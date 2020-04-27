PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: A BDC Trading At Half Its NAVPS Because Of Market Fear

My estimates show that PFLT is undervalued with an upside of at least 60% in the short- to mid-term.

According to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's (NASDAQ:PFLT) first fiscal quarter of 2020 results, it has a Net Asset Value Per Share of $12.95. PFLT also pays a consistent monthly dividend of $ 0.095. Yet, PFLT closed today, 04/22/2020, at $5.72, meaning that it is trading at less than half of its current NAVPS. PFLT is a BDC that has paid a dividend of $0.095 consistently since June 2015, and the market has discounted its value by more than half of its NAVPS. On April 2nd, 2020, the company declared a dividend of $0.095, while the rest of the companies are suspending their dividends. I can find no signs that management will cut dividends in the near-term, and the fact that it declared a dividend this month only reinforces my belief that it will not cut dividends. Is the market overreacting or making a massive error in its valuation? I hope that my research will prove that the market is overreacting on the effects that low interest rates have on PFLT.

Current COVID-19 Precaution Taken By Management

Operations

In early March of this year, the whole PennantPark team began working from home. The transition from working in its office to working remotely, according to the company's letter to stakeholders, went smoothly. The company's operations are functioning as if nothing happened is what I took from the following quote.

We are currently fully capable of maintaining our normal functionality to complete our operational requirements.

Next, I understood from its letter that the team is contacting both its portfolio companies and its lenders to be proactive during this challenging economy. By being proactive, I feel that it was able to pre-identify which loans will have issues and which ones will not have problems in the short-term. Given a fully operational staff that are well informed and fully capable of analyzing their investments, they made insider purchases as disclosed below. In my opinion, insider purchases occurred after the massive drop in the share price and probably, after they had a good idea of any possible non-accruals.

As previously disclosed, since mid-February, officers, directors and employees have purchased over 500,000 additional shares of PFLT common stock.

Below is a quote from the previous disclosure mentioned in the above quote, dated on April 1st, 2020:

We strongly believe that the share price of PFLT does not accurately reflect the value of the company and represents an excellent investment opportunity. These purchases by management show our confidence in PFLT's long-term potential.

A case could be made that management purchased these shares before knowing the stay-at-home order would occur. Unfortunately, there is no way to prove if my belief is correct or if the counterargument is proper.

Overall, we can conclude that the operations of PennantPark are fully functional. It is possible to believe that well-informed insiders purchased shares after the price went way below any decently executed valuation. We can reasonably conclude that PFLT's operations are not the reason for the considerable drop in its share price.

Portfolio

What companies are selected to be a part of PFLT's portfolio is a fundamental question? The company has a PowerPoint presentation where it covers all the criteria used to select investments. I will not include all the requirements that management applies to choose a company for its portfolio. Still, I will cover the two points that I feel will help analyze PFLT during the current economic situation. The first point I would like to understand better comes from slide six of its 1Q20 earning presentation, and it states that it does not invest in companies that are in cyclical industries. The second point is that the companies it invest in have positive cash flows.

I carefully analyzed PFLT's holdings, including PSSL's holdings also, from its most recent quarter and arrived at the following conclusion. The portfolio is invested in cyclical industries. It is possible that management no longer invests in these industries, but it has done so in the past. The two most notable cyclical industries that are in its portfolio are the Hotel, Gaming, and Leisure and the Consumer Goods: Durable, which account for 9% and 2% of its portfolio, respectively.

While writing an article about a Brazilian Small-Caps ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF), I created a list of sectors that I believe will be the most negatively affected by the pandemic. These sectors are Financial, Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Industrials, Real Estate, and Technology (hardware, not software). I selected the investments that I believe fall into these sectors and calculated their market value. I concluded that almost 17% of PFLT's investments are in Hard-Hit Industries (HHI, as I will call them in this article).

The second point that I found noteworthy from its slide is that it focuses on companies with positive cash flow. I found no way to prove the latter point, but I believe that a tracker record of 9 non-accruals out of 373 companies is almost enough evidence for us to assume that it adheres to its investment philosophy.

Pandemic Specific Points That Must Be Considered:

It is logical to think that if a company had positive cash flows before the pandemic, it has cash reserves on hand. These reserves will help them pay their expenses. I did a rough analysis of the companies in its portfolio and found that approximately 75% of the portfolio qualifies to receive funds from the CARES ACT. This analysis is not precise. I used very creative methods like LinkedIn, company websites, and other public information to estimate the company size. Interest rates will be low until the economy recovers. Low interest rates negatively affect PFLT's net investment income, NII, as almost all the loans that it has issued are variable rates. It is also important to remember that a majority of these loans also have a floor on them, which will help minimize the effects of low interest rates on NII.

Where The Rubber Meets The Asphalt

The information from the table above comes from my analysis of how PFLT's portfolio will react to the current economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I have put together two scenarios, and both of them are pessimistic scenarios. The optimistic scenario does not need to be modeled, just add or subtract a couple of cents to or from its most recent NAV as most analysts do.

My worst-case scenario is that half of the companies that operate in industries that I considered Hard Hit Industries would default on their loans. That would translate into around 10 companies or a $ 119.9 million loss in market value. That would put its NAVPS at approximately $9.86. Its net investment income would then drop down to $0.19 as a result of a smaller portfolio and a decrease in LIBOR rates. The second pessimistic scenario takes into account the company's track record of only 9 non-accrual loans. Taking into account its track record, its portfolio would lose almost $45 million in market value, and the NAVPS would be $11.80. With an $11.80 NAVPS and a decrease in LIBOR rates, I project an NII of around $0.23.

Conclusion

I concluded that PFLT is substantially undervalued. After analyzing PFLT's portfolio, how the team is currently operating, and how its portfolio reacts to a decrease in LIBOR rates, I feel confident that the market has overreacted. In my opinion, an investor should be able to get a 60% or 100% ROI in the short- to mid-term, depending on which scenario occurs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to buy more PFLT shares 72 hours after the article is published.