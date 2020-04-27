Soliton Looks Like An Easy Short - With One Caveat

That creates a potential catalyst problem — while also suggesting that maybe there's more to the underlying technology than might first appear.

But the risks here aren't exactly hidden, and SOLY has held up reasonably well.

Meanwhile, few companies have been able to make money in the energy-based aesthetics sector, and a royalty deal will pressure Soliton's margins.

Soliton (SOLY) looks like an easy short. The pre-revenue aesthetics company is trying to commercialize its technology, but a potential recession should depress mid-term demand. That issue adds to an existing cash burn problem; Soliton will need to raise capital, likely before year-end.

The energy-based aesthetics sector Soliton is targeting has a history of minimal profitability, yet still includes intense competition. The fact that Soliton licenses its technology — and will have to pay a reasonably large royalty as a result — amplifies mid-term margin worries. The fact that SOLY is a Reg A+ IPO and seems a bit aggressive from a promotional standpoint is another point of concern.

Despite those issues, SOLY has declined only 18% year-to-date. It's sharply outperformed not only larger public peers but the Russell 2000 (which is -28% YTD). At Friday's close just shy of $9, shares in fact trade where they did amid an early August dip.

But what gives me pause in shorting the stock — or even recommending a short — is precisely the fact that the bear case seems so simple. It's not as if investors are unaware of the risks. It doesn't take a deep dive to see that SOLY has declined at a slower pace than other names in the space. There has to be at least one reason why that outperformance has occurred. I'm not convinced enough that the reason is just that the market, for whatever reason, isn't paying close enough attention.

The Soliton Story

Soliton offers what it calls a "breakthrough acoustic shockwave device" using RAP (Rapid Acoustic Pulse) technology. Like most competitor platforms, the system consists of a console along with a consumable cartridge that is good for one visit and can be tailored to the application (a classic "razor and blade" model).

The technology allows for non-invasive, outpatient procedures. Initial indications are tattoo removal, cellulite reduction, and fibrotic scar treatment. The type of technology itself isn't necessarily new — shockwave treatments have been around for some time — but Soliton claims that its shockwaves are faster and higher-pressure, and thus more effective, than those of existing manufacturers like Zimmer Biomet (ZBH).

If Soliton's technology is on point, the opportunity is significant. A presentation from December cites an addressable market of almost $2 billion in cellulite reduction, $4 billion-plus (by 2023) for tattoo removal, and $10 billion worldwide (by 2025) for keloid scar treatments. And the company has made some progress since its founding in 2012. The company received marketing clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in May; SOLY would rise 250% in just two sessions on the news.

The Energy-Based Aesthetics Industry

The specifics of the platform aside, Soliton's story isn't new. Numerous existing companies use their own technologies for similar ends, whether to break down fat cells or remove tattoos.

Indeed, as far as the public markets go, the sector came to prominence in the mid-2000s with a series of IPOs. Cutera (CUTR) went public in March 2004, with Syneron Medical following in August. 2005 saw the debut of Cynosure, with Thermage (later to become Solta Medical) going public in 2006.

The industry's major players all have their own take on the most effective process for aesthetics indications. Zeltiq Aesthetics, now owned by Allergan (AGN), uses extreme cold in its "CoolSculpting" process to destroy fat cells. Syneron's PicoWay, for tattoo removal and scars, uses intense, high-speed lasers; the same is true for products from Cutera and Cynosure. Syneron's UltraShape, as the name suggests, relies on ultrasound energy for body sculpting.

Obviously, Soliton's technology is different — but its end markets are essentially the same. That alone is a risk to SOLY, for one key reason: few companies have figured out a way to actually make much money in this industry.

Indeed, 16 years after its IPO, Cutera continues to struggle with profitability. It's years behind in hitting its gross margin targets, with pricing power a key reason why. Syneron merged with Candela, one of the industry's original players, at the beginning of 2010. The company drove some revenue growth during the recovery from the financial crisis, but never generated significant profitability and finally went private in 2017.

Solta was unprofitable when it sold itself for a pittance to Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health (BHC)). It wasn't the only company to deliver negative returns. Syneron went private below its IPO price; CUTR is down modestly over its 16 years on the public markets. (To be fair, the stock has had two big rallies in recent years, and was +150% from its IPO price as recently as the beginning of this year.)

Even when investors made out well, underlying profitability was not necessarily impressive. Zeltiq stock was one of the best performers in the market last decade: the stock traded under $5 in early 2013 and was acquired at $56.50 a little over four years later. But in 2016, the company's last full year as an independent company, Adjusted EBITDA margins were just 10%. That's with a much more-focused portfolio than other players in the space.

Cynosure did a bit better that year, with adjusted operating margins a hair over 10% (~14% EBITDA). But that level of profitability didn't last; Cynosure wound up being one of the worst acquisitions in recent memory. Hologic (HOLX) paid $1.65 billion for the company in 2017, and sold it for $205 million late last year.

The Royalty Problem

There is one exception to the broader industry problem (which we'll get to in a bit), but the history of the sector represents a reasonably significant stumbling block for SOLY. Even assuming the RAP technology is an improvement relative to those of laser-based competitors, the aesthetics space has proven to be exceedingly difficult.

The outlook for SOLY at maturity, even assuming success, is not like that of a tech stock. It's not even like that of a wellness-focused medical device maker, given the intensely cyclical nature of the aesthetics business. Even if Soliton can get to consistent revenue, peak margins simply may not be that high — or last all that long.

The problem in the sector is amplified for SOLY given that Soliton doesn't actually own the underlying RAP technology. Rather, it's licensed from the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas. Per the 10-K, Soliton has to pay "a running royalty percentage of net sales in the mid-single digits." (The actual agreement was filed confidentially when Soliton went public.)

Again, even the two best companies in the space — both of which were acquired — saw operating margins peak in the ballpark of 10%. (Figures from Allergan's 2018 10-K suggest Zeltiq's margins didn't improve much, if at all, under new ownership, even assuming some adjustment to those reported GAAP figures.)

Cut those margins in half, and profitability does the same. But lower margins at maturity also significantly increase Soliton's sensitivity to economic cycles. When earnings in the space generally peaked, external conditions were close to perfect. Unemployment was low and the economy was mostly solid (though GDP growth did slow in 2016). Baby boomers, who drove some of the optimism toward the industry before the housing crisis, were in the right spot from a demographics standpoint to take advantage of aesthetics treatments.

What does Soliton look like in a recession when its end customers not only are struggling to drive procedures (or find capital for new installations), but 4% or 5% of revenue is heading to Austin? It's a fair, and worrisome, question to ask in the context of the space.

Capital Worries and the Looming Recession

That question is particularly important to ask given that Soliton planned to commercialize products in 2020 — and now is facing the worst pandemic in a century.

The pandemic causes two problems. First, it's a significant headwind to the sales and marketing activities required to get Soliton products installed in doctors' offices. Soliton as a result will have to delay its launches, as announced at the beginning of this month.

The second problem is that Soliton needs more capital. In the release citing the new launch plan, founder Christopher Capelli said cash on hand would get the company through December. Obviously, Soliton will need a substantially longer runway. The crisis is slowing follow-up visits for current assessments, and cash burn of ~$11 million in 2019 will need to rise materially as Soliton ramps up sales and marketing spend.

That's going to require more dilution. Soliton already executed two PIPE (private investment in public equity) transactions last year. More no doubt will be on the way.

To be sure, I expect Soliton will raise that capital. Remeditex Ventures owned ~56% of the company at the end of 2019, and likely will backstop any raises. But against a current market capitalization of $160 million, there's going to be reasonably significant dilution in the second half of this year, and likely beyond.

Performance and Promotions

Despite these worries, SOLY has held up reasonably well so far this year:

Data by YCharts

That relative performance only adds to my skepticism toward SOLY. A likely recession is a huge issue for the industry and the company, yet doesn't necessarily seem priced in. Cutera, in particular, came into the year with cash on the balance sheet (and recently raised more), yet has fallen much further. (To be fair, CUTR's price of $35 heading into the year looked far too high.)

It's fair to say that I don't entirely trust that YTD performance, or the current share price just south of $9. But it's important to point out that someone does. SOLY has held up, and there has to be a reason why.

One possible reason is that the company has been a bit promotional, as White Diamond Advisors pointed out on this site last year. (Soliton did dispute some of the assertions in that article.) I personally don't recall seeing this from other public companies:

source: Soliton

But a relatively heavy dose of press releases, and the citing of more than 200,000 "fans" of SOLY, isn't the sign of wrongdoing. This obviously is not a pump and dump scheme. And an early-stage company that needs to raise capital probably should have an aggressive IR presence.

That goes double for a company whose end customers are consumers who will be paying four figures. For Soliton, investor relations and marketing are not siloed efforts. (Obviously, there's some demographic overlap between those with funds to invest in stocks and those with funds for aesthetics treatments.) And I don't see much evidence that SOLY is like other issues in the medical sector who have become 'cult names' among retail investors. Robinhood ownership, for instance, is a little higher than might be expected for an undercovered micro-cap name (just over 1,000 holders) but far from abnormal. SOLY in fact isn't even among the 2,000 most-widely held stocks on the platform.

Catalysts and the Bull Case

I personally don't get this story. I don't like the industry, particularly at this point in the cycle. Margins and dilution are significant concerns. I'd see CUTR, near the lows, as a better, more established play on a rebound, despite my longer-term concerns about its margins.

But the performance of SOLY since February alone suggests that many investors see it differently. And a short thesis has to answer the question of who is on the other side of the trade.

It's possible that some of those bulls see more potential in RAP than I can with my layman's understanding of the technology. And the bear case so far has left out one potential comp that does make SOLY at the least intriguing at current levels: InMode (INMD).

InMode has positioned itself as covering "the treatment gap" between laser-based products and full-on surgery. Its products use RF (radiofrequency) for much the same indications as laser-based providers. And that business has been extraordinarily successful: revenue grew 56% in 2019 with adjusted net margins around 40%.

The case for SOLY is that, at maturity, it can be something closer to InMode — in that "treatment gap" — rather than laser-based incumbents. And that case would be far more attractive. Soliton would have an edge in pitching products to offices. EBITDA margins above 20%, let alone 40%, significantly minimize the royalty issue while obviously leading to substantially higher peak profits.

Soliton does argue it has that edge. For instance, the company has said its products require just 2-3 visits for tattoo removal, against as many as 10 for laser-based rivals. Improved technology relative to laser-based operators could, and perhaps should, be enough for investors to focus on the long-term case. And as Capelli noted earlier this month, the pandemic may even benefit the company, by allowing the initial launch of Soliton products to include both tattoo removal and cellulite indications.

In terms of turning bullish, I'm skeptical that's enough. In that scenario, I'd rather own IMND. That company already has established its bona fides (and built out its base) in 2019, but has an enterprise value under $600 million against's SOLY ~$150 million (with dilution on the way). But the potential of Soliton's technology is at least a possible reason why the stock has held up, and adds to the core problem with a short here.

That problem is simple: the bear case isn't exactly hidden. SOLY shareholders know that dilution is on the way: Capelli all but told them so less than a month ago. There isn't any rational investor out there unaware of the potential near- to mid-term impacts on demand for aesthetics treatments. The history of the space shouldn't be a surprise to anyone doing a modicum of due diligence. Hologic already has admitted its failure, while Allergan probably overpaid for Zeltiq (though, as far as I can tell, it hasn't yet taken a writedown on that deal, though one would be expected in Q4).

Despite the widely-known issues, SOLY still is hanging in. It would not be terribly surprising if the chart of a pre-revenue cyclically exposed name looked far different on this point. That matters long-term, as it suggests at least some investors are taking the long view on the stock. And it matters near-term, as it creates a relatively significant catalyst problem from the short side.

Again, I don't particularly like this story, and I'm surprised by the YTD performance. Regardless, the stock has held up — which suggests there are investors on the other side of the trade who see SOLY very differently. Unless those investors simply aren't paying attention (and I don't see enough evidence to make that claim), I'm not sure how or why that changes enough to jump on the short side of the trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.