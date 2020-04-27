Union Pacific: A Bit Rich Given Underlying Trends

The market seems to be pricing in quite a recovery which maybe makes sense, although I am not convinced due to the disappointing volume trends in relation to a premium valuation.

Union Pacific (UNP) has been facing the same uphill battle as all other companies and all railroad stocks. With shares trading at a high of $185 at the start of the year, they fell to $110 in March before recouping half these losses at $152 at the moment.

The fact that shares of Union Pacific traded around their all-time highs at the start of the year is noteworthy as the business has been facing a tough year in 2019 already. With these volume trends continuing in Q1 of 2020 and the rest of the year facing real turmoil, I fail to see why shares deserve to trade at a premium to the market.

The Numbers

Union Pacific reported 2019 sales of $21.7 billion, a 5% fall compared to the year before, with trends worsening as fourth quarter sales were down 9%. With prices up a percent in both periods, the shortfall in sales is attributable to lower volumes which is mainly the result of the positioning of the firm, despite having diversified operations.

The vast majority of the declines stem from the energy segment for obvious reasons (coal shipments) as the numbers will only worsen for the first quarter. Energy revenues for the year 2019 fell by more than $800 million to nearly $3.8 billion, explaining a great deal of the $1.1 billion revenue shortfall. A modest weakness in agricultural products and large losses in premium segment (including intermodal) was only compensated in part by a 2% increase in sales from the industrial segment.

While revenues were down quite a bit in 2019, the company managed to keep operating profits flat, or even up a few million. A 17% reduction in the fuel bill saved more than $400 million for the year compared to 2018. The company furthermore cut compensation & benefits and purchases by around 10%, resulting in another approximately $700 million cost reduction.

Reported earnings fell a percent to $5.92 billion as a result of higher interest expenses although significant share repurchases allowed earnings per share to increase by 6% to $8.38 per share.

Trading at $180 at the start of the year, Union Pacific enjoyed a premium valuation at around 21-22 times earnings, despite the dismal volume trends and despite the significant exposure to the energy industry.

With reported EBITDA of around $10.8 billion for the year, Union operates with a reasonable and appropriate leverage ratio. With net debt at $24.3 billion, leverage ratios of 2.3 times look reasonable in relation to the peer group and given the stability of the business. The operating ratio which is approaching the 60% mark is in line with the best peers in the industry as well.

Despite the volumes trends, the company invested $1.2 billion in net investments into the property (that is capital spending minus depreciation charges). At first glance this suggests net investments, but that is not necessarily the case as years of inflation makes adding a mile of new track and related facilities now much more expensive than the depreciation charges incurred from investments made decades ago.

First Quarter Trends

In the midst of the current crisis, Union Pacific reported restively solid first quarter results. Sales are down 3% amidst a 7% fall in volumes on the back of lower coal and intermodal trends, offset by a 5% increase in pricing. Strong pricing and lower costs in terms of notably fuel, compensation and some deleverage relating to the depreciation charge, still allowed the company to report a small increase in profits.

Operating earnings were up 9% to more than $2.1 billion as higher interest expenses resulted in a more modest 6% increase in net earnings towards nearly $1.5 billion, as a reduction in the share count allowed earnings per share to increase by 11% to $2.15 per share. With the company still investing into the business, buying back stock and paying out dividends, net debt has risen to $26.6 billion.

The extent of the earnings growth in the first quarter has been comforting, yet quality of growth has been weak given the underlying volume trends as the numbers are not indicative for the rest of the year, for obvious reasons of course. Assuming the mix of pricing and volumes is down 20% as a run rate, or for the rest of the year, that suggests the company could easily lose about $4 billion in sales.

The $2 billion annual fuel bill could probably come in at half that number this year amidst mostly the relentless declines in fuel prices, and also lower volumes. Compensation & benefits runs at $5 billion a year, while purchases services and other equipment combined runs at $2-3 billion. These costs seem pretty flexible as a 15% reduction here could save another half a billion.

All in all, this would mark a $2.5 billion headwind to operating earnings yet with operating earnings trending at around $8 billion a year, that is somewhat modest. Following that logic there is potential for profits before interest and taxes of $5.5 billion. After including a billion-dollar interest bill and a similar tax bill, net earnings could come in at $3.5 billion.

While the resulting profits are far less than the $8 per share run rate reported based on the first quarter, it still holds up to $5 per share, as the profitability and ease with which the company will most likely survive this period of turmoil will make many companies jealous.

While leverage ratios will creep up from 2.3 times to a low 3 times ratio as a result of a lower EBITDA contribution, the company has flexibility to manage leverage ratios. The company could defer capital spending, halt buybacks and take other measures to manage the increase in leverage.

Concluding Remarks

Based on the peak earnings numbers of around $8 per share, Union Pacific was trading at a premium valuation and while this might be deserved given the long-term performance of the business, recent volume trends are anything but impressive.

With shares briefly hitting the $110 mark during March, valuations compressed to about 13-14 times peak earnings, and about 22 times earnings based on the run rate calculated above which works down to annualized earnings power of $5 per share.

Note that there are near-term risks to this number as the company outlined a guidance calling for 25% volume declines in the second quarter, worse than the run rate foreseen for all of 2020, yet of course the company benefits from a strong first quarter, and the general anticipation is that of somewhat of a recovery in the second half of the year.

The issue is that shares have seen a rather spectacular recovery to $154 at the moment of writing, having recoupled $44 of the essentially $75 lost from the high, as shares have recouped 60% of the move lower. This seems to suggest that quite some optimism has been baked in already.

I generally like railroads a lot given the relative regional monopolies, their ability to benefit from rising commerce and structural factors relating to labor shortages and higher environmental consciousness which favor transport through its network, combined with attention to efficiency and effectiveness across the industry.

The issue is that valuations have risen a lot and companies like Union Pacific have been aggressively cutting costs while playing the price card, making the near-term growth prospects not very good (outside the whole coronavirus crisis). Amidst all of this and the fact that valuations have risen to reflect a premium to the market, I am not so upbeat on the sector at large, including Union Pacific itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.