Strategies To 'Buy The Dip': Part 3

Value stocks have meaningfully lagged in 2020. If their performance follows previous early recovery periods, the equity class may deliver outperformance as stocks recover further.

After an historic rapid drawdown in stocks, this article continues the process of looking at broadly diversified strategies that have outperformed in previous recoveries.

At Friday's close of 2837, the S&P 500 (SPY) is still 16% off of its February 19th record close of 3386. The gauge is also nearly 27% off its March 23rd closing nadir of 2237. For some readers, an article on "buying the dip" will seem misplaced with stocks closer to the highs than the recent lows. We have seen a hard bounce off of the recent bottom, and we are still in the relatively early stages of a sharp recession.

The idea behind this series is to give readers a playbook of strategies that might lead in the market recovery. Unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy has helped shore up the rapid decline in share prices, but the ultimate downside in this public heath and economic crisis will be bound by the ability to corral the spread of the virus. Timing the bottom is always a challenge - maybe uniquely so in this current episode given the exogenous nature of the shock - but we do know what strategies have worked the best from previous bottoms when the market has recovered.

In the first part of this series, I showed that simply equal-weighting (RSP) the S&P 500 constituents produced much higher market returns in the year after stocks bottomed than the traditional capitalization-weighted index. Equal-weighting benefits from both its inherent contrarian rebalancing (buying stocks that have underperformed to return to equal-weights and reducing stocks that have outperformed) and its exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

In the second part of this series, I showed that smaller-capitalization stocks have been large underperformers into this current market correction, but that they have tended to lead in the early recovery phase. The S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR) meaningfully outperformed its larger-cap cousin in the recoveries from the Financial Crisis and the deflation of the tech bubble.

In this article, we are going to discuss a third strategy that has generated market-beating outperformance in the year after previous bottoms. It is a strategy that has been exceedingly out of favor in recent years and has lagged meaningfully in 2020 - Value.

Thus far in 2020, the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV) has lost more than 37% versus just under a 12% drop from the S&P 500. The Value strategy's three largest sector weights - Financials, Energy, and a brick-and-mortar retail and autos-infused overweight to Consumer Discretionary - have led to very poor performance during the virus-related economic shutdown.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite the massive underperformance in 2020 and several recent years of tech-fueled Growth leading to outperformance versus Value-tilted portfolios, Value has still managed to outperform the broad market measured off of the bottom in 2009.

Source: Bloomberg

If Value has still outperformed over this full cycle, it must have really outperformed during the early stages of the recovery in 2009. You can see from the chart below that Value meaningfully outperformed in the year following the March 9th, 2009 cycle low. The S&P 500 soared 72% from the bottom in stocks over the next year, but the S&P 500 Pure Value Index rallied 200%. Value stocks roughly tripled in value in one year.

Source: Bloomberg

Prior to the Global Financial Crisis, the previous stress period for stocks was the deflation of the Tech Bubble in the early 2000s. From the peak for stocks on March 24th, 2000 through the trough on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 500 had a total return of -47%. While Value stocks tend to lag late in the business cycle, they actually outperformed over this period (-8%) as the broad market correction was more a function of over-valuation of Growth than an under-valuation of Value.

Given that the collapse was dominated in tech-heavy large caps, you might have expected the capitalization-weighted index to outperform in the recovery. Like the Financial Crisis episode, Value still managed to outperform in the recovery despite also outperforming during the drawdown. Over the next year from the 2002 bottom, the S&P 500 rallied 36%, but Value rallied 56%.

Source: Bloomberg

The Pure Value indices, which screen on book value, earnings, and sales to price ratios, are screening for stocks at lower valuations than the broader S&P 500 index. This strategy has underperformed meaningfully in the current crisis, but Value has offered long-run outperformance historically, driven by strong outperformance in previous early recovery phases. For those concerned they have "missed the dip" in stocks due to the bounce of the mega cap-driven market benchmark, there may still be opportunity to buy Value stocks off nearly 40% year-to-date.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV,RSP,IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.