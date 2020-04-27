Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Thick Of The Recession

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI Composite FLASH

This is one of my favorite leading indicators, because it was the first to tell me that the economy was rolling over just as the S&P 500 (a broken leading indicator) hit all-time highs in February. Hopefully, it will be just as accurate in identifying the beginning of the recovery. Unfortunately, it is now a falling knife infected with the coronavirus.

The FLASH Composite PMI fell to a record low of 27.4 through mid-April, as both manufacturing and services activity plunged. The chart below says it all, and there really isn't much else to comment on. It's time to look for any indication of an upturn, but that is weeks, if not months away.

Existing Home Sales

Sales slid 8.5% in March to an annualized 5.27 million, but this is based on sales activity that occurred mostly in January and February before the pandemic. March sales were up 0.8% year-over-year, but we can expect a plunge in April when the nationwide economy was largely shut down. Median home prices have risen 8% over the past year, which along with minimal inventory was leading to a slowdown in sales before the crisis. The pandemic will further crimp inventory as listings are pulled, while home buyers may be more reluctant to tour the homes of strangers when the economy reopens. Realtors will have to get innovative to spur sales in the new normal.

New Home Sales

New homes sales fell 15.4% in March, which is a number more reflective of the state shutdowns that started to take effect in the middle of the month. Sales fell to an annualized rate of 637,000, but the number will be much lower in April

Durable Goods Orders

Orders fell 14.4% in March, but excluding transportation, the number was a decline of just 0.2%. The decline was driven by a plunge in nondefense aircraft and parts. Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital spending, rose 0.1%, but that improvement won't last when we see April's number. We know capital spending has collapsed based on earnings conference calls.

Unemployment Claims

Claims decreased by 810,000 to 4.4 million last week, bringing the total filed to 26 million, while almost 16 million are now receiving enhanced benefits of approximately $1,000 per week.

Conclusion

We are in the thick of this recession, but the point of deepest contraction in economic activity is still in front of us. This Wednesday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will report its initial estimate of economic activity in the first quarter. It will be the first contraction in six years and likely far worse than what the market is expecting. The second quarter is likely to be the deepest point of contraction for the economy, at which time this report will be looking for the point of inflection, which should have investment strategy ramifications.

While I agree that we will return to growth in 2021, I think the consensus expectations for the depth of the contraction in 2020 is grossly underestimated. This calculation feeds into equally as inaccurate revenue and earnings growth projections for the S&P 500. We have significant downward adjustments in front of us across the board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.