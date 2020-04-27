Turquoise Hill Will Come A Cropper With Falling Copper

Thesis

In my last article on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), I warned readers not to be deceived by the stock's low prices. In addition to weak fundamentals plagued by multiple internal and external risk factors (that undermine an otherwise significant resource project), I indicated that depressed copper prices will be key to share price volatility and that FY 2020 will likely turn out to be another disappointing year. The share price has dropped by >25% since then, and I believe it's high time to consider how TRQ fares at current prices.

In this article, we will take a look at a few key negative catalysts that put more pressure on the already depressed share price. It seems that TRQ is unlikely to recover from its multi-year lows anytime soon. Moreover, a sharp decline in copper prices (sparked by the recent historic oil plunge) together with the prevailing uncertainty (caused by COVID-19) has aggravated the situation for TRQ. While a good 'long-term' investment in the company does make some sense, the same cannot be said about TRQ's near-term outlook (say, the next 1 year or so). Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

Q1 2020 results and FY 2020 guidance

TRQ's past 5 years' performance saw a largely declining trend in revenues and earnings (Figure-2). Except for FY 2018 (when TRQ saw a remarkable y/y improvement in both top-line revenues and bottom-line EPS), the entire period is stained with unimpressive performance in revenues and earnings, and the chart below shows that TRQ actually closed FY 2019 with negative earnings.

Figure-2 (Source: TIKR.com)

Subsequently, when TRQ reported its Q1 2020 operational results, it revealed a Y/Y production decline of 78% and 23% for gold and copper respectively. While TRQ claims to be on track to meet FY 2020 production guidance for its OT (read: Oyu Tolgoi) project, I believe this isn't going to be a material positive catalyst for now. In fact, Figure-3 shows that FY 2020 is likely to be much worse than last year in terms of revenues and profitability. Full-year copper production is expected to increase y/y from 146.3 kT to ~155 kT (at mid-point of the FY 2020 production guidance) with expected gold production shredding to less than 1/2x of last year (242 Koz during 2019 v/s ~135 Koz during FY 2020, at mid-point of guidance). Plus, C1 unit costs are expected to witness a significant jump during FY 2020 (from $1.3/lb to $2/lb). Generally, open-pit mines yield lower average costs than underground operations but it's irritating to see that TRQ's current open-pit operations are expected to post higher y/y costs that trivialize its operating margins (at the prevailing copper prices within the range of ~$2.4-2.5/lb). Have a look at Figure-4.

Figure-3 (Source: March Presentation)

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

Moreover, the expected FY 2020 production numbers don't fit in with the prevailing metal prices, as gold is staging a tremendous bullish run (Figure-5) since the beginning of 2020. In contrast, copper prices have tumbled amid weak industrial demand triggered by the recent oil plunge. Simply put, TRQ will be catching falling knives with increasing y/y copper production and declining y/y gold production (given the prevailing metal prices). One way out of this troublesome situation could be higher y/y gold production, supported by stability in gold prices. Nevertheless, since OT is primarily a copper asset (gold production is secondary), I believe timely development of the OT underground mine is another significant issue that haunts the share price.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

Challenges for underground mine development

TRQ's parent, Rio Tinto (RIO) last year announced expected delays in OT underground mine development (between 16-30 months) together with an incremental funding requirement of up to $1.9 BB (in addition to the initial estimated CAPEX of $5.3 BB). This landed heavily on the share price, and shares plummeted by ~42% (Figure-6). The project completion schedule had been extended from FY 2021 initially, to FY 2023, and now peak production is expected to be reached by FY 2025 (note that TRQ maintains its timeline of reaching sustainable production in FY 2023). Of course, mine completion would ramp up annual copper production from 125-150 kT per annum to ~560 kT at full capacity but the project's funding is another issue. TRQ's March 2020 press release stated:

At the end of December 2019, Turquoise Hill had approximately $2.2 billion of available liquidity, split between remaining project finance proceeds of $0.5 billion and $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents. We currently expect to have enough liquidity to fund our operations and underground development into Q2 2021.

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

While TRQ has adequate liquidity to support operations until Q2 2021, it expects to release a Definitive Estimate of the project costs/completion schedule during H2 2020. According to present estimates, project completion will roughly need another $4.5 BB. From that, I'm assuming that post-Q2 2021, TRQ will safely need another $2.3-2.5 BB for project completion. The available project finance has a remaining cap of only $0.5 BB and implies that the remaining ~$2 BB (at a current estimate) might necessitate RIO to come to TRQ's help for funding project CAPEX in return for an increased stake in OT.

In my view, this could be a long-term 'positive' for the project since we have witnessed the GoM's (read: Government of Mongolia) greed towards OT multiple times previously; be it the $155 MM disputed tax demand, the Mongolian legislator's recommendation for a review of the 2009 OT Investment Agreement, or the GoM-influenced planned development of the Tavan Tolgoi project as a power source for OT. Although RIO's role in OT's development so far has significantly diluted the wealth of minority shareholders, one could be sure that RIO's stake in the project is everything but political (though the same cannot be said about the GoM).

COVID-19 risks and investor takeaway

The prevailing pandemic has affected multiple aspects of TRQ's business. TRQ's CEO stated in the Q1 2020 press release (emphasis added):

Oyu Tolgoi is adapting to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on both the open pit and underground operations, with the open-pit continuing to operate without interruption, while the underground development is experiencing a slow-down.

The project's current open-pit mining operations remain unchallenged by COVID-19. It's my understanding that open-pit mines are relatively safe from the implications of COVID-19 compared with underground operations. However, since TRQ's operational strength lies in the development of the underground mine, the challenges posed by the pandemic are noteworthy and could turn significant going forward. TRQ admits that COVID-19 has impacted its supply lines, restricted travel of teams from OT, RIO, and construction partners to the mine site. Shafts 3 and 4 of the mine have been put on care and maintenance since experts cannot travel to the site. Consequently, underground mine development has been estimated to slow down by ~30%. Further, due to the slowdown of China's economy, concentrate sales to Chinese smelters were also affected in January and February 2020, thus adversely affecting the FY 2020 guidance as a whole. There's the possibility that if experts are unable to return to mine site due to continued travel restrictions, the mine design and Definitive Estimate could also be delayed which would create more problems for the share price.

Cut short, COVID-19 is adding more negativity to a resource-rich project whose near-term outlook is stained with reduced gold production, depressed copper prices, the troubling role of the GoM, and RIO's unpalatable approach towards project development.

These factors inhibit any real price growth in TRQ. Since COVID-19 is expected to haunt the global economies for a fairly long period of time (vaccine might be 12-18 months away), it seems unlikely that the share price would move significantly north. In my view, the share price would largely move sideways, and if the Definitive Estimate is delayed beyond H2 2020, the share price could decline further. In my view, these risks considerations are already factored in the share price, and TRQ can't be termed as a 'bargain buy' in the prevailing circumstances.

