $150 within the next 12 months.

Akamai Technologies (Nasdaq: AKAM)

Akamai operates a global, resilient and secure platform consisting of 250,000 servers, called “Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform” which interacts with 1.3 billion devices and 100 million IP addresses daily. This “Intelligent Edge Platform” affords Akamai invaluable insight into traffic volumes, attack patterns and vulnerabilities across an increasingly complex world of global networks and systems. Through the platform, Akamai provides clients with real-time solutions for securing, delivering and optimizing content and business applications over the internet.

Akamai has a large suite of programs and applications covering cloud security, enterprise security, web and mobile performance, media delivery, service and support and carrier solutions.

Akamai’s customer list is a who’s who of industry leaders across the world with no one customer being 10% of Akamai’s total business.

Akamai has been a reliable growth company over the years. Growth in earnings per share has been impressive at 125% from 2017 to 2019.

Note: Non-GAAP EPS for 2019 was $4.49 - an increase of 24% over $3.62 in 2018.

Source: Akamai SEC form 10-K, December 2019.

The natural organic growth in the sheer volumes of internet and cloud data over the coming years assures Akamai of continued growth. That growth is now set to accelerate for two reasons. First, the adoption of 5G is to give rise to an explosion of data volumes. Second, many companies are finding through their need for remote-working during the COVID-19 outbreak that they can permanently restructure their working operations to better effect – with the corollary that more data is being accessed, processed and transferred around the internet. Refer to comments made by Ford Tamer, CEO of Inphi, mentioned above.

Analysts are currently estimating sales growth for Akamai of about 7% for both 2020 and 2021 with EPS coming in at $4.88 and $5.33.

Based on today’s share price of $103, that’s a next year P/E of 19.

For a top company with a pristine balance sheet, excellent management and many years of above-trend growth ahead, the shares are cheap. I expect that analysts will revise upwards their EPS estimates in the coming months. With that help, I’d expect Akamai shares to appreciate by 30-40% over the next 12 months.

Lumentum Holdings (Nasdaq: LITE)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide.

Lumentum optical components, which make up 90% of Lumentum’s business, are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise and data centre network.

Lumentum lasers, being 10% of Lumentum’s business, enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities.

The majority of Lumentum’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) that incorporate Lumentum’s products into their products which in turn address end-market applications.

Lumentum also sells lasers direct to manufacturers of consumer electronics products for mobile, personal computing, gaming and other applications who in turn integrate Lumentum’s products into their devices for sale to consumers.

Over the past 5 years, Lumentum’s sales have grown from $837 million in 2015 to $1,565 million in 2019, a compound annual growth rate of ~20%.

Lumentum’s growth path over the coming years is readily understandable. The ubiquitous data explosion will look after that.

Analysts are forecasting sales of $1.73 billion for 2020 and $1.9 billion for 2020 with EPS of $5.11 and $5.73.

The shares are currently trading at $78. That works out as a current year P/E of 15.3 and a next year P/E of 13.6. Clearly this is cheap for a growth stock.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), on April 17, offered clues about the recent sector weakness when it downgraded a slew of tech component and hardware stocks. It cited two points in particular;

COVID-19 induced weakness for telecom hardware companies lasting into 2021, and;

Potential negative impact from softening Apple iPhone demand.

There is no doubt that we will witness major growth in data volumes over the coming years from 5G, cloud, video and media, e-commerce, social and artificial intelligence sectors. Not even Goldman Sachs would dispute this.

As to more immediate hic-cups because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is certainly a short-term possibility and I believe this is already reflected in the weak stock price. On the other hand, there is evidence from companies such as Inphi (see above) signalling workplace changes that are requiring more bandwidth. And some other companies also point to a paradigm shift towards more services going online – refer Livongo Health, or Teladoc (Nasdaq: TDOC). These secular changes create the need for more, not less, global data infrastructure and bandwidth.

Against this background, and given the already cheap price of Lumentum stock, I believe the odds are stacked very firmly in favor of investors who buy at the current $78 level. I would anticipate gains over the next 12 months of 50% at a minimum.

Conclusion

The three growth stocks mentioned here are not simply stocks that will do a quick valuation catch-up and then do little else. Quite the contrary. These companies have outstanding business prospects and will grow and grow for multiple years.

Being able to pick up these shares at a manageable price is a real opportunity and investors can expect years of strong price appreciation.

Carpe Diem.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPHI, LITE, AKAM, LVGO, TTD, SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.