Dynex Capital: The Best-Performing Mortgage REIT Of The Year Can Continue To Outperform

Dynex reduced its leverage from 9x at the end of last year to 4x in early April.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX), a mortgage REIT that invests mostly in GSE-backed MBS securities, is down just 19% this year. You may think I'm being facetious with the "just", but people who follow this sector know that down 19% year-to-date is a pretty good performance, relatively speaking. In fact, as you can see in the table below, DX is the best-performing residential mREIT this year.

Name (Ticker) Year-to-date Return (Price Only) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) -19% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) -26% AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) -30% Annaly Cap Mgmt/Sh (NLY) -36% Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) -38% ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) -53% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) -54% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) -55% Chimera Invt Co/Sh New (CIM) -64% New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) -65% Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) -70% MFA Finl Inc/Sh (MFA) -78% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) -83%

This leads to the following questions:

Why has Dynex Capital outperformed its peers? Can this outperformance continue?

I will try to answer these questions below.

A Conservatively Managed mREIT

Dynex Capital invests primarily in agency securities that include residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS) backed by multifamily housing loans, and CMBS interest-only (CMBS-IO) securities. As of December 31, 2019, agency RMBS accounted for 51% of Dynex's investment portfolio, agency CMBS accounted for 39%, and CMBS-IO accounted for 10%.

Unlike agency RMBS which are heavily exposed to prepayment risk when interest rates fall, the agency CMBS that Dynex invests in have structural prepayment protection provisions built in. Dynex shifts its portfolio allocation between agency RMBS and CMBS based on relative valuations as well as expected changes in prepayments. Dynex believes that this diversified approach reduces portfolio duration variability and hedging costs and helps the company generate superior, risk-adjusted returns.

Dynex Capital has a relatively conservative management style; I believe it is the only mREIT that highlights "capital preservation" as part of its objective in the "company overview" section of its annual report. Dynex's management has long talked about the fragility of the global economy and its vulnerability to negative surprises.

The conservative bias in Dynex's management style meant that the management took the coronavirus threat seriously at a time when most of corporate America was ignoring it. As mREITs reported their 4Q19 results in late January/early February, coronavirus was rarely mentioned on earnings calls, and those who did mention it were usually dismissive of the threat. For example, here's how the CEOs of AGNC and Annaly covered coronavirus in their earnings calls:

Gary Kain, CEO - AGNC on Jan 30, 2020: "The coronavirus is clearly a risk to the global economic backdrop in a worst-case scenario, but its impact on interest rates is likely to be both temporary and limited in magnitude." David Finkelstein, CEO - Annaly Capital on Feb 13, 2020: "We anticipate the coronavirus to ultimately have a transitory impact on the U.S. economy, which continues to be characterized by low but stable growth and inflation."

On the other hand, here's what Dynex's management had to say on the virus threat:

Byron Boston, CEO & Co-CIO - Dynex Capital on Feb 6, 2020 "We continue to emphasize higher credit quality assets with more liquidity, and we are braced for continued global surprises such as we have witnessed so far in 2020 with the Middle East conflicts and the outbreak of the coronavirus in China." Smriti Popenoe, Co-CIO - Dynex Capital on Feb 6, 2020 "We view the coronavirus as exactly the type of unexpected trigger that can shift fundamental economic trends in an unfavorable direction."

These comments show that Dynex's management team was among the very few in the mREIT sector that identified the coronavirus as a serious risk in early February when most of America was ignoring it.

A March to Forget

At the end of February and in early March, the market started pricing in the full impact of the virus on the global economy and there was a sharp sell-off in all risk assets. Agency MBS securities such as those held by Dynex also suffered losses as MBS spreads started to widen dramatically.

In an investor call on March 16, Dynex reported that despite the increased volatility, its book value was "flat to slightly up" as compared to the end of last year. Co-CIO Smriti Popenoe told investors that the company had sold $1.8 billion - or approximately 70% - of its agency RMBS portfolio before spreads widened to preserve book value and monetise the premium on its RMBS assets. This reduced Dynex's leverage from 9x at the end of last quarter to 7x as of March 13.

The events of the next couple of weeks showed that Dynex's anticipatory actions to preserve capital were very timely as the market bloodbath worsened, MBS spreads widened to unprecedented levels, and mREITs started getting margin calls on their holdings. Market conditions finally started to improve after the Fed announced on March 23 that it would buy as much treasuries and agency MBS as needed to stabilize the markets. However, by that time mREITs that focused on credit-sensitive assets, and even agency mREITs that did not have sufficient liquidity had suffered sharp losses.

In early April, many mREITs started giving out updates on their investment portfolios through the end of the quarter, and mREIT prices reacted accordingly. In an investor call on April 15, Dynex reported that it had further reduced its leverage ratio to approximately 4x as of April 9, from around 7x in mid-March by selling $1.3 billion of its agency CMBS between March 27 and April 9. Dynex noted that the company was able to meet all its margin calls during the mid-March volatility and was not forced to sell any assets under duress.

Dynex reported that its book value per share as of March 31 was between $16 and $16.2, a decline of approximately 10.5% from the end of last year.

The table below shows the change in book value per share for some of Dynex's agency mREIT peers.

Name Change in Tangible Book Value (QoQ) Dynex Capital Inc -11% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -12% ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -22% AGNC Investment Corp -23% Orchid Island Capital Inc -26% ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. -47%

You can see from the table above that Dynex's book value performance was remarkable as compared to most of its peers in the face of unprecedented interest rate volatility in March.

As you can see from the timeline of the events explained above, this book value outperformance was driven by:

Dynex management's conservative approach that prioritizes capital preservation Management's foresight to identify the coronavirus as a key risk, and prepare for it Management's decision to monetize gains on its agency RMBS portfolio in late February/early March and reduce leverage

These are the core reasons why Dynex Capital has outperformed its residential mREIT peers so far in what has been a rough year for the sector.

Can Dynex Capital Continue to Outperform?

Dynex Capital's future performance depends on how the company utilizes the liquidity at its disposal to invest in assets that generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Recall that the company has reduced its leverage to 4x from 9x at the start of the year, and is now considering its options on how to deploy its capital. The advantage that Dynex has, as compared to an mREIT like AGNC that maintained its leverage at over 9x, is that the company has a relatively clean slate to start with, and it can think through its investment decisions based on the management's views on the overall economy and the direction of interest rates. With low leverage and ample capital available to deploy, Dynex can also take advantage of any opportunities that may come by as a result of increased volatility in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, if the volatility continues to remain low and risk assets remain bid, Dynex may be at a disadvantage versus mREITs that have maintained high leverage, as Dynex will not be able to reap the entire benefits of narrowing spreads and increasing asset prices. At the same time, Dynex may well have to get back into the market at higher prices to sustain its core earnings and dividends.

In my view, the worst is over for agency mREITs especially after the Fed promised unlimited QE to support the markets. However, I still believe that we remain in a relatively high volatility environment, and there may be opportunities for Dynex to ramp up its portfolio leverage at attractive rates.

Dynex Capital currently trades at a 16% discount to its estimated quarter-end book value as compared to AGNC at a 10% discount and Annaly at a 21% discount. Although I am generally more bullish on AGNC, I believe that Dynex Capital is a well-managed mREIT trading at an appropriate discount to book value that investors can add to their high-yield portfolios to diversify their risk.

Dynex management has indicated that it will give out more details on its investment plans in the company's earnings call in May. So I would recommend building a small position in this company, and waiting for further details on the next earnings call before deciding on adding more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Market data as of end of day 4/23/2020.