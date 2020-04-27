Original art by the Author

Does The Market Make Any Sense?

Does it make any sense that the S&P 500 (SPY) is only about 17% percent below an all-time high? Does it make any sense that the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) is only 11% off its all-time high?

Does it make any sense that we always touch our plate right after the server tells us it is hot?

Does it make any sense that there are Interstate Highways in Hawaii?

How about this head scratcher: Does it make any sense that SpongeBob SquarePants takes showers??

We just have to accept some things. They are what they are.

The bears make sense

The bears say that never before has the global economy suffered such a sudden and drastic shock. Economists think that the US unemployment rate for April could be at least 15%. Mohamed El-Erian sees the US economy contracting up to 14% this year. The Full service restaurant business, concerts, sports, air travel may never be the same. Many employers will not rehire as many employees back. Commercial real estate could suffer for years to come as businesses use less space while employees work remotely. Many retailers are likely to go bankrupt. Stocks are more overvalued than ever. There might be a resurgence of the virus later this year. There may never be a vaccine and even if we get one it could be years away.

These arguments make sense.

The bulls make sense

The bulls say never before have we seen global central banks and governments open their checkbooks this wide. Untold trillions are being pumped into economies both monetarily and fiscally. The US government has passed a $2 trillion stimulus and then another on half trillion on top of that to help individuals and small businesses. There is talk of more trillions in the form of an infrastructure bill. If you don't believe there will be a cure or a vaccine you are betting against the largest most coordinated effort by scientists the world over focused on a single goal.

These arguments also make sense.

Source: Detroit Metro Times

Stop making sense!

Stop making sense and respect the price action.

The hardest thing about trading is putting aside your biases and just trade the price action. We all have biases. We are human. We have brains. Our brains collect information and use it to draw conclusions so we can make decisive decisions. This is basic survival, fight or flight. But the stock market is collective consciousness. Individually, each of us is just a small part of the input. Millions of brains and bots are crunching trillions of bits of information which will determine the ultimate direction of each equity each day. Our bias may not represent the collective bias. The collective bias might even cause the market to move in the opposite direction of that bias. Food for thought, the American Association of Individual Investors' weekly survey released Friday shows the bulls at 25%. That is lower than at any time during March.

In my article, ignore The Fortune Tellers, I made the case that making bold predictions about future major broad market moves with any consistent accuracy is impossible. We simply do not know what will happen and how - or even if - the market will react. To accurately predict long term future stock market movement we need to know everything that will happen in the world in advance, how much of that is already expected, how much agnostic liquidity is just looking for a home, and which bots have more firepower, the bull bots or the bear bots. We need to know how the collective consciousness will process future information. When you trade for a living you learn quickly that allowing your bias to control your trading can be costly. A trader's job is to follow the price action and have a plan in place to prevent disaster if and when price action changes.

In my article, This Time It Will be Different, I illustrate how past big picture declines do not help us determine how this decline and subsequent rally will ultimately play out. It always plays out differently. I also make the case that you need to be in the market during an uptrend because there is no way to know for sure if the uptrend is a new bull market or just a countertrend rally. You can profit from a countertrend rally and get out when conditions change. You can participate in down trending markets too, if you want. But you don't have to because over the long term markets rise. That's why long-term investing works.

In the short term, our guesses are a little easier but far from a sure thing. We can identify a trend that shows us which side of the market is more likely to provide short term returns. We can identify support and resistance levels that have proved themselves in the recent past. We can use these for portfolio management. We can lighten up near resistance and load up near support. If support breaks, we can stop ourselves out or get short. We can gage sentiment using put/call ratios or Investor Intelligence surveys to alert us when too many traders are on the same side of the boat. We have a myriad of oscillators to help us gauge how overbought or oversold the market is at a given time. In short, there are tools that help us remove our emotions and biases to try to make sense of things. Because, when the bell rings price action is what will determine whether or not we make money - not our biases.

It is up to each trader how deep into the weeds they want to get as far as indicators go. But, just using the simplest of indicators would have gotten you long on March 24 when an outrageously oversold market regained a major support level. And you would still be long because nothing has signaled you to get out - yet.

If all of this seems overwhelming you are right. Trading is hard. That is why it can be so rewarding. It is not for everyone. Long term investors should use the tried and true valuation measures to calculate probable future returns and to exploit price inefficiencies whenever possible and just ignore the noise. Even though what we are experiencing now is very loud noise it is still just noise in the very big picture. A slightly more sophisticated long-term investor might use a little TA to hedge from time to time but it's not absolutely necessary.

Original art by the author

Chart sense

It seems like each and every day someone on television is speculating about the shape of the recovery with respect to the economy and the stock market. V shape, W shape, U shape, L shape? If the S&P 500 index were to remain within this range for another month or more we may have to consider a different description.

I posted this daily chart of the S&P 500 in my last article when the index had just closed at a resistance level identified by the upper green line at about 2880. I wrote that I was looking to see if this index might consolidate between the upper line and the lower one which sits at about 2720. As you can see, so far it has stayed within the range. Incidentally, the 50% retracement from the March 23 low sits almost exactly in the middle of the current range (pale blue line). The longer price stays within this range the more important it becomes as it is reinforced each time prices bounce off each level. The 50-day SMA has been acting as resistance lately but the index managed to close above it on Friday. The initial uptrend line (thin red) was broken. More on that in the next chart.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

This 60-minute chart of the S&P has pretty much the same annotations except it also shows the previous range (pink lines). As previously mentioned, an uptrend line was broken. Does this matter? No, not at all. The shorter duration a trend line has been in place, the less importance it has. Also, that trend line is so steep that if it were to hold for the next 30 days the index would be at a new all-time high. Just scroll back up to the daily chart and you can see what I mean. You will find very few trend lines that steep that hold for long. The moment that line was drawn it was doomed. Just draw another one (blue). That one will likely need to be re-drawn soon as well. But the main reason it is inconsequential is because of how it broke. In order for a trend line break to be important, it needs to be broken down or up from decisively. Merely meandering sideways though one is meaningless. We just can't get too bearish until price breaks down below the current range.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

Breadth has been kind of lousy. On Friday, for example, breadth was about 2-1 advancers to decliners. Not great for a day when the Russell 2000 led the way up 1.72% and the S&P 500 was up 1.39%. This oscillator I use is a 10 DMA of advancers minus decliners. It was falling over the last few days while the markets rallied. That is a minor divergence but a divergence none the less. The good news is that the overbought condition has been worked off a little.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

Which brings us to the small caps represented here by the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). These guys just can't seem to get going. There are a lot of E&Ps and regional banks in there but no excuses, it is what it is. The healthiest markets have wide participation. We will need the small caps to catch up at some point or the rally's foundation will be shaky. The small stocks lagged for some time prior to the corona crash. They were a warning sign. But if you sold your large-cap stocks because of that you sold way too soon. Sure, you could have sold the S&P in late 2019 and been better off than now but nobody saw the virus coming back then. The price action of whatever you hold is the most important indicator. Lagging breadth is just a warning to lighten up a little and/or tighten up stops.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

My two cents on some selected charts

The top six companies in the S&P 500 account for a whopping 22% weighting. Want to know what is moving that index? Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB). Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and they all have solid charts. Of those, Alphabet appeals to me most. I would buy this on a shallow pullback or on a break out from the consolidation.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

Netflix (NFLX) has broken out to new highs and is consolidating the gains. It may need to rest a little while that 200-day SMA catches up some. If not, the distance above the 200 could become dangerous. Still, no denying the momentum here.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

The semis (SMH) look solid. A pullback to the lower end of the recent range would be a lower risk entry point.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

I wouldn't mind buying more Twilio (TWLO) on a pullback either.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

I like the look of Dropbox (DBX). Consolidating a small pop while trading above the 20, 50, and 200-day SMAs. The 20 and 50 are upsloping. This issue could see further gains.

Source: Qcharts annotated by the author

Making sense of all this

Big picture predictions are fun to make but hard to get right with consistency. Worse, they can keep you on the wrong side of the market for a long time which can be costly. Our job as traders is to set aside biases and respect the price action above all else. Our strategy needs to include a plan for when the price action changes so we can avoid major drawdowns.

The bulls and the bears each have good fundamental arguments. However, the market does not care about their arguments. I have a bias just like everyone else. Since I have been long the current trend some might assume my bias is bullish. Don't be too sure. It doesn't matter either way, however, because my strategy is to be flexible and trade the price action whichever direction that is.

The S&P 500 seems to be trading within a range between 2880 and 2720 for now. We should use these levels for risk control. We should also keep in mind that this index is being propelled higher primarily by a handful of mega-cap companies. Banks, energy names, travel-related companies and small caps are all lagging. Bulls need wider participation for a healthy market. Be prepared for whatever. Whether or not it makes sense.

QuasiTrader is not really a HAL series 9000 AI bot. He is an actual flesh and blood human. Like all humans he is fallible. He makes clumsy human-like mistakes all the time. You would never want to throw real money at an idea any mere human might present. Maybe if he were a real HAL 9000 but, like I said, he's not. So, do your own homework.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO, DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.