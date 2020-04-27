Digital Realty Trust: Solid Hold For Income And Long-Term Total Return In This Growing Computer Infrastructure REIT

Digital Realty Trust is growing in Texas through the 162-megawatt project in Glasscock County and will provide the power needs of 13 data centers in the Greater Dallas, Texas.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for the past 15 years and presently has an above-average yield of 3.0% and has a dividend growth rate of 5.4%.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR), one of the largest computer services facility companies, is a strong hold for the total return and income investor. The management of DLR is good and has continued to grow the company by buying bolt-on companies and using its cash to expand existing properties and develop new ones. The stock comprises 5.5% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Digital Realty Trust has an interesting chart going up and to the right for 2016-2017, then it hit the flat year 2018 before going up again in 2019 and is showing strength in this Virus situation. As new bolt-on companies are added, it takes at least a year before the new properties are fully integrated and start making profits.

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Digital Realty Trust beats against the Dow baseline in my 52-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great DLR total return of 116.02% compared to the Dow base of 32.48% makes Digital Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $27,600 today. This gain makes Digital Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the worldwide need for more computer facilities continues to grow.

Dow's 52 Month total return baseline is 32.48%

Company name 52 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Digital Realty Trust 116.02% 83.54% 3.0%

Digital Realty Trust does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. DLR has an above-average dividend yield of 3.0% and has had increases for fifteen years, making DLR a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in February 2020 to $1.12/Qtr. up from $1.08/Qtr. or a 3.7% increase with increases expected to continue for many years. The five-year average payout ratio of FFO is moderate, at 70% for a REIT. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 3% is poor, missing my guideline requirement. The good future growth for Digital Realty Trust can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States increase in computer online sales and streaming content like Disney+ and Netflix. I feel this will greatly add to the FFO of Digital Realty and bring the CAGR up to my present 6% goal.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. DLR easily passes this guideline. DLR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $39 billion well over the guideline target. Digital Realty Trust 2020 projected FFO cash flow at $1.4 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends each year.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DLR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $140, passing the guideline. DLR's price is presently 7% above the target. DLR is over the target price at present and has an above-average forward price to FFO ratio of 21, making DLR a bit pricey at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants a good steady increasing dividend income and total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes DLR a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes DLR interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the worldwide need for computer facilities increases. DLR gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return but traders should wait for a better entry point.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on February 13, 2020, Digital Realty Trust reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $1.62, compared to last year at $1.68. Total revenue was higher at $787.46 million more than a year ago by 1.2% year over year and missed by $4.7 million with the expected total. This was an average report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next FFO earnings report will be out May 2020 and is expected to be $1.62 compared to last year at $2.00 a decrease.

Company Business

As per data from Reuters:

Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing, and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and collocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud, and information technology services to manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

On April 22, Digital Reality released the following statement that shows how DLR continues to expand its facilities to meet the need of the ever-increasing use of computers and the internet.

Digital Realty, a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today a new 7.5-year power and renewable energy credit agreement with Citi to supply clean, renewable energy for Digital Realty's portfolio of data centers in the Dallas, Texas region. This contract will advance Digital Realty's environmental and sustainability goals by supplying approximately 30% of the company's power needs in this market.

The transaction provides Digital Realty with over 260,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, which represents 55% of the wind generation project output being developed by Bearkat Wind Energy II, LLC. The energy provided through the 162-megawatt project in Glasscock County will serve a portion of the power needs of Digital Realty's 13 data centers in the Greater Dallas, Texas region.

Overall, Digital Realty Trust is a good business with my estimated 7% CAGR growth within two years as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for DLR's facilities. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth as the world economy grows after the Virus pandemic is over.

From the 4th quarter earnings call, DLR goals are shown below and are intended to be a good neighbor while also providing growth for the shareholder.

They made significant strides in extending their sustainability leadership, as outlined in the graphic below. In October, they announced renewable energy agreements in Northern Virginia and Oregon. In November, they were honored to receive NAREIT's Leader in the Light Award for data center sustainability for the third consecutive year. In January, they earned EPA ENERGY STAR Certification for exemplary energy performance in 29 data centers. The second year in a row, they are in the most ENERGY STAR Certifications in the sector. Source: 4th Earnings call slides This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the changes necessary for the continued growth of the Digital Realty Trust business and shareholder return. DLR has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by buying Bolt-on companies and an expansion of existing properties. Conclusions Digital Realty Trust is a great investment choice for the income investor with its above-average yield and a great choice for the total return investor looking back. Digital Realty Trust is 5.5% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held as a full position. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present DLR entry point looks a bit pricey. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the computer support business, DLR may be the right investment for you. Portfolio Management Highlights I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in the next few weeks. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may be near the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section, and my last trade was in early February 2020. The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to April 24 by 0.4%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 16.69% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

