Why I Reduced My International Developed Market Equity Allocation

The first two points were supported by the low correlation between US and International equities. This is no longer as true.

With over 47% of Global Market Market Value and 85% of Global GNP generated outside the United States, we are told Americans are under investing internationally.

Holding a diversified portfolio is critical in preventing large losses under normal market conditions, let alone the one we are in now.

Introduction

Ever since taking Investments 101 to earn my Finance degree back in the 70s, the mantra of diversification, international investing and the Efficient Frontier have been pounded into my investment psyche. Sir John Templeton made his name by pioneering international investments. But that was then, this is now. Let's look at how things have changed and whether holding a large, say 20%+ internationally makes for good portfolio diversification and returns.

With 85% of GNP and 47% of market value outside the US, this is a very large asset class. Americans allocate about 15% of the equity exposure to these assets whereas academic research recommends twice that level. As they say, "Let's go to tape" and judge for ourselves.

Correlation between markets

The main purpose behind diversification is to gain assets that are not 100% correlated in their returns. If they were, just buy one stock and watch it closely. Using data from PortfolioVisualizer.com, the benefit from owning International stocks has declined sharply from 1986, the oldest data PV had.

Correlation to US markets Years US Equity Intl Dev Equity EM equity FM equity* 1986-89 100% 43% 1990-94 100% 39% 1995-99 100% 65% 72% 2000-04 100% 88% 86% 2005-09 100% 91% 85% 2010-14 100% 88% 81% 62% 2015-19 100% 84% 66% 56%

* PV doesn't have Frontier Market data so I used the FRN ETF versus VTI for this data

Between 2015-19, International Developed equities were twice as correlated to US stocks as they were in the late 80s, meaning the diversification benefits has been cut in half. For Emerging Markets, I do not see a trend whereas Frontier Market equities seem to becoming less correlated.

The second measure I reviewed was the Standard Deviation of the asset classes. Do International stocks at least provide less variation to one's annual returns? Data says no. FM stocks, while the least correlated, had the highest Standard Deviation.

Standard Deviations Years US Equity Intl Dev Equity EM equity FM equity 1986-89 18.40% 19.20% 1990-94 12.32% 20.70% 1995-99 14.35% 13.90% 26.21% 2000-04 16.64% 16.19% 21.95% 2005-09 16.62% 20.19% 28.30% 2010-14 13.56% 17.08% 19.13% 18.17% 2015-19 12.22% 12.00% 15.19% 14.52% Overall 15.04% 17.32% 22.52% 17.97%

The third measure I looked at was the Sharpe Ratio. Were returns superior Internationally enough to compensate for the extra risk? Again, the answer was no.

Annual Returns Years US Equity Intl Dev Equity EM equity FM equity 1986-89 15.30% 31.90% 1990-94 8.42% 0.01% 1995-99 26.84% 11.53% 5.09% 2000-04 -1.44% -1.20% 5.31% 2005-09 0.91% 3.73% 14.53% 2010-14 15.56% 5.29% 1.75% -2.55% 2015-19 11.08% 6.18% 4.84% 3.56% Overall 10.13% 6.73% 5.80% 4.25%

Sharpe Ratio Years US Equity Intl Dev Equity EM equity FM equity 1986-89 0.51 1.20 1990-94 0.33 -0.13 1995-99 1.39 0.49 0.13 2000-04 -0.17 -0.16 0.22 2005-09 -0.03 0.15 0.53 2010-14 1.13 0.38 0.18 -0.06 2015-19 0.84 0.47 0.32 0.24 Overall 0.51 0.28 0.26 0.29

Despite EM & FM countries having the fastest growing populations and economies, those positive factors are not reflected in their stock performance. Some of that is due to the fact that, except for banks, the largest companies operating in those countries are First World companies based in the US, Europe or Japan. That is last factor in my analysis in that I looked at what percent of the S&P 500 companies' sales are overseas? In 2018, it was 43%! For some companies, that figure is over 70%! The bottom line, you are invested internationally when you invest in a US Large-Cap fund or most large US companies.

Portfolio Strategy

"Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing." - Warren Buffett

In the beginning, diversification is relevant. Once you've gotten your feet wet and have confidence in your investments, you can adjust your portfolio accordingly and make bigger bets.

Mr. Buffett clearly articulates that idea that smarter investors need less diversification. With markets becoming more correlated, this can mean not stretching ourselves so thin researching every possible investment opportunity that we miss the good opportunities we have already been using.

Since the end of 2019, I have reduced my international allocation from 9.2% to 6.7% of my total portfolio, of which equities are about 35%. With the reduction in the diversification benefit and the lower ROI from investing internationally, it made sense to reduce, not eliminate, my overseas exposure.

I have kept a very small percent in both EM and FM funds as they provide some diversification benefit. I also haven't totally exited non-US based Developed Market stocks. One International ETF I do like and use, is the WisdomTree International Hedged ETF (IHDG). Since 2015, it correlates to VTI at .81 with a Sharpe ratio that matches and is within 100 bps in annual performance. Its big advantage since inception has been that the strong USD doesn't hurt performance because of the hedging.

