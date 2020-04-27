Centennial Resource Development: Minimizing Cash Flow Burn

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) will struggle this year as its earnings come under pressure following the plunge in oil prices. The company's production will likely decline after it drastically cuts spending and reduces drilling activity. The Denver, Colorado-based shale oil producer will also likely burn cash flows. But by cutting capital expenditures and improving its hedge coverage, Centennial Resource Development should be able to minimize its cash flow deficit.

Centennial delivered a solid operational performance last year. It pumped more oil than initially planned after it brought roughly 20% more wells online, reduced drilling and completion costs, and remained well within its annual capital guidance. The company's produced 76,072 boe per day, including 42,692 bpd of oil, exceeding the top-end of its initial guidance of 70,500 boepd and 41,500 bpd. Total CapEx of $892 million was within the forecasted range of $765-925 million. But the company also burned cash flows last year while operating in a $52 a barrel oil price environment, as shown below.

2018 Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2019 2019 CapEx* ($Mn) 997.2 245.2 237.4 212.1 197.2 891.8 CFFO** ($Mn) 637.5 129.5 153.2 116.3 143.2 542.2 FCF*** ($Mn) (359.7) (115.7) (84.2) (95.8) (54) (349.6) Realized oil price $55.98/bbl $52.02/bbl

* Total CapEx including D&C capital, land, facilities, infrastructure, and other investments

**Cash flow from operations ahead of changes in working capital

*** FCF equals CFFO minus CapEx

Data source: Seeking Alpha Essential, CDEV Investor Presentation [link provided earlier].

Centennial has burned cash flows in the previous years as well. Remember, Centennial is still a relatively young E&P company, formed in 2016, and like most shale oil producers in the early years of development, it focused on growth and outspent cash flows. But at the start of this year, the company's outlook was looking good. In early-2020, when WTI was trading above $57 a barrel, I wrote that Centennial can improve its cash flow profile and there was a strong likelihood of the company reporting free cash flows as it continues to improve operational efficiencies, brings down well costs, and gets support from the increase in oil prices.

But then, prices crashed to multi-year lows as the oil market got hit by a double whammy of a price war between major producers and the spread of the coronavirus that wiped out a large chunk of the global oil demand. The commodity's April demand is expected to be 29 million bpd lower than last year, as per the International Energy Agency. The demand shock has turned out to be so severe that even the end of the oil price war, a promise of additional output cuts from OPEC, and the expected decrease in production from major non-OPEC producers have failed to halt oil's slide. The weakness in supply and demand fundamentals, combined with a mounting storage overhang, pushed US oil prices into the negative territory on Monday, with WTI trading as low as minus $37.63 per barrel, but has since recovered to $17 at the time of this writing.

Several oil producers have now made major downward revisions to their spending and drilling plans for 2020 with many companies, including the oil majors Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), slashing budgets by 20% to 40%. Centennial was already planning to reduce spending by 28% this year but the company went a step further than many of its peers by promising to reduce its budget by an additional ~50%. Centennial originally set a CapEx budget of $640 million for this year but will now spend around $320 million. This depicts a drop of 64% from $892 million spent in 2019. This reduction will come after the company lowers its rig count. Centennial was working with five rigs in early-March but has since dropped all but one unit.

Centennial, however, announced its new guidance in mid-March when WTI was hovering near $25 per barrel. This was before the extent of the demand loss and the storage woes began to unravel which pushed oil prices to 18-year lows by late-March and into the negative territory this month. The drop has prompted some oil producers, such as Devon Energy (DVN) and Marathon Oil (MRO), to announce additional spending cuts as they moved even more aggressively to conserve cash flows. I think Centennial might also follow in their footsteps, particularly since the company doesn't have a strong free cash flow profile.

Centennial hasn't given any production guidance. But with the large cut in spending and the company now working with just one rig, which will likely work in Texas's Reeves County, investors should now expect a drop in production. A drop will be a big deal for a company whose daily oil and oil equivalent production volumes increased by 23% and 25% last year respectively. The company posted a net profit of $0.20 per share (adjusted) in 2019 while realizing oil prices of $52 per barrel and growing production by more than 20%. But in 2020, its production might decline while realized prices will be substantially lower as compared to 2019. These factors can push the company's earnings into the red.

In my opinion, Centennial will also likely continue facing a cash-flow deficit. What I like about Centennial is that it owns a high-quality asset base spread over more than 55,000 net acres in Reeves County which is located in the heart of the oil-rich Southern Delaware Basin. It also owns oil-producing properties in New Mexico's Lea County in the Northern Delaware Basin. This makes Centennial an oil-focused Delaware Basin pure-play. The Delaware Basin is situated within the larger Permian Basin which is the premier US shale oil play known for its oil-rich reserves, stacked pay potential, and an extensive infrastructure network. In my view, Centennial has made these assets even better by achieving operational efficiencies and pushing well costs lower. Its well costs on a per lateral foot basis fell by roughly 26% to the range of $1,150 in Q4-2019 from $1,550 a year earlier.

The reduction in well cost put Centennial in a better position to withstand weak oil prices. However, the company is still a few years away from getting to a point where its wells could start generating free cash flows from its oil wells at low oil prices. Centennial itself was also not expecting to generate free cash flows in 2020 when it released its Q4-2019 results in February. Since then, the oil price environment has gotten considerably worse, which increased the chances that the company might burn even more cash this year. However, by substantially reducing capital expenditures, Centennial should be able to minimize its cash flow deficit.

The good thing, however, is that Centennial has some downside protection now with crude oil hedges. As a reminder, Centennial entered the current year with no hedge coverage. That was because the company expected oil prices to improve in 2020. Also, its founder and former CEO Mark Papa has always been against hedging oil production. But in its latest update, the company revealed that it has hedged 25,500 bpd of oil production using fixed swaps for April through September at a weighted average price of $26.08 per barrel. A couple of weeks after this update, Papa retired and got replaced by the COO Sean Smith who I think likely drove the decision to hedge future volumes. This could also be an indication that the company, under Smith, will actively hedge its oil output.

Centennial has now hedged an equivalent of 60% of last year's oil production, albeit for six months. I think the company will be actively working to expand the hedge coverage, though it will be difficult to so now with WTI being highly volatile and trading near multi-year lows. It will also be difficult for the company to generate decent returns with hedges at just $26 per barrel. But they will still likely give a much-needed boost to the company's cash flows at a time when oil is trading well below $26. This boost, combined with the CapEx reduction, will help the company in narrowing the cash flow shortfall.

Centennial has entered what could turn out to be the most challenging period it has ever faced. Its stock has plunged by 86% this year from more than $4.50 at the start of 2020 to just $0.63 at the time of this writing. But with shares priced 5.9-times on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, it isn't exactly trading at a deep discount against peer median of 6.4-times, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The company might narrow its cash flow deficit but this alone might not be enough to fuel the stock's recovery. Centennial has an early-stage asset base and there are other well-established and well-hedged oil producers that can generate superior levels of cash flows. I don't see any compelling reason to buy Centennial stock yet. But it will be interesting to see how the new CEO takes Centennial forward. I think the company also has takeover potential due to its high-quality asset base. The Centennial stock, therefore, is certainly worth closely following.

