How To Hedge Grain Inflation: Teucrium Soybean ETF

I have been worried the record money printing scheme being engineered by the Federal Reserve (and central banks worldwide) during 2020 will lead to much higher rates of inflation soon. On top of the money printing, the coronavirus economic shutdown is messing with supply chains, including the movement of grains in international trade, and processing to manufacture to delivery to your local grocery store.

Farmers in America were projected to plant about 10% more soybeans in 2020 vs. 2019, albeit at rates lower than initially expected by the USDA. Globally, soybean inventories are down 10% from last year. U.S. stocks are dramatically lower than the surplus problem generated by the U.S.-China trade dispute in 2018-19. The chart below highlights the drop in U.S. soybean inventories during the second half of 2019 back into normal ranges.

Image Source: Reuters Article

Per usual supply/demand dynamics, worldwide trade issues and weather will largely determine where prices go from today, absent serious currency devaluations of course. The coronavirus situation is another wildcard regarding final supply/demand inputs. For example, better soybean meal demand is coming from COVID-19 logistical issues in South America, while grain is being added back to supply with less purchases by ethanol plants.

Teucrium Soybean Fund

Image Source: Company Website

If you want a grain commodity name for your regular brokerage account, I suggest looking into the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB). The Teucrium product holds three different futures contracts spread over 12 to 18 months generally. Below are charts of the last reported positions roughly equally weighted; the May 2020, November 2020 and November 2021 contracts. The ETF also holds cash. Its management fee amounts to 1.15% yearly on a small capitalization for the trust around $22 million.

Notice on the charts, all three contracts are trading around the same price. In other words, no material contango or backwardation exists today. An investor owns soybean futures, without the worry of a contango rollover problem. Expensive rollover issues facing The United States Oil ETF (USO) have decimated returns during the crude oil price collapse of 2020. Presently, corn and wheat futures have slightly more contango in pricing than soybeans.

Contango in an ETF design can dramatically hurt the value of contracts owned, when the current month is rolled to higher priced alternatives over time. Below is a sample chart of how higher priced futures contracts, forward in time, trend lower to the market price, all other variables remaining constant.

Image Source: The Balance website

Contango issues have a history of hurting the Teucrium commodity ETFs over time. The issue has contributed to the Soybean ETF underperformance of spot grain prices since 2016, pictured below.

However, longer-term futures market transitions between backwardation and contango have worked out much better for SOYB than Teucrium Corn (CORN) and Teucrium Wheat (WEAT). Stronger performance attracts my attention, as an investor trying to rig profits in my favor. SOYB can be labeled “best in breed” from the group, as pictured below on the five- and ten-year comparative charts.

Why Now?

Teucrium Soybean is giving off some subtle signs a bottom and reversal in price may be close. Below I am drawing a two-year chart, with some indicators I like to follow. The slight down move to new 52-week lows a few days ago was not confirmed by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI has been increasing since its March low. The green circle, trendline and price box highlight this situation on the right side of the chart. Interestingly, this momentum trading condition is similar to the July 2018 shift in action that marked a price bottom for many months. You can review the green arrow, trendline and price box on the left side.

In addition, a sharp quote drop in the front-month contract vs. later in the time-curve suggests long-term investors and traders are looking for a reversal higher in overall futures pricing. This clue is pictured below. The green trendlines are moving north, when the spot price is moving south aggressively. During May-July 2018, May 2019 and again in April 2020, the SOYB ETF owning a diverse set of longer-dated contracts has performed better than the spot quote in rapid decline.

Summary

If you are searching for a good food inflation hedge in your portfolio, the Teucrium Soybean ETF is worth considering. Money printing is mushrooming out of control, and the potential for soybean supply shortages from COVID-19 or a major drought in the U.S., Brazil or Europe could bring a rush of buy interest and spike in price. Acquiring the ETF and related futures exposure when little investor interest is evident could prove a great diversification idea. Preparing for food shortages now, when the odds of such are better than they have been in at least a decade, could benefit your portfolio. Please use this article as your starting point for more research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SOYB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.