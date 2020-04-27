Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Undervalued Despite Its COVID-19 Treatment Potential

Vanda is also studying use of one of its drugs to treat COVID-19, something that is just icing on the cake from a value standpoint at these price levels.

In addition to expansion of these approved drugs, Vanda has 2 additional drugs in the pipeline, one of which is in Phase 3 for 3 different indications.

Editor's note: This article was amended on 4/27/20 to reflect a minor clarification related to a pending label expansion.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) has made headlines recently by initiating a clinical trial for its drug tradipitant to treat COVID-19 related complications. While this could mean additional upside for the company, Vanda’s already existing business looks promising for the long-term investor. Vanda has 2 FDA approved drugs that netted over $227 million in 2019, and the pipeline is full of additional indications in Phase 3 research that could soon add to the bottom line. I own Vanda shares, and in this article, I will explain why I believe Vanda is a solid long-term hold with lots of upside from these price levels.

Hetlioz and Fanapt are Driving Strong Sales for Vanda

Hetlioz is a selective agonist for the melatonin receptors MT 1 and MT 2 that is currently FDA approved for non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder. Hetlioz revenue was $143 million in 2019, up 23% from $115.8 million in 2018. Vanda projects that this number will swell to between $155 million and $165 million in 2020.

On top of the strong current sales for Hetlioz, there are 4 additional potential indications for Hetlioz already in Phase 3, with 2 having already gotten to the regulatory phase. Vanda has gotten a CRL for the jet lag indication but appears to be working with the FDA still to push the drug across the finish line. Vanda also recently received a Refusal to File letter for their sNDA on another indication - the one for Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS). Analysts have estimated peak sales for the SMS indication as high as $445 million, so this situation will be one to watch closely.

Fanapt is a monoamine directed towards acting upon and antagonizing specific neurotransmitters, particularly multiple dopamine and serotonin receptor subtypes that are currently FDA approved for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Fanapt revenue came in at $84.2 million in 2019, up 9% from the $77.3 million seen in 2018. Vanda is projecting 2020 revenue at $85 million to $95 million.

Importantly, Vanda also recently won a legal battle that will ensure Fanapt generics stay off the market until 2027. In addition to the current indication, Vanda is also conducting a Phase 3 of Fanapt for bipolar disorder, as well as collecting additional pharmacokinetic data for a long-acting injectable version prior to initiating a Phase 3 trial.

Vanda is Reinvesting this Cash Flow into Future Growth with Tradipitant and VTR-297

Even though the company is projected to be cash-flow positive in 2020, Vanda is sustaining Phase 3 work in 3 separate indications for its pipeline drug tradipitant.

Figure 1: Tradipitant Clinical Development Programs (source: corporate presentation)

As you can see in Figure 1, tradipitant is currently being studied for use in atopic dermatitis, motion sickness, and gastroparesis. The NDA for motion sickness is expected later this year, so tradipitant could start generating revenue for Vanda as soon as next year. Sell-side analysts have pegged peak sales estimates for these indications around $900 million if Vanda is successful, so the upside potential for the company is clear.

Vanda has had some run-ins with the FDA over whether additional toxicity studies were required before the company could test tradipitant in patients for longer than 12 weeks. Vanda ultimately lost its lawsuit aimed at lifting the partial clinical hold. This will clearly delay Vanda’s quest for approval in the gastroparesis indication, but it shouldn’t be an insurmountable burden.

Vanda’s other major pipeline asset is VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for several oncology indications. Enrollment is still ongoing for Vanda’s Phase 1 trial of VTR-297, so any potential revenue from this drug is years down the road. Still it is encouraging to see cash flows being reinvested in something like an oncology drug that has the potential for long-term upside for the company.

Any COVID-19 Related Progress or Eventual Revenue is Additional Upside from Here

On April 15, Vanda started a Phase 3 trial of tradipitant to treat neurogenic inflammation of the lung secondary to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection. Vanda is also collaborating with the University of Washington to study the role that human genetic variations play in COVID-19 infection and disease progression.

As discussed above, tradipitant was just being studied for atopic dermatitis, motion sickness, and gastroparesis, not lung inflammation of any kind. Thus, the potential use being studied in connection with COVID-19 is completely novel. As with any Phase 3 trial, it’s impossible to know the exact future impact it will have on the company, but for now, this seems like a development with only upside for Vanda.

Short term, Vanda might trade higher on additional news and COVID-19 related speculation, like for instance when enrollment is completed in the trial. Long term, any revenue Vanda may eventually derive from a COVID-19 related indication is all upside and is not priced into the stock at present.

Figure 2: VNDA Stock Chart (source: finviz)

As you can see in Figure 2, Vanda’s stock price is still well below where it was trading in mid-February before the COVID-19 related market sell-off. If Vanda is eventually successful in utilizing tradipitant for COVID-19, it’s hard to see how the stock price doesn’t at least recover to the level where it was trading pre-COVID-19.

Vanda is Undervalued and Presents a Good Risk/Reward Ratio

Price to sales (P/S) and price to earnings (P/E) are the 2 main metrics I look at for biopharma companies that are already cash-flow positive, as well as assessing their balance sheet for adequate amounts of cash and no hidden landmines of debt. For Vanda, all of these indicators point towards a quality company trading at a reasonable price.

When assessing P/S, I typically look for one that is under 5 either currently or in the future if the company still hits that mark with a 10% discount rate applied.

Figure 3: Vanda Revenue Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from Figure 3, Vanda is trading at only a 2.45 P/S based on a revenue estimate at roughly the midpoint of the company’s $240 million to $260 million guidance. Vanda would need to be trading at $22.59 to have a P/S of 5 at present.

For P/E, the picture isn’t quite as bullish:

Figure 4: Vanda Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts currently expect 2 years of fairly stagnant earnings growth, possibly due to the high amount of expenses Vanda may have from all of its ongoing Phase 3 activity. Because of this, expected P/E for the next 2 years is very high, although cash flow is still positive for both years.

Even still if you look at 2023 and beyond, the earnings estimates are high enough to provide upside for the company even discounted at 10% per year back to 2020. For example, the present value of 2023’s $1.43/share would be about $1.04/share which, at a 15 P/E, translates to an expected share price of $15.64.

These metrics wouldn’t mean much if Vanda’s balance sheet were a mess - something unfortunately all too common with early commercial-stage biopharma companies. Thankfully, Vanda’s balance sheet looks pristine. The company currently has $312 million in cash and cash equivalents and expects that cash balance to grow in 2020 to $320 million or more. By contrast, Vanda shows only $73 million in total liabilities on its balance sheet, an amount covered 4 times over by the company’s current cash balance.

Conclusion

Vanda has two solid, cash-flowing assets in Hetlioz and Fanapt, as well as additional upside left in the pipeline. Yet, Vanda trades at a P/S and forward P/E that would imply a much greater degree of risk. Based on the fair value range calculated above of $15.64 to $22.59, the odds of an above average long-term return from a purchase at current levels around $12 are good and have more than a 20% margin of safety even just to get to the low end of my fair value range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.