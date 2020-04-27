Alphabet: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Alphabet's services are used more than ever during the worldwide lockdowns. This could prove very valuable once these lockdowns are over.

Investment Case

Alphabet (GOOG) doesn't need much of an introduction. The company behind Google and YouTube is well-known among most investors. I can't keep track of how many times I daily use one of its services. I check my mail through Google, search, keep track of appointments, navigate on the road, ... These services are easy to use, are always available, and make things easier. I believe Google offers a lot of genuine value-adding services. This makes Alphabet unavoidable for me as an investor.

The monetization of these services happens through advertising. More than 80% of revenue comes from advertising and this will remain the main source of income for the foreseeable future. This is important because the advertising market will probably be hit significantly by the Coronavirus. Companies are cutting their budgets in response to the downturn. Alphabet also generates non-advertising revenues with its cloud services, Google Play, hardware, YouTube TV/Premium subscriptions. These revenues only make up a small portion of total revenues.

Covid-19 Implications

Alphabet is well-positioned to come out stronger than ever out of the Covid-19 crisis. The company's familiar Google services are used more than ever, now people are forced to stay inside due to the worldwide lockdown measures. This ensures the future growth of its advertising business. Google will probably face a downturn in advertising revenues first. To negate the impact of the lockdown on earnings, a lot of companies cut their advertising budgets. So despite the higher traffic, Google will have to deal with these lower prices first.

There are is a small positive, online advertising's impact is very measurable. Companies probably prefer to advertise with a head-on impact on sales during this crisis. This could spare Alphabet a little during the downturn. Magna Global expects that digital advertising will recover faster as well.

In the current market, facing a world-wide recession according to the IMF. It looks like ad-spending will be reduced. This will be visible in the Alphabet's revenue as well. Advertising revenue is about 84% of total revenue according to the latest 10-K. Possibly Alphabet's revenue declines in the first and second quarter of 2020.

Once the lockdowns are over, chances are that people keep using the services they've become accustomed to. This could enable Alphabet to keep the extra traffic they are getting today to get more advertising revenue tomorrow. This would also mean any decline they suffer during the worldwide lockdown periods could be recovered quickly subsequently and revenues get back on a growth path.

Another positive effect could be in its cloud services. There have been reports about an increase in cloud services due to Corona. This could be temporary, but will probably stick as well. Just like customers, companies will become accustomed to the services they need to implement today. Companies are already talking about a post-Corona work environment. It's not clear what it will look like and won't be until we're there. One thing is for sure: more digital services will be used.

Alphabet's Revenue And Profitability

Both revenue growth and profitability have declined slightly in the past few years. Revenue grew by only 18.3% in 2019. I believe this slower growth could persist in the future. The global advertising market has its limits and isn't growing fast as a whole either. Alphabet already has a large piece of the pie. Growth should come from its other businesses.

These are yet too small to get the top line really moving. Last year Google Cloud grew by an impressive 52.7% or $3,700 million. Now Google Cloud still only represents about 5% of total revenue. Even if it could keep growing at this astonishing rate, it won't move the needle remarkably at the bottom line soon.

As you can see last year growth slowed down in all areas except for Google Cloud. This trend could persist in the future. As I'll explain further on, the other bets could play an important role in the growth path of Alphabet.

Now onto the profitability or net profit margin, this is how much they are earning out of their revenue. This has been around 21% for the past few years (except 2017 due to a large fine). It looks like they can keep the net profit margin pretty stable. The other bets pressure this net profit margin quite a bit by burning $4.8 billion in 2020. It's a soft rope to walk on, this is probably necessary for the future of Alphabet.

Balance Sheet Looks Good

Alphabet is well equipped to withstand any crisis. It has a rock-solid balance sheet with little debt and a lot of cash.

It has a total of $119.6 billion in cash and marketable securities. There is no significant debt on the balance, long term debt is only $4.5 billion. The cash position could be considered abundant. It ensures Alphabet future during a crisis. This prudent approach could mean there is still room for more shareholder-friendly measures.

Only recently Alphabet put some of the cash at work by repurchasing shares. These buybacks are a step towards shareholder value creation. Since the latest buyback program in 2019, the cash position didn't increase anymore. As a fellow author pointed out, you could search for a dividend. At this point, it appears unlikely that Alphabet will pay out a dividend soon.

Other Bets

There are other ways to use cash than dividends or buybacks. They have to invest in their existing businesses under Google and YouTube. They are also taking several 'other bets'. Alphabet is aware that the growth in advertising will slow down further. This is why the 'other bets' could be an important future of Alphabet. These are ventures into different new technologies. Through these other bets, it invests in very different areas like drone technology, renewable energy, internet at remote places, autonomous vehicles, etc.

“Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one.” As part of that, we also said that you could expect us to make “smaller bets in areas that might seem very speculative or even strange when compared to our current businesses.” Source

These technologies often sound very exciting. It is still to be seen how successful they are and if they can be monetized. Alphabet has been very active with these moon shots and didn't have a lot of success with them in the past. In 2019, it burned about $4,8 billion on them. A lot more than they generated on revenue (659 million).

I believe these investments in the future and dreaming about this kind of projects is part of being an Alphabet shareholder. If one of these other bets becomes an actual success, it could diverge Alphabet from advertising and create a new kind of company. These investments in the future are hard to value. Waymo is probably the furthest along and has gotten very different valuations in the past.

Waymo attracted outside funding recently. The CEO mentioned spinning-off from Alphabet is certainly a possibility. This could be a decent way to get value from these 'other bets' that are too far away from the Google business.

Valuation In Comparison To Peers

I think it's obvious most large tech companies like Alphabet, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft (MSFT), etc. are unique and have their strengths. They all have different areas of expertise so it's hard to compare them.

I made a short comparison between Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft. I believe Facebook comes close with its advertising business, which will probably be impacted simular. I put Microsoft as well in the comparison because of the cloud business. Cloud services are important for both Microsoft and Alphabet for their growth.

Based not these valuations Alphabet appears to be coming out the cheapest at the moment. There some considerations to make. First of all, the debt or cash position. Alphabet does have the largest net cash position. It has almost no debt, Facebook does have a large cash position as well, but offset by some debt. While Microsoft carries the most debt in comparison.

I compare the EV to EBITDA valuation because it takes into account a couple of things. EV or enterprise value equals the market cap, including the net debt or deducting net cash. The EBITDA is an easy comparable because it excludes all one-time write-offs, etc.

The EV to EBITDA shows both Facebook and Alphabet lagging in comparison to Microsoft. This makes sense considering their exposure to advertising.

The quick recovery of the general market since March does show that these companies aren't trading at a large discount to their historical valuations. Considering these valuations are still based on earnings before the Coronavirus situation, it could be prudent to build up a position gradually. As quarter earnings come in, revenues and profits could be lower, which could weigh on the stock price. As explained above, I believe this will be a temporary slowdown.

Altogether, I believe all large tech companies will come out strong out of this crisis. They carry robust balance sheets and are in a position to gain market share. The online economy will get a boost from the lockdown measures. Alphabet appears to be valued reasonably in comparison.

Conclusion

Alphabet's earnings in 2020 will be marked by the crisis. It's impossible to predict how the coronavirus and lockdown will evolve in the short term. This could offer opportunities to buy an excellent stock for the long term. While Alphabet's earnings take a hit, the popularity of its many services could surge due to the stay-at-home orders. This offers an advantage over more classic advertisers in the future.

If one of the 'other bets' would turn out into a new great service this could offer a decent upside to the current valuation. Since they explore very different opportunities, it's plausible one of these bets becomes a great service. Especially since they've been adding external investors. These external parties want a return on their investment as well.

It looks like Alphabet is valued a bit below its true value at the moment considering growth in its profitable businesses will probably slow down further. The strong balance sheet is a very comfortable situation as a stockholder. Any fallback in the share price due to the coronavirus or disappointing quarter results could offer a buying opportunity.

