Xebec Adsorption Powering Through Despite COVID-19 In 2020

Shares of Xebec Adsorption have had a wild ride so far in 2020, doubling at first, then getting cut in half, then recovering half the down move.

My number one stock for 2020, Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF) has had a wild year, and we're only a few months in. The company makes equipment for renewable natural gas and renewable hydrogen production. Note that the stock trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC in addition to the OTC listing in the US under the symbol XEBEF. This article will reference the Toronto Venture Exchange listing unless otherwise mentioned.

The stock began the year in the low $2s before making an impressive run to the mid $4s. Then, markets took a big hit, and Xebec came down with the markets, pushing the stock back into the low $2s. The stock has since recovered around half that decline but still remains substantially below the highs set in February. The company reiterated 2020 guidance, thus, I expect shares to fully recover by the end of the year if the market does anything other than crash again.

A Solid 2019 Sets The Company Up For A Great 2020

A few days ago, Xebec reported 2019 4th quarter and full year earnings and provided investors with more color regarding expectations for 2020. The company reported $49.3 million in revenue for the entire 2019 year, growing a whopping 144% over 2018. The company also reported a profit, and while small, demonstrates the company's ability to translate further revenue growth to profitability growth as well.

The last few years have been very successful for Xebec as the company's technology gets increasingly popular around the world. Shareholders have been rewarded, as the stock has climbed from mere cents per share in early 2016 to over $3 as of the time of writing, and over $4 at February's highs. But none of this matters anymore. What matters now is the company's future.

And the company's future, I believe, remains bright. Management reiterated 2020 guidance of a near double in revenue again at $80-90 million which is backed up by the company's growing $100 million order backlog, despite COVID-19. While the company has seen some impact from COVID-19 specifically in Italy, this should remain immaterial to the full year's results.

Management guided for EBITDA to come in between 11% and 13% of revenue and net income to be a more beefy 7% to 9% of revenue, or $0.05 to $0.08 per share compared to 4% and $0.03 per share in 2019.

Further strengthening Xebec Adsorption is the cash the company now holds on its balance sheet from a capital raise back in December 2019. This well-timed raise now gives the company plenty of flexibility regarding the opportunities they can now pursue, as well as plenty of money should COVID-19 or any other black-swan-like event have unforeseen consequences. The company has a little under $1 million in current long-term debt, along with another $1 million in various current liabilities, as well as $4.3 million in non-current long-term debt leaving the company in a respectable positive net cash position. Shareholders' equity now sits near $40 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to a negative balance of ($620,000) at the end of 2018.

Risks

Xebec is not without risks, as is any company or investment. The main risks I foresee are the following:

Competitors catch up or develop different ways of solving similar problems with substitute products (such as electrification as opposed to renewable natural gas or renewable hydrogen).

Backlogged orders are cancelled or don't come through for reasons outside of Xebec's control.

Currency fluctuations, as Xebec has significant international operations.

A decline or shift in regulatory tailwinds from governments mandating greater quantities of renewables.

Valuation Thoughts And Conclusion

If you take a peek at Xebec's P/E ratio, you'll see it's in the hundreds, but readers shouldn't be concerned with this for now. The company is in full growth mode, with profits to come later. Thus it is likely more prudent to look at a sales multiple for Xebec. The company's March 2020 Investor Presentation shows around 100 million fully diluted shares outstanding (slide 19). The stock closed at $3.37 CAD on April 22, 2020 (the time of writing), giving the company a market cap of around $337 million CAD. With mid-point guidance of $85 million CAD in 2020, the stock trades for around 4 times 2020 revenue. I'd be hesitant to buy a significant chunk of stock over 6 times 2020 revenue, but eager under 3 times 2020 revenue. At 4X 2020 revenue, I think the stock is a very solid hold for those that have a large position, and not too high that one can't begin or continue buying, adding over time. This is a company I believe can be significantly larger one day and the valuation remains reasonable. Thus, I'm rating it very bullish.

