How You Can Profit From Negative Oil Prices: Tanker Stocks

President Trump highlighted that "ships turned out to be good business."

Very large crude carrier (VLCC) rates increased from $23,000 per day to $410,000 per day.

For the first time in history, oil prices have gone into negative. Coronavirus has halted the world and oil barrens have become the latest victim of the pandemic.

Over the last 150 years, oil has been the most sought-after commodity. Now, negative oil prices effectively mean oil owners are paying people to take oil off their hands.

Super Contango

Commodities traders and financial news sites are throwing around the term 'contango' in relation to the oil market. One site even calls the situation a 'super contango'.

But what does this mean?

The negative oil prices are a result of oversupply that doesn't meet demand (due to coronavirus lockdown). Due to this fall in demand and lack of storage, oil traders are now selling their future contracts and are not taking the delivery of their oil.

Traders are instead buying contracts at $23 a barrel which expires in June at a higher rate. A contango occurs when the spot price is below the future price, which surpasses $30 by April.

"A super contango incentivizes traders to take delivery of the physical oil and hold it, thereby capitalizing on the implied appreciation," City Index explains.

Oil tankers

Due to the 'super contango', the oil needs to be stored somewhere, and this is where oil tankers come in.

Just as oil is a finite resource, storage space for oil is also somewhat finite. As much as I wouldn't mind being paid to store a couple of barrels of oil in my garage, it's not exactly how the system works.

Oil tankers are the preferred method of storage for oil companies. These oil tankers are typically constructed in five configurations: Coastal tanker (205m), Aframax (245m), Suezmax (285m), Very Large Crude Carriers (330m), and Ultra Large Crude Carriers (415m).

The interesting part here is that like oil itself, the space to store oil is running out.

"The world's biggest independent oil storage company said that space for traders to store crude and refined fuels has all but run out as a result of the fast-expanding glut that's been caused by Covid-19," reports Bloomberg.

Consequently, when there is excess demand, prices increase. And prices for oil storage have increased exponentially.

Frontline (FRO) reported that their average daily charge for their Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) was $22,900 last year. Just last month, Reliance reportedly charged $410,000 per day for their VLCCs. As the demand for oil has plummeted, the demand for oil storage has skyrocketed.

Even President Trump highlighted how ships are profiting from the situation. "Frankly, ships turned out to be a good business for some people because they're filling up tankers, sending them out to sea and not saying where to go," the President said in a recent Task Force briefing.

It should also be noted that the crash in oil prices also slashes the operating costs of these huge tankers.

So, which oil tanker companies are situated in such a lucrative position?

Frontline

The Bermuda-based company is the world's largest oil tanker shipping company. Its fleet consists of 19 Very Large Crude Carriers, 26 Suezmax, and 18 Aframax tankers.

In February, the company released its fourth quarter earnings. Already seeing a jump from 2019's average, its VLCCs' average daily cost was reported at $58,000 per day. Its Suezmax brought in $38,200 and its Aframax tankers were charged at $29,800.

Q4 Frontline Earnings

Frontline also has a healthy income statement, with almost a billion in revenue. The company also enjoyed a net profit of just under $140,000,000 last year. Additionally, the company has a cash flow of over $280,000,000.

According to a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, potential average rates for Frontline's vessels are estimated to be $200,000 per day for VLCCs, $100,000 for Suezmax, and $85,000 for Aframax in Q2 and Q3.

Although Frontline is nearing its 52-week high, given that it has the potential to earn almost 4x through its daily charges, the stock price has a great deal of upside potential.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers is a significantly smaller company than the oil tanker giant Frontline. Starting with only three tankers, its fleet has slowly expanded to 23 - all of which are Suezmax.

Perhaps the company's most impressive financial achievement is that it has paid consistent dividends since 1997. Most recently, the company doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.14.

In its most recent quarterly earnings (February 2020), the company reported it was charging $31,700 per day for its vessels. In a press release reported in April, NAT revealed its rates reached $110,000 per day for 18 days. With operating costs at $8,000 per day, NAT is enjoying gargantuan margins.

Using the same metric, NAT is estimated to increase its average daily charge to $50,000 in Q1 and $100,000 in Q2 and Q3.

NAT CEO Herbjørn Hansson described the tanker market as the "strongest we have seen in decades".

Sadly, unlike Frontline, NAT is currently operating at a loss. Q4 revealed a net loss of $10.5m.

However, considering the situation, profitability is certainly not off the table.

Even if the rates don't reach expected figures, NAT's cash flow will benefit shareholders' pockets through dividends.

So, what's the catch?

Oil tanker stocks tend to be notoriously volatile. Whilst I believe buying the stocks is now are a smart play considering the current global situation, it is very much a short-term play.

If the thesis is to be believed that oil tankers will benefit from a decrease in the demand for oil, it must also be believed that the high storage charges won't last indefinitely.

When the lockdowns begin to loosen and people and businesses require fuel again, oil companies will instantly want their oil back. This shift in demand is already baked into the future contracts of oil prices, which are set to increase, hence the contango.

Frontline's rates are set to peak in Q3 at $200,000 for their VLCCs but Q4 is expected to see a rate drop to around $150,000. If lockdowns start to lift after Q4, we will expect this rate to drop even more.

Similarly, NAT's Q4 is expected to see a daily rate drop of $100,000 per day to $70,000 per day.

Even riskier is the possibility that demand for oil does not bounce back as predicted. If global demand continues to fall and we sink further and further into a depression, moving oil around will be the least of anyone's concerns.

Additionally, supply-side cuts are being considered by OPEC, meaning that the excess demand for oil space may not be realised fully.

Conclusion

Now that oil prices have swung into negative for the first time ever, an opportunity has revealed itself for a lot of people to make a lot of money.

Oil tanker companies are certainly making the most out of the demand for oil storage, with daily rates expected to quadruple within the year - perhaps even turning unprofitable to green.

However, uncertainty surrounding the world's economic future may cause this play to backfire. Profiting on the "super contango" requires normality to restore, but if the opposite happens and demand plummets, daily rates and, ultimately, stock prices will suffer.

No matter what happens, this is, ultimately, a short-term play, which in itself is risky for a seasoned long-term investor.

Nonetheless, with great risks come great rewards. Volatility in the market excites traders and at the very least catches the interest of investors. This play deserves consideration from both strategists alike.

