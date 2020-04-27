Whiting Petroleum Shareholders Are Getting New Stock Under The Bankruptcy Plan

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) filed their Ch.11 reorganization plan (docket 198) and disclosure statement (docket 199) on April 23. Shareholders are getting a pro rata share of 3% of the new equity and some warrants. Trading in WLL shares last week was wild and irrational. The stock traded as high as $2.02 on Thursday, which gives the implied total new equity capitalization of over $6 billion-a completely irrational value given the current energy market.

Bankruptcy Filing

Whiting filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy on April 1 because the board decided not to pay the maturing $187 million 1.25% convertible notes. (There is no 30-day grace period for payment of maturing debt.) With about $775 million of notes due next year and extremely weak oil prices, management was pressured by the Ad Hoc Committee of NoteHolders to file now even if they had enough cash to pay the maturing notes. The Ad Hoc Committee, it seems, did not want $187 million cash to go out the door, which would negatively impact the holders of the other notes. The committee wanted the new equity for their note holdings. (The members of the Ad Hoc Committee and their holdings is listed in docket 205.)

There is a statement in Whiting's latest 10-K that is laughable given that they filed for bankruptcy: "Disciplined Financial Approach. Our goal is to remain financially strong, yet flexible, through the prudent management of our balance sheet..."

June WTI Futures Prices

June HH Future Prices

Debt Structure on Bankruptcy Filing Date

Note: RBL was reduced after the bankruptcy filing date to $934.4 million from the proceeds of counterparty hedge setoffs of $137.5 million. The value of all hedges were valued at $216.7 million on March 30. The amount of 2020 and 2021 production that are still hedged was not disclosed in recent filings. According to a motion to approve hedging (docket 16), Whiting had no hedges for NGL or natural gas on the filing date.

Shareholder Recovery and Recent Trading

Shareholders are getting a modest recovery, which is in contrast to most Ch.11 bankruptcy case where shareholders get nothing. This is "gifting" from a higher priority class that is not receiving full recovery to a lower priority class. It also is most likely a payment for releases being granted in the reorganization plan. (Basically releases are protection given to insiders against litigation by those granting the releases. In short, you agree not to sue management.)

Shareholder's recovery includes 3% of the new stock, subject to dilution of the management incentive plan, and warrants (class 8). They are also allowed to vote on the reorganization plan. Shareholders are sharing this 3% and warrants with allowed 510((b)) claims (class 9). The key word here is "allowed". I am not expecting any "allowed" 510 ((b)) claims. This is a complex issue, but basically it means that any action/litigation by a shareholder would not be in the same claim class as action/litigation brought by other parties, such as creditors. These shareholders can't move up the priority order by their actions/litigation into a higher claim class.

The WLL shares traded as high as $2.02 on Thursday of last week. Without factoring in the potential value for warrants and the dilution from the management incentive plan, this high price would imply a market capitalization value of the new equity at over $6 billion using the 3% new equity figure. This was completely irrational trading. The pre-tax PV10% value for Whiting on December 31, 2019 was $3.742 billion, which was estimated using $55.69 oil and $2.58 natural gas. The recent 10-K stated:

If the 12-month average oil prices used to calculate our oil reserves decline by $1.00 per Bbl, then the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of our estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2019 would have decreased by $137 million. If the 12-month average natural gas prices used to calculate our natural gas reserves decline by $0.10 per MMBtu, then the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of our estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2019 would have decreased by $41 million.

I would assume that these estimated change variables are for changes based on modest differences from prices used and not changes of $39 for oil. Just for illustrative purposes: using a $39 decline in oil and $0.80 decline in gas, the decline in pre-tax PV10% value would be $5.671 billion, which is impossible because it would put the value at a negative $1.929 billion. This does indicate that the December 31 estimate is not really a useful metric in try to determine the current value of Whiting's assets.

Another way to look at irrational pricing of WLL last week is to look at the price of the unsecured notes and convertible notes, which are getting 97% of the new stock, subject to dilution of the management incentive plan. The trading price on Friday for these notes was around 10 or about $237 million market value for the $2.368 billion in notes. This would imply that the bond market is valuing the new total equity capitalization at $244 million, not including the potential 8% MIP dilution. Using 3% of $244 million, shareholders would be getting a total of $7.3 million in new equity or about $0.08 per current WLL share. While the A and B warrants will have some nominal value per current WLL share, there is clearly an extreme disconnect between the note trading and WLL stock trading.

Net Operating Losses-An Asset

With the drop in the tax rate from 35% to 21%, the value of NOLs is not as much of an "asset" as they were in the past. The Whiting's NOLs are about $4.07 billion ($3.4 billion net of section 382 limitations due in part to the 2016 exchange transaction). Cancellation of debt income-CODI will be charged against these NOLs. The cancellation of $2.368 billion in notes less the fair market value of the new equity received by noteholders will be amount of CODI. It is likely there could be a huge CODI charge. In addition, there might be limitations on NOLs usage because of an equity ownership shift. You also have to look at the present value based on when the NOLs are used in the future. I would, therefore, estimate the actual "asset" value of the NOLs at about $100-200 million.

Confirmation of the Ch.11 Reorganization Plan

The reorganization plan is confirmed by the under section 1129 of the Bankruptcy Code. The only classes voting on this plan are the unsecured noteholders and shareholders. The other classes are not impaired and not voting. You only need one class to vote to accept the plan for it to be confirmable by the court. (2/3 of dollar amount of a claim class and a majority of the holders in that specific class are needed for that class to vote to accept.)

It is interesting to note that the filings last week did not indicate the percent of the unsecured noteholders who supported the plan. The percent was blank. While this is unusual, it might be due to current working conditions. Noteholders might have given verbal consent, but were unable to give a formal written consent because of logistics of getting the appropriate person to actually sign a document.

Milestones

July 20 Disclosure statement approved

August 19 Confirmation order

September 18 Plan's effective date

Conclusion

This bankruptcy case is somewhat unusual because shareholders are getting a recovery and there is no DIP. I do not expect any unusual rulings from the bankruptcy judge, David Jones, because he is known to be a "straight shooter".

The current price of the WLL shares do not reflect reality. The value of the equity to be received plus the nominal value for the warrants are much less than the current stock price of over $1.00 per share. At these prices WLL is a sell. Because of the extreme volatility in oil and gas price, I am not making any recommendation on the unsecured notes, but some high-risk traders might consider buying the notes as an out-of-the-money long term options on oil and natural gas prices.

