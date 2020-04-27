CRAK Climbs As The Gasoline Crack Rebounds, But COVID-19 Headwinds Persist

The VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) provides investors with exposure to multiple refining companies, both in the U.S. and abroad. In exchange for an expense ratio of 0.6%, its investors gain exposure to 25 merchant refiners with operations in the U.S., Asia, and Europe (see table). It also provides a dividend that has a trailing yield at the time of writing of 2.2%. The ETF's strategy is to attempt to track the performance of the MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index via a full replication technique.

Source: VanEck (2020).

CRAK's price fell sharply in March as the rapid global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic caused up to 50% of the world's population to be placed under some version of a lockdown order. Personal travel has become very difficult, if not impossible, and refined fuels demand has plunged. Global storage space for both crude and refined products has been filled almost to capacity as refined fuels production has not declined at the same pace as demand, prompting traders of the commodities to implement highly unorthodox storage arrangements. The growth in refined fuels stocks, especially for gasoline, has prevented refiners from taking advantage of the margin expansion that normally occurs when crude prices fall sharply, as they have done since early March (see figure). Indeed, gasoline crack spreads in both Europe and the U.S. collapsed in March, resulting in the idling of some refining capacity.

Data by YCharts

CRAK's price has rebounded strongly in recent weeks, though, increasing by 33% since late March (see figure) and outperforming the S&P 500 index. This rally has been especially notable given the ETF's broad exposure to the global refining sector. This rebound has occurred even as lockdown orders that some national leaders had proposed to keep in place for only a few weeks have been expanded to multiple months instead.

Data by YCharts

The primary driver of the recent rally has been the recovery of near-term gasoline crack spreads in both the U.S. and Europe (see figure). These have climbed sharply since bottoming in late March and early April in the U.S. and Europe, respectively, although both remain well below their pre-March levels. Given the importance of the gasoline crack spread to the profitability of U.S. refiners and, to a lesser extent, European refiners, this improvement has caused sentiment in the refining sector to rapidly improve.

In the U.S., for example, the price of gasoline has held up relative to the price of crude. This was not due to any major recovery to the price of gasoline, but rather due to the substantial decline to the price of WTI crude that began in early April and continued into last week (see figure). While the financial media's headlines have focused on the collapse to the front-month price of WTI, futures contracts prices for the following months have also declined sharply in recent weeks as storage capacity has been filled. While this lack of storage capacity has prompted lower WTI prices, the stabilization of U.S. gasoline demand that has occurred in recent weeks has supported its price relative to that of crude.

A similar situation is playing out in the European refining market (see figure). While gasoline's price recovery relative to the crude price has not been as pronounced there, this has been offset by the greater contribution of diesel fuel to European refining margins compared to the U.S. The price of diesel fuel has remained high compared to the price of crude in the U.S., Europe, and Asia as lockdown orders have done more to reduce personal transportation, which is often fueled by gasoline, than they have to reduce freight transportation, which is commonly fueled by diesel.

Whether CRAK is able to maintain its recent performance will depend on two different factors. The first factor will be the speed with which lockdown orders are lifted worldwide. European countries such as Germany have already started to relax, if not outright remove, restrictions on personal travel. Likewise, China has shifted to a similar policy following the severe lockdowns that were implemented in many provinces earlier this year. The U.S., which has been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus, is not yet at the same stage, although this has not prevented a rally in the share prices of U.S. merchant refiners.

The second factor will be how much refining capacity is actually idled. The recent rebound in crack spreads could actually prove to be a headwind to refined fuel prices if it causes refineries to maintain high throughput levels before demand fully recovers. U.S. weekly gasoline production rose by 130,000 Mbpd more than U.S. weekly gasoline demand did between the weeks ending April 3 and April 17, causing gasoline stocks to continue to rise despite the latter's modest rebound in recent weeks. U.S. refiners were still operating at 68% of operable capacity even before last week's large rebound of the gasoline crack spread had occurred. A sudden shortage of refined fuels storage capacity, such as recently happened to WTI crude, would likely cause gasoline prices to quickly drop in the same manner that crude prices did last week.

Such a shortage is rapidly becoming feasible. Front-month WTI crude futures turned negative last week even though total crude stocks in the prior week equaled less than 80% of reported U.S. working crude storage capacity. Gasoline stocks in that same week equaled 73% of U.S. working gasoline storage capacity, and that was before last week's big increase to the U.S. gasoline crack spread. This storage capacity utilization rate is higher still at 78% in the PADD 1 (East Coast) region. U.S. refiners could find themselves facing storage constraint headwinds similar to those that some of them benefited from last week unless gasoline demand rapidly rebounds or refining utilization rates decline sharply.

Last week's global rebound of the gasoline crack spread gave the rally in the refining sector, as represented by CRAK, a second wind. The rebound was driven more by declining global crude prices than it was by a recovery of gasoline demand and, by extension gasoline prices. This is an important distinction given that storage is becoming a major constraint: U.S. gasoline stocks are rapidly approaching the country's gasoline storage capacity limit. I do not expect the rally in CRAK's price to continue until recovering gasoline demand and/or the additional idling of refinery capacity causes gasoline stocks to finally begin to decline. It is also possible that the gasoline crack spread will decline in the near-term if limited storage capacity forces near-month gasoline futures prices to fall. The global refining sector is not experiencing sustained tailwinds yet, despite the recent rally in CRAK's price.

