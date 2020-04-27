Seagate Technology: Why I Am Not Buying Into The 5% Yield

The yield is well-supported, but shares trade at a notable premium to its closest peer, WDC, keeping me on hold.

Seagate's (NASDAQ:STX) encouraging FQ3 results should afford bulls with increased optimism that nearline demand will hold up throughout the year, though the full impact of COVID-19 across the supply chain remains broadly unclear at this point. Thus, though bulls will point to the strength in nearline exabyte shipments, there is a material risk of a significant IT spending slowdown later in the year as data center demand aligns with inventory levels. Importantly, valuations seem pricey at 10x forward P/E, which represents a hefty premium to its closest peer, Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC).

F3Q20 Earnings in Review

On balance, the fact that Seagate hit its original March quarter guidance despite supply and demand disruptions from COVID-19 was encouraging. June quarter guidance was also resilient, with bullish demand commentary for the second half of the year largely attributable to Seagate's growing cloud mix. For the FQ3 quarter, STX reported revenue of $2.72B (+18% Y/Y and above consensus of $2.6bn), with non-GAAP EPS at $1.38 (above consensus of $1.30). A snapshot of Seagate's key metrics for the quarter is as follows:

Source: Investor Presentation

Of note, Seagate's non-GAAP gross margin of 28.0% suffered from 100bp of negative impact due to COVID-19, driving a 70bps QoQ decline, despite an 800bps improvement in the higher-margin Mass Capacity revenue mix. According to management on the FQ3 call, the 100bps margin impact came not only from elevated freight costs related to COVID-19 but also lower utilization at the non-HDD Systems business, which was negatively impacted by ODM supply constraints.

There were a number of shutdowns that affected us and started really in late January right after Chinese New Year. And then downstream of us as well, the ODMs, and I think that's gotten a lot of press were also disrupted.

Non-GAAP opex also rose 2% YoY to $340m, resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of 15.5% (+3.3%pts YoY). Cash flow from operations was down 14% YoY to $390m, driving FCF to $260m (-16% YoY).

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, STX is guiding toward revenue of $2.6B (+/- 7%) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.15-1.41, on similar demand trends for global cloud and hyperscale customers in FQ4. The COVID-19 impact is also guided to be modestly higher for the June quarter, mainly a result of anticipated manufacturing disruptions across the supply chain. Nonetheless, STX's long-term financial goals remain unchanged despite COVID-19, implying a long-term outlook of +2-6% sales growth, 13-16% operating margins, 6-8% in CapEx/sales, and over 50% of free cash flow returned to shareholders.

Source: Analyst Day 2019 Presentation

Hyperscale Strength Offsets Weakness in Legacy HDD

The ongoing shift to remote work has served as a massive tailwind to Seagate's hyperscale business, as accelerated applications in the public cloud drove nearline exabyte shipments to rise 155% YoY. If management's guide for continued strength into F4Q is anything to go by, this trend could hold up for the rest of the year, with full-year mass capacity EB growth guided to exceed the long-term CAGR of 35-40%. Seagate has cumulatively shipped 3M 16TB drives, relative to ~1m in shipments in the December quarter, with shipments of 18TB also set to commence in limited qualities.

Source: Investor Presentation

The legacy side of the business remains a drag, however, as revenue declined 19% YoY. While some of this is seasonal (the March quarter is typically a seasonally weak quarter), weaker-than-expected trends in desktop PCs and consumer electronics also contributed. This likely indicates a preference for SSDs by customers to support working from home.

Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Total Revenue 2,371 2,578 2,696 2,718 Legacy % of Revenue 47% 46% 43% 36% Legacy 1,114 1,186 1,159 978 YoY Growth -17% -19% -19%

Source: Company Data

Supply/Demand Uncertainty Weighs on the Outlook

Meanwhile, uncertainty on both the supply and demand outlook remains elevated. On the demand side, for instance, a portion of the demand strength could be attributable to inventory build at its customers (though management does not believe this to be the case). Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), for instance, recently pointed to bigger on-hand inventory builds as a mitigation scenario amid ongoing supply chain disruptions, according to DataCenterKnowledge.

One positive impact has been that the team now understands its supply chain better than before, Christian Kaufmann, senior director of network services at Akamai, pointed out. Like others, his team has been discussing various mitigation scenarios with its vendors. For some components, the answer has been to build a bigger on-hand inventory, and for others to find more vendors.

From a supply perspective, STX expects improvements throughout the supply chain in F4Q, though there will likely still be some supply-related impact due to COVID-19.

Shareholder Return is Well-Supported, But Mind the Cycle

On a positive note, Seagate is not short of cash. Despite investor concerns around secular declines in the legacy business, the company has continued to drive strong earnings growth, with $3.1bn of liquidity on hand ($1.6bn of cash and $1.5bn available from the revolver). Thus, I see ample cushion for the company to continue returning at least 50% of its FCF to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Thus far, the company has spent $195m on stock repurchases in FQ3, equivalent to 99% of FCF over the last 12 months, and has raised the quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share (equivalent to a 5% annual dividend yield).

Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Value of Shares Repurchased 350 450 150 195 Dividend Per Share $0.63 $0.63 $0.63 $0.65

Source: Company Data

While the planned capital return is compelling, the current Seagate multiple at 10x P/E seems elevated, especially considering shares typically command a similar multiple in anticipation of an upcycle.

Data by YCharts

Instead, I think a 7-8x multiple (in line with historical levels) might be more appropriate, given the risk of a peaking HDD cycle, as well as NAND pricing. In sum, Seagate's quarter and guide signal a decidedly positive outlook, but I think we could see the cycle turn if nearline demand slows as data center inventory aligns with end-market demand. Sustained demand strength for HDDs and slower cannibalization by SSDs would be primary upside risks to my view, while a prolonged slowdown in cloud infrastructure spend and faster cannibalization by SSDs would drive further downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.