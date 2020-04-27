American Express: Even At <10x P/E, Too Vulnerable To COVID-19

Its investment case offers less resilience and growth than large U.S banks and card networks, and needs a quick end to COVID-19. Neutral.

As long as the lockdown continues, it is likely to be barely breakeven before provisions and loss-making once credit losses are included.

It is likely to need to make further credit loss provisions, as current reserves are below the level indicated by stress tests and the 2008 crisis.

Its spend-centric model and high exposure to Travel & Entertainment mean it is badly hit by COVID-19, with volumes down 45% year-on-year.

We review American Express after its shares have fallen approx. 40% in the last 3 months to $83.17, less than 10x 2019 EPS.

Introduction

In this article, we review the investment case for American Express (AXP), after its shares have fallen approx. 40% in the last 3 months to $83.17, less than 10x 2019 EPS (adjusted for buybacks).

We had initiated a Neutral rating on AXP last March and maintained this through 2019, due to concerns about its business model and a potential U.S. economic slowdown. Since our initiation, AXP shares have lost 23.0% (after dividends), underperforming the S&P 500 (basically flat) and card networks Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) (both Buy-rated, and both up by approx. 10%):

Librarian Capital Rating History on AXP Source: Seeking Alpha (24-Apr-20).

20Q1 Results Headlines

AXP's 20Q1 results released last Friday show only the early impact of COVID-19, with global billed business falling 5.5% year-on-year (and proprietary billed business falling 4.2%) for the quarter:

AXP Operational Performance (20Q1) Source: AXP results supplement (20Q1).

Discount Revenue, Other Fees & Commissions and other non-interest revenues all declined as a result of the fall in billed business:

AXP P&L Performance (20Q1) Source: AXP results supplement (20Q1).

However, Net Interest Income rose 13.2%, as lower interest rates meant AXP's interest expense fell 20.0% year-on-year while interest income rose 3.1% (from mix and pricing); Net Card Fees also increased thanks to the deferred revenue on the balance sheet (from annual fees being paid in advance).

AXP's revenue decline in 20Q1 was a worse performance than Mastercard's (guiding to low-single-digit growth as of March 24) and Visa's (growth at the high-end of mid-single-digits, excluding currency, as of March 31). This is the result of AXP having a different, more spend-centric revenue mix, as we will explain later in this article.

AXP's Provision for Losses of $2.62bn for 20Q1 was $1.82bn higher year-on-year, but offset by a litigation charge in 19Q1, so reported Net Income was down by "only" $1.19bn (78.1%) year-on-year; reported EPS was down 77.1%. Excluding the reserve build and the litigation charge, EPS was down 1.5% year-on-year in 20Q1.

“Dramatic” Volume Decline Since March

The real impact of COVID-19 became visible from mid-March, as AXP's volumes contracted “dramatically”, with proprietary billed business falling by more than 20% year-on-year in March and by approx. 45% in April so far:

Approx. 30% of AXP's billed business is in Travel & Entertainment ("T&E"), including approx. 7% in airlines. T&E billed business has collapsed by 95% year-on-year from mid-March, while non-T&E business is down by low 20s.

Again, AXP has seen far worse volume declines than Visa, which disclosed that its U.S. volume was down a comparatively small 4% year-on-year (including credit card volume down 7%) for March 1-28.

AXP's revenue decline was slightly smaller than its volume decline, with revenues falling by "only" 17% year-on-year (excluding currency) in March, helped by Net Interest Income and Net Card fees as described above:

AXP Billed Business & Revenue Y/Y Growth (ex. FX) (20Q1) Source: AXP results presentation (20Q1).

Spend-Centric Business Model Hit by COVID-19

AXP has a spend-centric business model, with 60% of its 2019 revenues from Discount Revenue, which is dependent on spend, and another 10% in other volume-driven revenue lines. Even Net Interest Income will start to decline when spending falls, as card balances are paid off. Though COVID-19 only started having a real impact from mid-March, total loans ended 20Q1 10.1% lower sequentially (it only fell 0.7% sequentially in 19Q1):

AXP Ending Total Loans (Last 5 Quarters) Source: AXP results presentation (20Q1).

The reduction in spending caused by COVID-19 has hit AXP particularly hard because of its disproportionate impact on T&E spend, which carries a higher Discount Margin than other spend. AXP's overall Discount Margin fell 10 bps year-on-year in Mar and will likely another 14-18 bps in 20Q2, should current spending patterns continue. With the Discount Margin at approx. 2.37% in 2019, each 10 bps contraction is a 4% headwind to Discount Revenues:

AXP Average Discount Margin (Last 5 Quarters) Source: AXP results presentation (20Q1).

Further Reserve Build Likely

AXP's $2.6bn Provision for Losses in 20Q1 added $1.7bn to reserves, which now stand at $5.9bn, representing 6.7% of loans and 1.0% of receivables.

However, the provisions were based on the outlook in early April; and the outlook has already worsened enough for “another large reserve build” to be likely to be needed, as AXP's CFO explained:

“The credit reserve build is all about the macro economic outlook as we close the books in early April … those scenarios assume that GDP would be down 18% to 25% and the unemployment rate would rise to 9% to 13% in the second quarter, with a steady modest recovery after that. It's important to note that the latest macroeconomic outlook today reflects an even more significant deterioration in U.S. GDP and unemployment … If those forecasts were to hold or even worse by the time we close the books on the second quarter, we would expect to have another large reserve build.” Jeffrey Campbell, AXP CFO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

At 6.0% of loans, AXP's reserves are smaller than large U.S. banks such as JP Morgan (JPM) (9.71%) and Bank of America (BAC) (8.25%), though AXP management has stated that its customer base is of higher-quality.

AXP's reserves are also lower than the level of losses indicated by previous Fed stress tests and from the 2008 crisis, as we will outline below.

Indicated Losses from Fed Stress Tests

In AXP’s last stress test in October 2018 (it was among banks exempted in 2019), its loan losses came to 12.8% of total loans ($15.0bn) in 9 quarters:

AXP Loan Losses & Loss Rates in Fed Stress Test (2018) Source: AXP stress test presentation (Oct-18).

Indicated Losses from 2008 Crisis

In the 2008 crisis, AXP's Net Write-Off rates added up to 21.5% in 2008-10, having peaked at 9.8% in 2009; total Net Write-Offs added up to $13.5bn:

AXP Net Write-Off Rates (2007-12) Source: AXP company filings.

While AXP remained profitable in Profit Before Tax ("PBT") terms through the crisis, as pre-provision PBT continued to exceed provisions (and write-offs) (shown below), that was the result of its revenues remaining strong. AXP's billed business only fell in one year (2009), and by only 9.3%, which was more than made up in the following year (2010). AXP's reserves also reached 10.0% of total loans at the end of 2008, higher level than the 6.0% they are at now.

AXP Earnings, Provisions & Write-Offs (Since 2007) Source: AXP company filings.

When comparing $-amount loan loss figures, it is worth noting that AXP's loan balances and revenues are both 60% larger than the levels in 2007:

AXP Loans & Receivables Balances (Since 2007) Source: AXP company filings.

However, management believes that AXP's loan quality has improved significantly since the last crisis, with a “chasm” of difference.

Illustrative P&L During Lockdown

AXP's 2020 P&L would depend on the duration of the lockdown. On a run-rate basis, given the dramatic volume decline, it is likely to be barely breaking even before provisions, and loss-making once credit losses are included:

AXP Revenue & Cost Profile (Lockdown Run-Rate vs. History) Source: AXP company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

The assumptions we used to construct the above are as follows:

Net Revenues down by 40%, based on billed business down 45% in April

Card Member Rewards down by 45%, in line with billed business

Card Member Services down by 20%, as part of these costs are variable

Salaries & Employee Benefits remain the same, as management has committed to not making any COVID-19-related redundancies

Marketing & Business Development down $250m, to a level similar to the run-rate achieved in 20Q1 ($6.82bn)

Other operating expenses to fall by $1.25bn, based on management guidance that OpEx will be $1bn lower year-on-year for the next 3 quarters

The result of these assumptions is run-rate revenues of $26.1bn (vs. 2019A $43.6bn) and costs of $24.9bn (21.0% lower than 2019A's $31.6bn), implying $1.2bn of pre-provision PBT, and most likely a loss after provisions.

As explained above, we believe AXP will need to add to its reserves, and every 100 bps of reserve on its latest loan balance of $82.9bn costs $829m.

Base Case View on the Future

Our base case is for a severe global recession, but with the economy returning to normal by 2021 year-end. As in our previous articles on U.S. banks, we assume credit losses will be similar to those in the 2008 crisis and higher than the scenario in the Fed’s stress test. We see T&E recovering more slowly than the wider economy, and a meaningful chance that COVID-19 will inflict lasting damage on airlines and hotels, for example through travel restrictions.

What these means for AXP is that:

AXP's pre-provision PBT will be barely positive for an extended period

AXP will need significant further provisions, as credit losses will exceed current reserves, likely leading to actual losses and eroding its capital

There is a meaningful chance that AXP earnings will still be lower than pre-crisis at 2021 and continue to stagnate

Balance Sheet & Capital

We expect AXP's capital to be eroded if the lockdown were to continue beyond the next few months.

AXP finished 20Q1 with $17.3bn of Common Equity Tier-1 ("CET1") capital; it is likely just breaking even on a pre-provision PBT basis, and further provisions will drive it to a loss. For example, the $829m figure we quoted as the cost of each 100 bps of extra provision would reduce CET1 capital by 4.8%.

AXP's CET1 ratio will rise when its loan balances continues to fall (it already rose 100 bps in 12Q1 to 11.7%), so we do not expect AXP to need to raise capital immediately. However, an eroded capital base would reduce AXP's ability to grow loan balances for Net Interest Income, whose growth was 30% of total net revenue growth in 2019.

Valuation

At $83.17, AXP shares are on 9.7x 2019 EPS (adjusted for buybacks); the Dividend Yield is 2.1% ($1.72 per share). We expect 2020 earnings to be substantially lower or even a loss, and will only recover when T&E recovers.

While a P/E of less than 10x may look "cheap", large U.S. banks like JP Morgan and Bank of America are on even lower multiples, and we believe they will show far more resilience in the next 12-24 months (as we argued last week).

As mentioned above, there is a meaningful chance that AXP may not recover its former growth rate and valuation premium in the next few years.

Conclusion

AXP’s spend-centric model and high T&E exposure make it highly vulnerable to COVID-19. It will likely need to make further provisions, as current reserves are below the level indicated by Fed stress tests and the 2008 crisis. So long as the lockdown continues, AXP will likely barely breakeven before provisions and make a loss after provisions.

We have little visibility on when the lockdown will end, T&E will recover more slowly than the wider economy, and there is a meaningful chance that COVID-19 will inflict lasting damage on key AXP sectors like airlines and hotels.

We continue to have concerns about AXP's business model, especially the costs of competing with banks in customer rewards and co-brand partners, as explained in our initiation article.

While the current share price of $83.17 is less than 10x 2019 EPS, large U.S. banks are even cheaper and will likely prove more resilient. Within payments we continue to prefer Mastercard and Visa for their higher growth, lower fixed cost base and zero exposure to loan losses.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on AXP.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA,V,BAC,JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.