SZC: Revamped Fund Offers Potential Opportunity

This should help the fund going forward, but it still has too much energy exposure for those that are risk-averse.

The Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) has recently gone through some changes. In fact, its name was The Cushing Renaissance Fund until April 3. Along with its name change, the fund also had an investment change. The investment policy change should see the fund more stable as it broadens its policy to include more names outside of energy. The 20.73% discount is attractive. However, I would be cautious as the fund still has significant exposure to the energy space. In addition to that, the fund is sporting a 28% distribution rate. This is clearly unsustainable and is a prime candidate for a distribution cut.

SZC released an important update on February 3rd, 2020. In that publication the fund explained its name change and objective change. They stated that:

The Fund currently pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of Renaissance Companies, which are (NYSE:I) Energy Companies, which are companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies (i.e., companies engaged in exploration and production, gathering, transporting and processing and marketing and distribution, respectively), as well as oil and gas services companies, (II) Industrial Companies, which are energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies that the Investment Adviser expects to benefit from growing energy production and lower feedstock costs relative to global costs and, (NASDAQ:III) Logistics Companies, which are transportation and logistics companies providing solutions to the U.S. manufacturing industry.

The quick summary of this is that they were focused primarily on the energy space. More specifically they described them as "renaissance companies." Hence, their prior name. That was for 80% of their portfolio. Effective on April 3rd, 2020 the new investment policy is:

Effective as of April 3, 2020, the Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. As of April 3, 2020, it will no longer be a policy of the Fund to invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in Renaissance Companies.

With this shift, they have now expanded broadly in what they may invest in. The terminology of being an "infrastructure" fund opens up many new opportunities that they can invest in. The broader policy can open the fund up to utility holdings. Essentially, this could possibly shape the fund into something more like a Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) or a Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF). At least that is an optimistic view. As we know, those funds have done considerably well over the longer-term history. Of course, as the COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc, hardly anything is working in this environment. Even the utility sector has not been spared at all from this latest broad selloff.

Certainly, though, the utility space has done considerably better than the energy space. Helping push energy down to even lower lows than the broader market was the sparking of an oil war with Saudi Arabia ramping production back up as Russia refused to agree to any cuts. This has been when energy was already under considerable pressure from COVID-19 on much lower anticipated demand. That demand drop comes on the back of global governments implemented unheard of lockdowns around the globe to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Not only did energy and SZC have this to compete with, but most know that energy has been a serial underperformer since 2015/2016. That collapse came from the U.S.'s continual drive into domestic pumping. That pumping had started to flood the markets with plenty of oil - with demand remaining quite static. Newer technologies made alternative energy sources possible. Then this was combined with greater efficiency overall in oil use. Furthering the lack of growing demand for crude oil. The 10-year chart for WTI crude oil prices can be seen below.

Ultimately, SZC's large focus on the energy space saw the fund drop lower and lower. At the same time, those more broadly invested infrastructure and utility funds were enjoying attractive returns. Although the fund had been holding up relatively flat until the latest selloff. Which is actually quite astonishing as its peers in the energy space can't really say the same.

The added infrastructure holdings that they add to SZC is why I believe there is hope that SZC can be a better fund going forward. That whopping discount of 20%+ is also extremely attractive. However, two things still make me hesitate. The fact that the fund is still holding a considerable amount of energy-related names. Though, this might just be until they can get rid of those positions at a more opportunistic price. It would also be disappointing if they remain heavily invested in the energy space with this newly implemented policy. The fund also sports a 28.04% distribution rate, with a NAV distribution rate of 22.23%. This is just completely unachievable.

They released an updated Fact Sheet on 4/3/2020. In the Fact Sheet they released they included that some of the places they can invest in is; midstream energy, power infrastructure, toll roads, port infrastructure, sustainable and renewable energy infrastructure, to name some. They also leave the door open for what they label as "communication and technology infrastructure through investing in data storage infrastructure and information highway infrastructure. Data storage infrastructure could see them investing in the REIT space. Which would be completely different from what we saw before in the fund. We would have never seen something like an Equinix (EQIX) or CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) in SZC before. Those names we normally gain exposure to from either the above listed, or even more common we see them in REIT funds. Something like Cohen & Steers Quality Realty Income Fund (RQI) holding. Which, EQIX is held by RQI.

This was their "preliminary estimates" of sector allocations as of March, 31st, 2020. It appears like they jumped the gun on their investment policy changes and began shifting the portfolio early. This is actually a positive as it might have limited some of the downsides in the portfolio that the other energy-related funds saw. Taking a look at their latest available Annual Report saw the largest allocation to E&P exposure. This is the highest risk and most volatile subsector of energy investing.

The 34.1% in E&P was through common stock, notes and MLPs. These are the riskiest subsector to invest in as it is very capital intensive to develop and 'explore' for new places to drill for oil. These are companies that are dependent on higher energy prices to justify their added capital expenditures costs. This is in contrast to the pipeline MLP names that we would typically invest in. Midstream or pipeline companies are those that often collect a flat fee for moving or storing energy for E&P companies.

While we are on the fund's Annual Report, we can take a look at their distribution coverage. Which is quite terrible and of course has just become significantly worse.

What we can see is that NII is hugely lacking in being able to cover the fund. However, that isn't the end of the world for an equity-focused fund. Which we have discussed in the past, at length. In fact, since SZC held many MLP positions, we can take a look at NDI. This will factor in the fund's return of capital classifications from its MLP holdings.

Their NDI comes in at $8,552,229 - which is quite a bit better than the NII showing above of ~$3.2 million. That pushes their NDI coverage to 60%. Which again isn't too bad for an equity-focused fund. However, as we know, MLPs and energy-related names have not been able to produce capital appreciation on their portfolios to help supplement the distribution with realized capital gains. Thus, we saw the erosion of their NAV or witnessed "destructive ROC."

It doesn't take a genius then to realize that the portfolio has been demolished this year, and the chances of them earning their distribution throughout this year is about a 0% chance. At a NAV distribution rate of 22.23% even cutting the distribution in half would see the fund having to outearn its newly established peers. UTG's NAV distribution is 8.21% and 9.75% for UTF. So I don't think it would be terrible to cut even more than 50% of the distribution. However, they just announced April 1st, 2020 that they are maintaining the current rate for April. They take it month by month, so it can be changed at any time.

Conclusion

SZC has recently just changed its name and its investment policy. This should see the fund performs much better going forward. However, I would like to see energy exposure drop even further than where it is now. There is also considerable risk for a distribution cut. In fact, I believe a distribution cut is exactly what this fund needs. It would give them a chance to basically start over and start in the right direction at allowing NAV to replenish itself.

It's also worth considering that the fund is quite small with about $87 in managed assets. They also use about $8.5 million in leverage. That is a small utilization of leverage as it works out to a ratio of 8.92%. This isn't out of the ordinary either, as they typically keep their borrowings low.

Overall, I'm a fan of this revamp the fund has undertaken but I believe there is more to go! I hold a small position in SZC and am excited about its future prospects now - I might consider adding even more to the name should we get some more down days going forward. Or, it can be put in the pile with my other tax loss candidates in the energy space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SZC, UTF, UTG, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on April 8th, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.