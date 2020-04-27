Neos Therapeutics: Failure To Re-Launch

Neos is in a dire financial position and can't really invest more in getting the ADHD franchise back to growth.

But these efforts are failing, as there was no sequential revenue or prescription growth in the fourth quarter, the seasonally strongest quarter of the year for ADHD products.

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) made some hard choices over the last two years. The change at the top brought a change in strategic direction. The company cut costs viciously and decided to end unfavorable contracts with payers to boost the net price per pack (prescription) for its ADHD products Adzenys XR ODT and Cotempla XR ODT. The cost cuts significantly reduced the sales force, while ending unfavorable contracts reduced access for patients. But that part actually went well, and Neos managed to grow sales due to the higher net price for its products.

The second part is where Neos is failing again. After cost cutting and sales force reduction and realignment, the company sought to get back to prescription growth. The 2019 back-to-school season was supposed to bring a return to prescription growth, but that didn’t happen. And Neos can no longer rely on net price increases, as that part of the story has played out and the net price of the two products has plateaued.

A change in quarterly reporting in the most recently reported quarter was notable and continues to prove how management wants to hide where it is failing and continues to employ deceptive tactics. And as a reminder, in last year's article, I noted the deceptive tactic management was using to show prescription growth - they picked the lowest weekly prescriptions of the year as the start of the prescription chart to show how the company delivered exceptional growth in the back-to-school season.

And the most recent change in Q4 2019 is the lack of quarterly prescription numbers. Until Q4 2019, you could always see the quarterly prescription numbers for its ADHD products, as they were convenient and still showing year-over-year growth. But that was due to easy comps from the prior year, as both Adzenys and Cotempla are relatively new launches. The prescription growth of the two products was long gone if you look at it on a sequential basis.

As you can see, that big Q4 2018 bar in the chart shows why the company decided to no longer include quarterly prescription numbers in the Q4 2019 earnings report. But it did report net revenue per pack for its products to show how they were able to boost the net price on a Y/Y basis. With these numbers and quarterly sales per product, we can estimate the quarterly prescription numbers, but this is only a rough estimate, since quarterly revenues can vary due to changes in inventory:

Net sales of Adzenys XR ODT increased 5% Y/Y, but its net revenue per pack increased 32%. Assuming constant inventory, this translates to a 20% Y/Y decrease in quarterly prescriptions.

Net sales of Cotempla XR ODT remained unchanged in Q4 2019 compared to last year’s fourth quarter, but its net revenue per pack increased 33% Y/Y. Again, assuming constant inventory, this translates to a 25% Y/Y decrease in quarterly prescriptions.

Quarterly net sales of the two products also decreased sequentially in the fourth quarter (a 3% decline for Adzenys XRD ODT and a 15% decline for Cotempla XR ODT), and this also suggests a sequential decline in prescriptions. And the fourth quarter is the seasonally strongest quarter of the year for ADHD products. These are highly discouraging results for a company that was supposed to return to growth.

And looking into the future rather than the past doesn’t make the situation any better. Quite the contrary, in fact. The pandemic will likely make a bad situation worse. School closures across the U.S. are likely going to lead to a decline in prescriptions for ADHD products, probably similar to how the use of ADHD products declines every summer and goes back up in the back-to-school season. This is probably one of the reasons Neos’ share price has not recovered in the last few weeks, while biotech stocks are back to or near 52-week highs.

The other probable reason for the lack of the share price recovery is the company’s financial position in light of the problems I just outlined.

Neos managed to cut spending significantly and has almost reached operational cash flow breakeven, and the company ended the year with $25 million in cash and equivalents and the cash burn in Q4 2019 was less than $1 million. Going forward, I would expect Neos to burn a bit more cash on a quarterly basis, and the company also has $45 million in outstanding senior secured credit with Deerfield. Under the agreement, Neos is required to make payments of $15 million in May 2020 and May 2021 and a final payment of principal and interest in May 2022.

So, it seems obvious that Neos will be running very low on cash next month (somewhat below $10 million), and it will need to raise cash going forward. And there are two potential sources:

The accounts receivable-based revolving loan with Encina Business Credit. Neos can borrow up to $25 million against 85% of eligible accounts receivable. At the end of 2019, the company had $26 million in accounts receivable, which means it can borrow up to $22 million, but not without risking a decline in accounts receivable going forward. And this would just be swapping the Deerfield debt with new debt that needs to be paid back.

The other option is dilution. The company has an active at-the-market offering through which it can potentially raise up to $30 million. However, the average daily volume is less than 300K shares and makes this option almost unusable without pushing the stock significantly lower. An underwritten offering would be needed to raise a more substantial amount of cash, and I assume that would come at a steep discount to the current share price.

Conclusion

In my previous article on Neos, I said the company needs to return to prescription growth in order to address its poor financial position and to create shareholder value. The return to prescription growth has not happened, is unlikely to happen this year, and the company’s financial position remains poor. 2020 is all but lost for its return to growth efforts, and that is a big problem considering the expected loss of exclusivity for both Adzenys XRD ODT and Cotempla XR ODT in 2025. The pandemic could also slow down the progress of Neos' only pipeline candidate - NT0502 for the treatment of excessive drooling, which the company does not expect to hit the market before 2024 (NDA submission guided for late 2023).

