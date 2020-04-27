Baker Hughes: Ample Financial Strength To Endure Recent Damage

Given this they appear to be a decent contrarian investment opportunity and thus I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Introduction

Ahead of releasing their results for the first quarter of 2020, Baker Hughes (BKR) warned the market of impairments in the magnitude of $15b, which led to their net assets, also known as equity, on their balance sheet being almost halved. Given this massive decrease in such a short period of time, it seems timely to evaluate their financial strength to ensure that this large write-down does not foretell financial distress.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last quarter and previous seven years.

Image Source: Author.

Their historical cash flow performance is always an important starting point and provides context for the analysis, as to remain fundamentally viable they need to be capable on average of generating free cash flow. Thankfully outside of downturns they are able to consistently generate ample free cash flow, which is a positive medium to long-term sign for their financial health.

When analyzing their cash flow from the first quarter of 2020 it appears on the surface that their operating cash flow surged higher year on year, jumping from negative $184m to $478m, which seems odd considering the tough underlying operating conditions. Whilst this is technically correct, it stems from favorable working capital movements and if these are eliminated the situation quickly reverts, with operating cash flow of $133m during the first quarter of 2020 being down significantly from $421m one year ago.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020 and it seems that given the sheer turmoil across the broader oil and gas industry, their operating cash flow will continue to suffer throughout the remainder of 2020 and thus they will see negative free cash flow. Their latest guidance forecasts their 2020 capital expenditure to be reduced by more than 20% compared to 2019, which was $1.24b and thus if assumed to be reduced by 25%, it would be $930m. Unfortunately this would still result in negative free cash flow of approximately $398m, based upon annualizing their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements from the first quarter of 2020.

Image Source: Author.

Their net debt has increased quite significantly since the end of 2016 when they actually had a net cash position. This was primarily from their large share buybacks that totaled $3.213b during 2017-2019, which accounts for almost the entirety of their net debt of $3.373b as of the end of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 saw their cash and debt remain broadly unchanged, which is a positive sign and whether these share buybacks have left them vulnerable will depend on the financial metrics subsequently discussed.

Financial Position

Whilst their historic cash flow performance sets a positive scene, their broader financial position will determine their ability to navigate this severe downturn. The two graphs included below summarizes their financial position from the quarter and previous last three years.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their financial metrics have clearly deteriorated during the first quarter of 2020, which was expected, thankfully they entered this downturn in a strong position that only carried a moderate level of leverage. This is evident across all of their financial metrics from the end of 2019 and even after subsequently wiping out almost half their equity from the aforementioned impairments, their gearing ratio still only sits at a modest 16.23%. During years of broadly normal operating conditions, such as 2017-2019, I believe in judging their leverage around all financial metrics. Whereas during years of a severe downturn I feel that the gearing ratio provides a solid proxy to analyse the damage inflicted, which providing it stays under 30% is safe and easily manageable given their aforementioned history of producing free cash flow.

Even after enduring two consecutive years of negative free cash flow of the aforementioned $398m, based upon my calculations their gearing ratio would only increase to a still modest 19.94%. If they were to continue paying their current quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share it would cost $743m, based on their current total outstanding share count of 1,032,462,645 across both class A and B shares. Whilst this would see their gearing ratio increase higher, it would still remain safe at 26.86%.

Although their negative interest coverage technically indicates severe financial distress at the moment since their earnings are incapable of servicing their debt, this is currently no reason to be alarmed as their earnings should rebound once operating conditions recover. If the unprecedentedly tough operating conditions throughout the broader oil and gas industry never recover, it would most likely stem from a complete global economic collapse and thus investors would have larger problems than the value of their portfolio.

Image Source: Author.

Not only did they enter this downturn with safe and moderate leverage, even more importantly they also sport strong liquidity, as evidenced across all three of the metrics in the graph above. This is further supported by their $3b revolving credit facility that still retains its full balance. Meanwhile they only have $210m of borrowings maturing within the twelve months, with the next debt maturity not until December 2022. When all of these factors are combined it gives them ample time and flexibility to navigate this severe downturn.

Conclusion

Even though their $15b impairment was massive and certainly inflicted damage upon their financial position, they entered this downturn in a strong overall position and thus there are no reasons to believe they are heading for financial distress. Even after years of negative free cash flow and sustaining their dividend, their leverage will still only be modest. Since they will survive this downturn, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate, but shareholders should be prepared for more volatility in the coming months.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Baker Hughes’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.