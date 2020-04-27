HYD: High Yield Munis At A Discount

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) as an investment option at its current market price. With the market having rebounded nicely off the lows from March, investors may be thinking about getting in to some higher yielding sectors, even if it does mean taking on a bit more risk. While I would caution investors to be aware of their individual risk tolerance, I see the merits in buying in to high yield sectors right now, but doing it very selectively. I believe HYD offers a reasonable way to play the high yield muni sector because the fund sports a healthy discount to NAV, well below the average for the fund. Further, the broader muni market has begun to see fund inflows after weeks of outflows, which suggests investors are again viewing the sector as an equity hedge. Finally, while the health care sector remains in a challenging state, federal government support should help mitigate some of the negative impact from the COVID-19 crisis. Revenue bonds from the health care sector make up HYD's largest sector by weighting, so this is especially relevant for the fund.

Background

First, a little about HYD. The fund's objective is to "track the overall performance of the U.S.-dollar-denominated, high-yield, long-term, tax-exempt bond market". Currently, the fund is trading at $54.30/share and has an annual yield of 4.82%. I noted how HYD was serving as an equity hedge when the sell-off got underway in late February. However, I still believed investors should remain cautious on the high yield muni sector, given the riskier nature of the asset class. In hindsight, caution was warranted, but I was perhaps not bearish enough, as HYD has seen a sharp drop since then:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the weak performance of the fund over the past two months, I felt it was a good time to take another look and see if I should change my outlook going forward. After review, I do believe HYD's next move will be positive, and I am increasing my rating to "bullish", and I will explain why in detail below.

Municipals Are Starting To See Inflows Again

To start, I want to take a look at a reason why I feel now may be a good time to look at the muni bond sector as a whole. While munis has initially started out as a safe way to ride out COVID-19 induced volatility, that story quickly evaporated as the selling intensified in March. Investors began to flee assets of all stripes, including investment grade and high yield munis alike. While many just wanted to head to cash for relative safety, another reason behind the sell-off was concerns that state and local tax revenue would take a massive hit as shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders took over the country. Fears that municipalities would face unprecedented fiscal challenges led to a broad sell-off in the space. To offer my opinion, I personally feel these fears are a bit overblown. But that being said, local and state governments will absolutely face revenue challenges in the months to come. Therefore, it is a very real risk to consider, which is why investors should remain selective about their entry points, and which funds they ultimately enter.

With that said, while the headwinds in the space will be with us for a while, there is some hope that the worst of the selling may be over. Investors fled the funds that hold muni bonds in an unprecedented way in mid-March, but fund flows have finally started to turn positive again. While flows were still negative to start April, the outflows were quite modest compared to what we saw in March. Further, for the week of 4/15, funds saw net inflows for the first time in seven weeks, as shown below:

Source: Baird

My takeaway here is we have seen a return to normalcy in the muni market, and that suggests the worst may have passed. While this does not mean we will see inflows return to last year's levels (which were strong), it does suggest many investors who wanted to sell have likely already done so. This should limit downside potential from here, as well as corresponding volatility. Given that munis are only now just recovering, this tells me it is not too late to buy-in at relatively attractive valuations now.

HYD Sits With A Nice Discount

Digging deeper in to the valuation point, I see HYD as particularly attractive right now. While I must re-emphasize that I continue to prefer investment grade munis, there is merit to buying in to the high yield sector, for investors with more risk tolerance. However, even if this sector is right for you, there are a myriad of options in which to invest, so buying a fund at an attractive price should be a primary concern. To gauge valuation, I typically look at the premium or discount of a fund, since I typically use CEFs as a way to play fixed-income spaces. Case in point would be the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ), which is a CEF investing in high yield munis, and is a fund I often cover. I had recommended it at a discount in mid-March, only to turn more cautious in mid-April when that discount evaporated. At time of writing, both of those plays would have been advantageous to investors.

Over the course of my investing career, this strategy has served me well. However, HYD is not a CEF, but rather a passive ETF, which therefore often trades very close to its par value. For these products, evaluating premiums and discounts is not usually relevant, because there is typically not much of a spread between them and the underlying value. However, the recent market sell-off, and broader investor concerns around liquidity, have changed that. In fact, HYD currently has a discount to NAV near the 5% mark, which is quite unusual for passive ETFs, and for HYD in particular, as shown below:

Source: VanEck

Of course, this discount does not mean investors will automatically earn a positive return. HYD may indeed trend back to par, but last month's price action shows us that HYD can trade at much larger discounts. In fact, at the peak of the sell-off, HYD saw an extreme discount, exceeding 20% (albeit for a very limited time), as shown in the graph below:

Source: VanEck

Clearly, this chart looks a bit scary, and it shows the downsides to investing in a sector that the market suddenly loses faith in. However, if we take a longer view, we see that this is an anomaly. As such, even though HYD is well off its lows for the year, I still see the 5% discount level as an attractive entry point. For support as to why, consider the premium/discount spread for HYD for all of 2019, as shown in the graph below:

Source: VanEck

As you can see, the fund traded very close to par for the majority of the year. While there were a few blips where a notable discount occurred, it was never below the -1% threshold. Further, the reality is HYD spent more days in 2019 at a slight premium, rather than a discount. My point here is HYD does not often trade at or below its current price, in terms of discount to its underlying value. This tells me there is more upside potential than downside at this time.

Government Support For Hospitals Is A Tailwind

I now want to turn to the high yield muni sector more broadly, and discuss some of the risks on the horizon. As my readers are aware, I regularly cover both the investment grade and below investment grade muni sectors, as I view both as legitimate areas for income-oriented investors. That said, there are distinctive differences between the two, aside from the obvious credit rating differential. The primary difference is most investment grade bonds are general obligation bonds from states such as California and New York, which have high credit ratings and dominate the muni market in terms of issuance. High yield muni bonds, by contrast, could come from states or municipalities with lower credit ratings, such as Puerto Rico or Illinois. However, the primary difference is not where the bonds are originating from, but the type of bond they are. What I mean by that is high yield muni bonds are often revenue bonds, which means they are backed by specific revenue streams tied to development projects (such as airports or highways) or public needs (such as hospitals). Given that these bonds are not typically backed by the faith and credit rating of a state, they are seen as riskier. This is important to understand before investing in HYD, because the fund is primarily made up of these types of bonds, with a top sector weighting in Health Care:

Source: VanEck

Therefore, this is an area of critical importance for HYD, and it is also an area that has quite a bit of unique risk right now. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical offices are feeling immense pressure. Simply, they are seeing a surge in patients, and are largely obligated to treat them without much consideration of ability to pay. This strain on the health care system has also forced people to put off, voluntarily or otherwise, more elective procedures until there is capacity to handle them. The net result is negative for health care providers because these elective procedures are a key source of revenue, and often have high margins.

Looking ahead, I believe this headwind will undoubtedly pressure the sector for the foreseeable future. I do not want to downplay this risk, and must emphasize that high yield munis, and HYD by extension, are not products for those with a primary objective of preserving capital. However, I also believe there has been some good news for the sector, which helps justify an investor taking on the risk at the moment. Specifically, the federal government has been keen to support the health care industry, which will ease the burden many hospitals and health care providers are facing.

For example, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed in late March, included $100 billion in aid for hospitals and community health centers to promote economic stability as they ramp up efforts to address the virus outbreak. Specific items in the bill included:

Increasing Medicare reimbursement rates for COVID-19 hospitalizations by 20% during the emergency period

Suspending the 2% Medicare sequestration through December 31, 2020

Waiving face-to-face requirements for telehealth services during the emergency period

Expanding the Medicare Hospital Accelerated Payment Program

Requiring payers to cover COVID-19 tests performed by hospitals and labs

Source: US Congress

All of these bullet points will help an overwhelmed sector survive this pandemic, and should give some level of comfort to bond holders.

Furthermore, additional stimulus measures have recently passed both the House and Senate, and was signed by President Trump on 4/24. As reported by ABC News, the bill offers $484 billion in additional federal support in for the form of relief for hospitals and first responders. Top items include $75 billion in aid to hospitals, and provisions for $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

My takeaway here is these measures illustrate the government is committed to keeping health care providers afloat, and they are putting their money where their mouth is. While financial pressure will be a reality for quite a while, the fact that we have already seen two bills aimed directly at helping this sector tells me further support, if required, will continue to get through Congress in a bi-partisan fashion.

Bottom line

HYD offers investors exposure to high yield muni bonds, which historically have a record of experiencing low defaults. However, HYD presents investors with unique risks as the fund holds revenue bonds in sub-sectors like health care, industrials, and transportation. All of these are experiencing headwinds driven by the COVID-19 spread. While I would caution conservative investors away from this type of investment right now, for those who can withstand a bit more risk, I believe HYD offers some value. The fund sports an above-average discount to NAV and its primary sector, health care, is seeing substantial support from Washington. With munis beginning to see inflows again, I believe the worst is behind us. While volatility is almost a certainty in the months to come, picking up funds at a discounted price should remain a winning strategy. Therefore, I believe a bullish rating for HYD is now appropriate, and would recommend investors give the fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.