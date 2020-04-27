Brookfield Renewable Partners Adds Some Certainty To Your Portfolio

As emotion continues to drive markets and average investors weigh conflicting advice on whether to buy or sell, I believe this is a good time to take a step back and develop a plan post coronavirus. The coronavirus is still a very real concern as it continues to spread but there are clues that the world may be approaching our new normal. What that looks like is anyone's guess as businesses try to adjust to functioning within an environment where trust is on shaky ground and all may not be what it seems. But markets have traditionally been forward-looking, and like most economies, our great companies have been significantly impacted as well. For this reason, it only makes sense to identify opportunities that we will want to take advantage of once the markets start to head north again, companies that can function within all business environments like Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

The impact of COVID-19

What makes Brookfield Renewable a good choice for investors through all parts of the economic cycle is a combination of underlying assets, the future for their product in the market, existing contracts that will protect revenues for many years to come, and a strong capital position.

The businesses that have been impacted the most from the coronavirus are businesses that rely heavily on a person to person interactions. Whether they are manufacturing facilities where workers are close to one another or service businesses where their staff and customers come into close contact, running their operations creates challenges that will not be easily overcome. Even though some leaders are advocating a return to normal, individuals are far more skeptical and will be reluctant to just flip a switch.

Renewable energy is not that type of business. Renewable energy relies more on capital investments and less on a labor component to produce its output. When your main inputs are water, wind, and sunshine, restrictions like social distancing becomes less of an issue and you are more able to withstand short-term shocks to the system like we are currently experiencing. The labor component for larger scale energy producers like Brookfield Renewable is related to ongoing maintenance and administrative functions where social distancing can be better practiced. As essential service energy companies also face fewer restrictions from governments as their output is an important component in our daily lives. This means that the company continues to generate output with a lesser impact on revenues when compared to more labor-intensive businesses.

At the same time, renewable investments are designed to last for decades if not centuries. Hydroelectric facilities, in particular, can last for more than 100 years creating a strong stable income for investors with minimal environmental impact beyond the initial development. This low environmental impact enhances the high value nature of green energy and leads customers to prioritize existing contractual agreements. If there is any silver lining to this worldwide shutdown of our economies, it might be the environmental impact this pause has produced. Once the data is collected, there may be a greater push to extend this benefit supporting the renewable sector.

There is also the speculation that pressures being placed on governments to meet commitments to their citizens may create additional opportunities down the road for well-capitalized value investors like Brookfield. From a capital position, BEP ended the year with more than $2.7 billion of liquidity on the books and is backed by parent company, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) with more than $12 billion in available credit facilities and an additional $30 billion in funds available for potential investment opportunities through their strategic funds initiatives. This means that although most businesses are taking a more defensive approach to their businesses, and Brookfield is no different, there is a good chance that Brookfield will consider a more aggressive approach should the opportunities present themselves. This was highlighted in their most recent letter to shareholders where BAM CEO Bruce Flatt pointed out that they are already receiving calls from industry in search of additional capital. This is only likely to grow.

A closer look at their business

I would classify myself as a buy-and-hold dividend investor. During this crisis, I have not been very active choosing instead to rely on the companies that I have partnered with. In these times, I lean on their deep moats, strong cash flows, and solid balance sheets to see me through. I, originally, invested in Brookfield Renewable Partners for these very reasons plus the long-term nature of their underlying assets that would project well into the future. Although I do invest in other forms of energy as part of my diversified portfolio, I can honestly say that BEP is the one company that lets me sleep best at night.

Brookfield identifies itself as one of the largest pure-play renewable energy companies in the world. They control more than $50 billion in total power assets with almost 19,000 MW of installed capacity at 5,337 different facilities. They, currently, work in 15 different countries around the world with 3,000 employees and operate in 5 different sectors giving them multi-technology capabilities. These technologies include Hydro, Wind, Solar, Distributed Generation, and Storage.

The greatest component of their business is found in their hydroelectric output which accounts for 76% of their revenues. Hydroelectricity is considered the gold standard of renewable energy because of the long-lived nature of these assets. A typical hydro installation can last for more than 100 years and beyond the initial impact of new construction has minimal long-term environmental disturbance. Clean and able to be turned on and off as required, this energy is highly valued. Currently, Brookfield operates facilities on 82 river systems around the world which will continue producing for generations to come. The only challenge faced by hydro generation is the lack of opportunities to construct new facilities that place premium valuations on existing operations. This deep moat aspect of their business was an important part of my initial decision to invest with Brookfield Renewable. 2019 was also a very good operating year for BEP's hydro assets as above-average hydrology contributed to bottom-line results.

In 2017, Brookfield Renewable acquired TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global in a move that allowed them to significantly expand their global footprint while building their wind and solar business at the same time. 2019 saw the company expand its footprint further with a 210-megawatt wind operation in India as well as a move into rooftop solar in China through a partnership with the Chinese company GLP. These types of opportunistic acquisitions and partnerships are exactly the type of thing that I am expecting from the company as they sift through the carnage that is being created by the coronavirus.

Investor Presentation

This is a strategy they have used in the past when governments have found themselves in need of capital to fund challenges within their economies. In 2014, Brookfield purchased the Bord Gais Wind Farm in Ireland for $680 million after the Irish government was pressured by the EU to shore up their capital reserves before receiving further assistance. In 2013, Brookfield purchased Isagen from the Colombian government for $2.3 billion as the country looked at privatization as a means to raise needed capital. These acquisitions have formed the cornerstones of the company's entry into Europe and South America.

More recently, BEP has entered into a partnership with institutional investor KKP to acquire X-Elio. Headquartered in Spain, X-Elio is one of the largest independent solar platforms globally with 273 megawatts of operating capacity, 1,413 megawatts under construction, and a broader 4,800-megawatt development pipeline across major solar markets including Spain, the United States, Mexico, Chile, and Japan. X-Elio also has a proven track record as a premier developer of solar assets globally having developed over 2,000 megawatts of capacity at strong returns. The deal which closed in Q4 2019 will see the company add significantly to their development pipeline while building upon their relationships with institutional investors to deploy capital around the world.

Tremendous Flexibility within their business model

What these transactions highlight is that Brookfield has tremendous flexibility within its business model which allows the company to approach any opportunity that might be presented with the confidence that it can compete and drive additional value to its shareholders. In the last 5 years, the company has deployed more than $3.5 billion in new capital creating opportunities within a variety of different scenarios. In some situations like Bord Gais, TerraForm, and Isagen, the need for large amounts of capital put Brookfield in the running with only a select few who were able to take on the transaction and that may be the case as we move through the most recent crisis.

Investor Presentation

Adding to their ability to take on certain transactions are operational complexities that limit the number of bidders who can consummate a deal. In the case of Isagen and TerraForm, there were operational complexities that eliminated many suitors, but the combination of existing expertise and with the cooperation of other Brookfield Partners, like Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and Brookfield Asset Management, the company is able to take on any challenge. In the case of Isagen, the challenge was the existing distribution network that came along with the generation assets. Brookfield was able to address this issue by dividing them among BEP and BIP, simplifying the transaction for the Colombian Government.

Sometimes opportunity is created through technological disruption as in the case of TransAlta. In 2019, Brookfield Renewable agreed to invest C$750 million, increasing their stake in TransAlta from 4.9% to 9%. This investment would allow the TransAlta to accelerate their transition from coal-fired electricity generation to gas-fired generation. In exchange, BEP will have the opportunity to convert their investment into existing hydro assets, as TransAlta looks to maximize their value in the coming years. This type of win-win created by technological disruption once again shows the kind of flexibility and creativity the company has when seeking to maximize shareholder value.

Constantly moving forward

One of the things I like most about Brookfield Renewable is that they are constantly moving forward. In general, most utilities are content operating their businesses, reinvesting back in terms of efficiency improvements but generating most of their growth through incremental demand and regulated price increases. This strategy usually delivers consistent low-to-mid-single digit growth, most being returned to shareholders in the form of a dividend. Brookfield has never operated that way. Yes, their utility operations do work within a regulated framework with long-term PPA's in place to guaranty profitability, but there is an aggressive growth component to their business as well. This growth strategy includes regular M&A activity which accounts for 90% of their growth and also an active development pipeline that pre-coronavirus was to constitute an increasing part of their business through acquisitions like X-Elio. Another important part of their success has been their ability to recycle mature assets into higher growth opportunities around the world as well as using the low interest environment to restructure long-term debt.

The company targets long-term shareholder returns in the 12-15% range and have been able to operate at the high end of that forecast for the last several years. One of the key metrics that drive this growth is FFO which Brookfield uses to grow its dividend and fund reinvestment's back into the company. In 2019, they grew FFO by 13% which is above their long-term average of 10%. This growth was achieved through a number of different factors which included operational efficiencies of more than $40 million as well as new acquisitions coming online. Aided by recycling efforts that took place through the year and not included in FFO, BEP was able to invest an additional $2 billion into their business in 2019 and seek to build on that in 2020.

Another balance sheet item of note is the company's ability to manage its dividend as a percentage of FFO. At one time, this ratio was above 120% but was dropped to 95% in 2018 and last year was down to 85%. This is important to dividend investors as it speaks to the sustainability of the dividend but also the company's willingness to allow short-term impacts to not affect the dividend which many rely on.

Investor Presentation

A great time to buy

Currently, trading at a 15% discount to recent highs, Brookfield Renewable has not seen the substantial drop that so many other companies have experienced during this crisis but for good reason. Brookfield Renewable is a great company in an industry that is poised for growth led by strong management and well capitalized. Where most companies are in full retreat, these are the times that companies like BEP shine. As an opportunistic investor, it is poised to accelerate its growth creating additional long-term value for its shareholders.

With $2.7 billion of current liquidity, BEP faces a number of choices in these uncertain times. A recent pullback in share price may create an incentive to enhance share buybacks, but looking at past history, it is more likely they will invest that money in new M&A opportunities that are sure to arise. Backed by more than $12 billion in liquidity through their parent company BAM and their significant access to opportunity capital and credit facilities, financing will not be an issue. This leaves them a player in any large scale opportunities that may arise as a result of the crisis we are currently facing around the world.

The challenges they face mainly center around their investment partners and their willingness to be as bold as Brookfield has traditionally been seeking to protect capital instead. If that were to be the case, they would be forced to issue additional equity which shareholders may not approve of. Having moved away from this strategy, I am hoping they think carefully before diluting shareholder equity.

They also continue to advance development opportunities of their own including new hydro construction in Brazil, additional projects in Colombia, and Europe as well. These higher-yielding development projects should continue. I also expect the company to push further into wind and solar as technology advances and cost efficiencies mean that these projects no longer need government supports to make them profitable and are achieving cost efficiencies that are allowing them to compete head to head with alternatives like coal and natural gas.

With a 2020 election in the US potentially shifting sentiment back towards environmental responsibility, the stars could be aligning for Brookfield Renewable and their shareholders. Receiving a generous almost 5% yield while waiting for things to return to normal is also a reassuring benefit to those of us ravaged by a pandemic that has left us all a bit weary. In a search for great companies, Brookfield Renewable Partners is one I am banking on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.